A Member Of “The Three Amigos,” Bishop Fiorenza Leaves Behind Legacy Of Social Advocacy, Commitment To Serving Others

Read full article on original website
Related
2 women involved in Houston's first sit-in demonstration speak with ABC13 to commemorate 62 years
The TSU students didn't stop there. They protested the end of segregation across the Houston area, even stopping at City Hall.
Click2Houston.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: Brothers keep father’s legacy alive at Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria
HOUSTON – Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria is a family-owned and operated restaurant in the Lake Houston area with a goal of treating everyone like family. An immigrant’s dream turned into a reality, Ramon Reyes came to the U.S. from Mexico as a teen and built the thriving eatery from the ground up.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston man indicted for student financial aid fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- A 39-year-old Richmond resident has been charged with fraudulently obtaining nearly $600,000 in financial aid funds at several Texas colleges and universities, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Emmanuel Finnih is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne Y. Ho at 2 p.m. today.
Freak accident at California rodeo leads to life-saving journey in Houston
HOUSTON — A woman credits a bull for saving her life after a freak accident at a California rodeo ended with a life-saving journey in Houston. Paige King, 25, was sitting in the stands after a bull got loose in an arena, jumped into the stands, and rammed into her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stthom.edu
Celebrity Mother and Son at University of St. Thomas-Houston
For any college freshman, meeting new people, studying with classmates, and forming lifelong relationships are an added bonus of attending college. Yet, for one particular freshman at the University of St. Thomas-Houston, there is one already-familiar person he may bump into on campus, a person with whom he shares a lifelong bond; his mom.
PHOTOS: How Houston has evolved since the 1990s
Before and after pics show what's changed and what hasn't in the last 30 years.
Willie Nelson Shows Support For Beto O’Rourke
Last week in Austin, Willie Nelson attended a rally to support Democrat Beto O’Rourke in his campaign for governor. According to The Houston Chronicle, more than 4,000 people attended the free event, where Nelson played a half dozen of his classics. During his performance, Nelson saw in the crowd...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County officials provide updates on mail ballot application rejections, share steps to ensure mail ballots are counted
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum held a press conference Monday to encourage eligible residents to register to vote by using guidance provided by the Elections Administration Office. During the event, officials addressed the issues that were seen in the previous...
RELATED PEOPLE
defendernetwork.com
Black College Expo takes over Houston
Thousands of Houston high school students are gearing up for the 13th annual Black College Expo at NRG Center on Sat. October 8, 2022 at 10am. The expo is powered by The National College Resource Foundation and hosts close to 75 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other universities with free seminars and workshops for students. It also visits 25-30 schools in 13 markets preparing students for the college application process, financial aid, and career planning.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Exploring the best travel spots in Houston’s backyard
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. There's so much to see and do in the great state of Texas. Chances are, there are spots you may have...
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
Click2Houston.com
Fifth Ward residents say community garden started by former councilmember attracts flies, rodents and other pests
FIFTH WARD – Neighbors in a Fifth Ward neighborhood said they want the rodent and fly infestation coming from a community garden to go. “Look at all the flies,” said Rodney Thomas. “They’re all over the yard.”. Thomas said he’s had a fly infestation on his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bayoubeatnews.com
Representation Matters: Houston leads the way with Black head coaches in professional, college sports
I remember the exact moment when a handsome, Black, poetically and politically eloquent man named Barack Hussein Obama announced he was running for president. I was in college and the mother of two toddlers and, although I wasn’t quite familiar with the (then) young senator, I rushed to find out as much as I could.
KBTX.com
Central Texas landowers want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ninety-three property owners across nine Texas counties say they want answers about the future of the proposed high-speed train from Houston to Dallas. Attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central questioning the current status of the project. Attorneys say residents and landowners...
How Galleria dining has changed since Cheesecake Factory ruled the '90s
Eating at the chain restaurant in Houston's premier mall once felt like the epitome of class.
Essence
Review: Amanda Seales Stops By Houston For 'The Black Outside Again Tour'
“I think the thing I love about Houston is it’s black as hell,” she laughed. “It’s not just that black people are there, it's that it is just culturally black.”. “There’s no way you two are just getting here, and yall are in the FRONT ROW!?”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vintage clothing store Bobbie's Pinups is latest tenant to join Railway Heights food hall
The Railway Heights food hall and market opened in August 2021 on Washington Avenue in Houston, bringing a mix of retail and restaurant tenants. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) A grand opening will take place Oct. 7 for Bobbie's Pinups, a vintage clothing store that is the latest tenant to join the...
defendernetwork.com
New initiative addresses District B’s lack of opportunities, resources
Houston City Council member Tarsha Jackson has announced the Besuccessful Community Capacity Building Initiative that addresses poverty and public safety within District B. The initiative will offer job training and wraparound services to residents in her district to help improve their quality of life. Besuccessful is focusing on five challenges...
Shooting investigation underway in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a woman was shot near a gas station Monday morning. It happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Overbrook Lane and Shadowbriar Drive which is near Westheimer Road. Details are limited at this time but we're told someone reported a...
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in Houston
With Houston being the fourth largest city in the US, it's no surprise that this city has seen some disturbing crimes throughout its existence. Some gruesome and some just plain bizarre, here are ten Houston crimes that have shocked the nation:
Reform Austin
Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 1