This house looks like something you would see in a Disney movie but it’s actually just 11 minutes away from the DFW airport. The exact address is 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, TX 76092, and this home and property is beyond nice. The only thing not to love about this place is the price tag, with the current list price being $12,500,000. But as you look through the photos of this incredible homes in a perfect location in the Dallas and Fort Worth area you will quickly understand why that price tag makes sense.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO