mainstreetdailynews.com
Two dead in head-on Columbia County collision
Two people were killed in a head-on collision along US Highway 90 east of Lake City on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 32-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a pickup westbound on US Highway 90 east of SE Timberwolf Drive around 2:45 a.m. when she crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a 24-year-old Lake City man driving a sedan eastbound on US 90.
ocala-news.com
Passenger trauma alerted after two-vehicle crash on W Silver Springs Boulevard
One passenger was trauma alerted to a local hospital on Friday evening after two vehicles collided near the intersection of W Silver Springs Boulevard and NW 30th Avenue in Ocala. On Friday, September 30, shortly before 6:15 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 1, Rescue 1, Tower 1,...
One dead after car v. pedestrian crash in Jacksonville Heights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a car vs pedestrian crash with one dead in Jacksonville Heights on Noroad and Lambing Rd. JSO reports that just before 9:00 p.m. a 64-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk east on Noroad. While attempting to cross the...
WCJB
Two killed in single-vehicle crash related to Hurricane Ian
EAST PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in East Palatka related to Hurricane Ian. Troopers got the call just before 6 p.m. Thursday about a crash on East Cracker Swamp Road. Putnam County deputies say two people died at the scene after their...
WCJB
Marion County rescue crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash sending one passenger to the hospital as a trauma alert. Crews arrived at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and Northwest 30th Avenue to find a two-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck and an SUV. The...
First Coast News
FHP: 2 dead in Putnam County after car flips over, submerges in floodwater during Hurricane Ian
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A car crash in Putnam County left two dead after the car hydroplaned onto a grass shoulder, flipped over and became submerged in a water-filled ditch, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the accident happened on Cracker Swamp Road, where there was standing water...
alachuachronicle.com
Man charged with evidence tampering and possession of drug equipment after a car crashed into a mobile home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steven Dewayne Rippy, 54, was arrested yesterday afternoon after troopers charged him with taking evidence from the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers and Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded yesterday to a crash in the Hidden Oaks mobile home park,...
News4Jax.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle near Jacksonville Heights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle near Jacksonville Heights. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday on Noroad Road. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the...
JSO: Undetermined death turned homicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 12:55 a.m. Sunday, JSO Patrol Officers responded to the 1600 block of Wilcox Street in reference to assisting JFRD with a male lying in the street covered in blood. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
WESH
'I'm overwhelmed': Volusia County resident recounts leaving flooding home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — We have seen the impact of Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and across the state. The storm is now attributed to at least 44 deaths. In Volusia County, thousands of people's homes remain underwater. A lot of people in Volusia County are devastated. They've lost...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida driver saved after truck gets stuck underwater in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was saved by Volusia County Deputies after his truck became submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Ian early Saturday morning. Deputies said around 2 a.m, they responded to the stranded man who was standing on the roof of his "totally submerged Chevy Silverado." The man...
Police: Man dead from gunshot wound, found on Mid-Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead from a gunshot wound in the Mid-Westside early on Sunday morning, according to Jacksonville police. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man laying bloody in the street in the 1600 block of Wilcox Street around 12:55 a.m. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound, police said, He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Late night argument turns into shooting on Lenoir Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday morning at approximately 12 a.m., officers were dispatched to a person shot in the 6900 block of Lenoir Ave. E. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officers arrived, they located a male in his...
Man seen jumping into St. Johns River during Tropical Storm Ian in critical condition
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs police department officers were called to rescue a man who nearly drowned in the St. Johns River. At around 12:43 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to 1063 Bulkhead Rd., Pier #2 after a report came in of a 67-year-old man seen jumping into the St. Johns River during Tropical Storm Ian.
Several Good Samaritans Rescue Man From Jumping Off A Florida Bridge
A man was saved from jumping off of a bridge in Florida when several Good Samaritans stopped to offer the man assistance. Thursday, shortly before 10 a.m. law enforcement received numerous calls of a potential jumper on Memorial Bridge in Putnam County. According to deputies,
click orlando
New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
WCJB
Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for fleeing at 90 mph in an Alachua residential neighborhood
ALACHUA, Fla. – Albert Odarius Trevell Darling, 35, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at high speed through a residential neighborhood in Alachua. After an Alachua Police Department Office tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. in the 15300 block of NW...
wmfe.org
Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
click orlando
Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters started receding on Saturday, giving Daytona Beach residents a first glimpse at how much damage was done to their homes. “The water here was up to here in the house,” said Katie Thigpen, referring to her waist. [TRENDING: Osceola County officials provide Ian...
