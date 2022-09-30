ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conestoga, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morethanthecurve.com

New pastor for Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken as Father Heron retires

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez announced on September 30th that Reverend J. Thomas Heron of Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken (pictured left) is retiring as of November 14th. Archbishop Perez then named Reverend Joseph P. Devlin (pictured right), who has served as pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Milmont Park since 2018, as the new pastor of Saint Matthew Parish.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Conestoga, PA
City
Notre Dame, IN
City
Berwyn, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Diners in Pennsylvania

- There are many excellent vintage diners in Pennsylvania. These diners are usually pre-1980 and have their own backstories, personalities, and local fan bases. These diners are true slices of American history and culture. The best part is that they offer a taste of the local area. The food served at these diners is always fresh and made with local ingredients.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Retiring Bryn Mawr Condo Owners Sell, Seek to Stay Close to ‘The Most Beautiful Place We’ve Ever Lived’

The main floor of this Bryn Mawr condo includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and powder room. As a college administrator, Terry Shepard led a nomadic existence. He and wife Debra Thomas have lived in California, Texas, and Maryland. But while he was at Bryn Mawr College they nestled into a community that Shepard called “…the most beautiful place we’ve ever lived.” As Shepherd now prepares to retire, the condo is up for sale. But the couple intends to stay local, according to Paul Jablow of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
BRYN MAWR, PA
MONTCO.Today

Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars

In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MLive

Motea House and Ramen opens on west side of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Four years after finding success with Motea in Schererville, Indiana, Ding Lin came north to Kalamazoo to help his friends open their own restaurant, Motea House and Ramen. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, his friends Yong Lin and Jiang-Xing Lin — who are of no relation to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#College Lacrosse#Recruiting#National Lacrosse League#Sports#Division#Draw College#Ntdp Women#Piaa#American#Hhh Committed Games#Unc Winter Summer Camp
WNDU

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
MLive

Kalamazoo County hires new attorney as corporation counsel

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Nearly two years after the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners fired its previous head attorney, the county has selected a new attorney to hire. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the board of commissioners voted to approve a three-year employment agreement for Angelina Barnes, effective Oct. 11, as corporation counsel. The base salary for the position is $123,884.80, Kalamazoo County Administrator Kevin Catlin told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
abc57.com

Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy