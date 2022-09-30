Read full article on original website
16th annual event kicks off at Mo-Kan Dragway
Mo-Kan Dragway hosted its 16th annual American Hot Rod Reunion today featuring all kinds of racing.
Joplin residents gathered for annual Round-Up event
Central Christian Center today hosted its 50th annual Round-Up for family and friends.
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Neosho residents welcome the fall months with annual festival
Neosho's Fall Festival began today and locals are soaking in the festivities.
17-year-old victim identified after shooting at HS football game
TULSA, Okla. (News on 6) – Tulsa Police identify a 17-year-old shot and killed at a McLain football game Friday night. According to CBS affiliate in Tulsa, News on 6, police identified the victim as Terron Yarbrough. “Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and...
Collectors gather in Joplin for annual Expo
Today, collectors in the Joplin area are gathering at Cecil Floyd Elementary for the 2022 Joplin Collectors Expo.
TH Rogers Lumber is ready for Fall
The T.H. Rogers Lumber Company is a full-service building materials supplier serving professional builders, contractors, remodelers and homeowners. Their goal is to provide quality materials at competitive prices, all while providing unmatched customer service. Hours. Mon-Sat: 7:00 am – 6:00 pm. Sun: Closed. Location. 1210 S Neosho Blvd. Neosho,...
News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
Whataburger location approved by Joplin City Council
JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday evening during the Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting the Whataburger site proposal, already approved by staff, was placed before the council for approval. No one spoke in favor or stood up to oppose the Council Bill 052-22 Site Plan Review: 2014 S Rangeline/2019 S...
National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States
National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
Musicians and vendors gather for annual Porchfest
JOPLIN, Mo — Community members in Joplin’s North Heights gathered Saturday for their annual Porchfest. 27 different bands provided music for the event, and there were also plenty of food trucks to choose from. Joplin High School students created art for the event that was also on display. This wasn’t just about having a good […]
Joplin City Council to review What-A-Burger site plan Monday night
The Joplin City Council meets Monday night. The Council tonight review a site plan for a proposed new What-A-Burger restaurant at 2014 S. Range Line Road with access through 2019 S. Highview Ave. Members will also hear an update about insurance costs for city employees. Under Emergency Ordinances, the Council...
The Wizards take over Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Traffic on Main Street in Joplin will be blocked on Saturday, October 1, for the 4th Annual Wizard Run. “We are back! Grab your wand, hop on your broom, and join us for the 4th annual Wizard Run! Take a magical journey through town with wizardly sights and sounds along the way and a detour through a...
Porchfest kicks off in North Heights
Porchfest is popping in the North Neighborhood of Joplin with a variety of special guests.
Charges dropped against 1 person related to Pittsburg murder
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Court drops charges against one of two suspects in connection to a Pittsburg murder. On May 13, 2022, police responded to the shooting of two female victims in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Smoke was visible for miles south of Joplin near Loma Linda as Redings Mill responded to a fast-moving grassfire just after 4:40 p.m. Monday. It was estimated to be about 20 acres by Redings Mill Fire Command on arrival. However they requested mutual aid quickly from the following agencies:
Galena man arrested on Arson and Burglary charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A man was arrested near Baxter Springs early Monday morning after he allegedly broke into someone’s home and started a fire in a nearby barn. Police say homeowners just east of Baxter Springs alerted police dispatch when they awoke to a rural Galena man inside their home.
Lamar teens involved in fatal crash, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate
The Missouri Highway Patrol today responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Barton County.
SUV crash and burn, overturned near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 a single vehicle rollover crash was reported near Inca Rd and Imperial Rd alerting Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
Sports bike crashes into vehicle, Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, reports of a crash between a sports bike and a vehicle on East Newman Road alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Immediately the westbound lanes of East Newman were closed at Goetz Blvd. On scene we learn the man operating the motorcycle was...
