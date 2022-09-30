ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Two dead in head-on Columbia County collision

Two people were killed in a head-on collision along US Highway 90 east of Lake City on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 32-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a pickup westbound on US Highway 90 east of SE Timberwolf Drive around 2:45 a.m. when she crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a 24-year-old Lake City man driving a sedan eastbound on US 90.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Two killed in single-vehicle crash related to Hurricane Ian

EAST PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in East Palatka related to Hurricane Ian. Troopers got the call just before 6 p.m. Thursday about a crash on East Cracker Swamp Road. Putnam County deputies say two people died at the scene after their...
EAST PALATKA, FL
#Traffic Accident
Action News Jax

JSO: Undetermined death turned homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 12:55 a.m. Sunday, JSO Patrol Officers responded to the 1600 block of Wilcox Street in reference to assisting JFRD with a male lying in the street covered in blood. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man dead from gunshot wound, found on Mid-Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead from a gunshot wound in the Mid-Westside early on Sunday morning, according to Jacksonville police. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man laying bloody in the street in the 1600 block of Wilcox Street around 12:55 a.m. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound, police said, He was pronounced dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for fleeing at 90 mph in an Alachua residential neighborhood

ALACHUA, Fla. – Albert Odarius Trevell Darling, 35, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at high speed through a residential neighborhood in Alachua. After an Alachua Police Department Office tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. in the 15300 block of NW...
ALACHUA, FL
wmfe.org

Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters started receding on Saturday, giving Daytona Beach residents a first glimpse at how much damage was done to their homes. “The water here was up to here in the house,” said Katie Thigpen, referring to her waist. [TRENDING: Osceola County officials provide Ian...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

