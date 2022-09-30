ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dallasexpress.com

Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
TEXAS STATE
planomoms.com

5 of our favorite Family Road Trips from North Texas

There’s nothing quite like packing up the family and hitting the open road for any of these summer family road trips! If you’re looking for some ideas on where to go, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favorite family road trips from North Texas. We are...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here Are the Texas Cities That Swear the Most and the Least

Holy shhhhhh! Three Texas cities made the list of the top cities that swear the most in the country. And two of those three cities are in the Metroplex. While most cultures consider the use of profanity to be inappropriate, most people admit they still do it. Before we get...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Minutes from DFW Airport, You Have to See the Southlake, TX House

This house looks like something you would see in a Disney movie but it’s actually just 11 minutes away from the DFW airport. The exact address is 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, TX 76092, and this home and property is beyond nice. The only thing not to love about this place is the price tag, with the current list price being $12,500,000. But as you look through the photos of this incredible homes in a perfect location in the Dallas and Fort Worth area you will quickly understand why that price tag makes sense.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Couple Gets Married in South Carolina Just Before Hurricane Ian Hits

Hurricane Ian hit the Carolinas as a category 1 hurricane. Strong winds and heavy rains caused a lot of flooding and damage around the area. "It was very windy,” newlywed and Dallas resident Collin Pruett said. “There is some down trees and some power lines. It's really hitting the islands north of Charleston a little bit harder than it's hitting here."
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Texas animal rescues unite for annual ‘Homes for Dogs’ adoption event

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three different animal rescues are coming together Saturday in an effort to get dogs adopted into loving homes. The Homes for Dogs Adoption event is an annual adoption day held by Coldwell Banker Apex offices across Texas, including at the location in Waco. Waco-based Realtor Joanna...
WACO, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Weather Alert System at Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas this year is introducing a weather alert system. State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said, “The biggest risk that we have for an event here at the fair would be from the weather.”. Last year, on October 10, 2021,...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

The Essential Tasting Guide to the State Fair of Texas

Each year Big Tex and his cronies work hard to make sure we ingest as many calories as possible while visiting the State Fair of Texas. Here's a guide we put together to make their hard work pay off and to ensure your visit is productively indulgent. You could just...
TEXAS STATE
