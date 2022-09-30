Read full article on original website
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Boys’ Latin School (MD) 2024 DEF/LSM Meredith commits to Jacksonville
Boys’ Latin (MD) 2024 defenseman/LSM Michael Meredith of Team 91 Maryland has made a verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Jacksonville University. High school: Boys’ Latin School of Maryland (Towson, MD) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Defense, LSM. College committed to: Jacksonville University (JU) Club team: Team 91 Maryland.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
High school football games in and near Philly called off due to potential threats
Two separate high school football games in Montgomery County and Southwest Philadelphia were called off Friday night due to potential threats, officials at those schools announced. The potential threats at the Plymouth Whitemarsh football game and John Bartram High School came days after a 14-year-old high school football player was...
morethanthecurve.com
New pastor for Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken as Father Heron retires
Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez announced on September 30th that Reverend J. Thomas Heron of Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken (pictured left) is retiring as of November 14th. Archbishop Perez then named Reverend Joseph P. Devlin (pictured right), who has served as pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Milmont Park since 2018, as the new pastor of Saint Matthew Parish.
PhillyBite
5 Best Diners in Pennsylvania
- There are many excellent vintage diners in Pennsylvania. These diners are usually pre-1980 and have their own backstories, personalities, and local fan bases. These diners are true slices of American history and culture. The best part is that they offer a taste of the local area. The food served at these diners is always fresh and made with local ingredients.
Retiring Bryn Mawr Condo Owners Sell, Seek to Stay Close to ‘The Most Beautiful Place We’ve Ever Lived’
The main floor of this Bryn Mawr condo includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and powder room. As a college administrator, Terry Shepard led a nomadic existence. He and wife Debra Thomas have lived in California, Texas, and Maryland. But while he was at Bryn Mawr College they nestled into a community that Shepard called “…the most beautiful place we’ve ever lived.” As Shepherd now prepares to retire, the condo is up for sale. But the couple intends to stay local, according to Paul Jablow of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars
In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
Motea House and Ramen opens on west side of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Four years after finding success with Motea in Schererville, Indiana, Ding Lin came north to Kalamazoo to help his friends open their own restaurant, Motea House and Ramen. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, his friends Yong Lin and Jiang-Xing Lin — who are of no relation to...
fox29.com
High school student killed, another injured after crash in Chester County, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A late-night crash ended with the death of a teenage student in Chester County. Police say a car with two teenagers inside crashed on the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township just before midnight Saturday. One of the teens, a student at Conestoga High...
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
KDPS: House fire spreads to neighboring house
"Heavy fire" sprouted in the back of one Kalamazoo house, officers said, and eventually spread to another house close by.
Kalamazoo County hires new attorney as corporation counsel
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Nearly two years after the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners fired its previous head attorney, the county has selected a new attorney to hire. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the board of commissioners voted to approve a three-year employment agreement for Angelina Barnes, effective Oct. 11, as corporation counsel. The base salary for the position is $123,884.80, Kalamazoo County Administrator Kevin Catlin told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.
abc57.com
Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
