Researchers develop a new surgical training model for fluorescence-guided cancer surgery using the Japanese food konjac jelly

A study by Human Brain Project (HBP) researchers has identified a new marker for predicting the clinical outcome of patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) through magnetoencephalography. This marker can be measured in the brain during its resting state and highlights the importance of brain flexibility for ALS patients. The study has been led by the Institut de Neurosciences des Systèmes in Marseille, in collaboration with Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, Parthenope University of Naples and Institute of Diagnosis and Care Hermitage Capodimonte in Naples, and the Monash University in Melbourne. It was published online on Sept 30th, 2022, in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO