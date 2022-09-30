Read full article on original website
Related
Ciara Taps Summer Walker for ‘Better Thangs,’ a ‘Feel-Good R&B Anthem’
Nothing but positivity. Ciara is back with her second single of the year, as she welcomes Summer Walker to celebrate the “Better Thangs” in life. The new sunshine-kissed single dropped Wednesday. Ciara described the track as “a feel-good R&B anthem for elevating every aspect of your life” in a statement about the song. “It’s meant to bring joy while inspiring the continuous evolution of one’s self,” she said. After releasing her album Still Over It last year, Walker has hopped onto songs by top-notch artists such as “No Love” with SZA, “Best Friends” with the Weeknd, and most recently,...
Adam Levine Flirts With Other Women Because He Reportedly ‘Likes the Attention’
The week of September 19, 2022, will go down in history as the one during which not one hour could go without an update on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. A source that claims to be close to Levine explained the Maroon 5 crooner's flirty direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh and two more women in a statement to People: “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them—she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the source added. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention, he likes it more than most.” The source also tells People that Levine is insistent to friends that he did not get physical with anyone. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” they said.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’
Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
Watch John Legend Block Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ to Get a Country Crooner on His Team!
The Blind Auditions are turning into battle rounds as coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello use any means at their disposal to get the best possible artists for their teams, and the Block is one of those weapons!. The final artist of the night tonight was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi singer not only wows The Voice judges but gets to sing impromptu duet with John Legend
Another Mississippi singer may be on his way to singer stardom on NBC’s The Voice. Mississippi native Peyton Aldridge’s performance of The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See” not only received three chair turns — from John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — but also led to a brief duet on stage with Legend, who was the first to turn his chair for Aldridge, a 25-year-old singer from Cleveland.
‘The Voice’: Adam Levine’s Favoritism and 3 Other Surprising Scandals on the Show
'The Voice' has seen a few scandals over the years, including some with former coach Adam Levine. Here are some of the most surprising scandals.
Shania Twain Signs With Republic Nashville, Releases First Single in Five Years, ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
After being with Mercury Nashville since the beginning of her recording career in the early 1990s, Shania Twain has a new label home, Republic Nashville, and a new song and video to go with the switch — “Waking Up Dreaming,” her first official single in five years. It’s not just a new label for her — it’s a new label to everyone, as Twain’s statement about the signing established that she is the debut artist for Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. “I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” Twain said. “I’m honored and excited to be the...
talentrecap.com
Kelly Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” Winners Revealed on the Show, Including ‘The Voice’ Star Sandy Redd
The search is finally over, The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Kellyoke contest has finally revealed their winners. The original American Idol winner has chosen her winners and it includes an alum from The Voice. The Kellyoke Winners Include The Voice Alum Sandy Redd. Kelly Clarkson’s tour bus traveled over four...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Behati Prinsloo joins Adam Levine in Vegas in first show since cheating allegations
Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo has been spotted supporting Adam Levine backstage as he performed his first show since being faced with cheating allegations in September.The former Victoria Secret model, who is pregnant with her and Levine’s third child, sat on the left side of the stage at an event in Las Vegas while her husband performed with his band Maroon 5.Levine, 43, was accused of cheating on Prinsloo, 34, with Instagram model Sumner Stroh after the latter claimed she had an affair with him and that he asked to name his child after her.According to People, the frontman...
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’s Newest Star Was a Member of a Major ’90s-Era Pop Duo
When you tune into the Yellowstone prequel titled 1923, then you will see Jerome Flynn there acting. But did you know that he was part of a successful pop music duo? He was along with Robson Green in Great Britain. They were called Robson & Jerome and featured talented actors as singers. You might know Flynn from his role on Game of Thrones. You also might know Green from him playing Detective Inspector Geordie Keating on Grantchester.
The Yellowstone Effect: How The Yellowstone Soundtrack Is Giving Country Artists A Massive Boost
Paramount Network’s Yellowstone is the biggest show on television at the moment. The show is currently gearing up to premiere its 5th season in November, with the second prequel series, 1923, set for a December premiere. Back in January of this year, the Season 4 finale drew a whopping...
Comments / 0