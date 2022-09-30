The main floor of this Bryn Mawr condo includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and powder room. As a college administrator, Terry Shepard led a nomadic existence. He and wife Debra Thomas have lived in California, Texas, and Maryland. But while he was at Bryn Mawr College they nestled into a community that Shepard called “…the most beautiful place we’ve ever lived.” As Shepherd now prepares to retire, the condo is up for sale. But the couple intends to stay local, according to Paul Jablow of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

BRYN MAWR, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO