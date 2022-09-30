Read full article on original website
Related
wkvi.com
City of Knox Finalizes Moose Lodge Demolition
The finalization of the Moose Lodge demolition was discussed at the Knox Board of Public Works meeting last week. A certificate of completion was accepted by the board as they moved forward in approving the letter of completion, pay out number one, the final completion letter and pay out number 2.
wkvi.com
Hamlet Receives Bid for Hopeful Grant Project
The Hamlet Town Council announced during their last meeting that a bid had arrived for a proposed sidewalk project. The project would move forward if Hamlet is awarded the Community Crossings Matching Grant the town applied for in August. If awarded, the grant funds would go toward the installation of...
wkvi.com
Meet the Starke County Candidates Tonight
Meet the candidates who are on the Starke County General Election ballot in a Meet the Candidates event tonight at the Nancy J. Dembowski Community Center in Knox. All candidates have been invited to attend to speak on their campaign to try and get your vote on November 8. It...
wkvi.com
Starke County Commissioners Receive Feasibility Study
The Starke County Commissioners received a feasibility study on the county’s buildings during their meeting Monday night. They passed a motion in August to have Core Facilities as the company behind the feasibility study. The estimated cost from Core Facilities to have the study done was $5,250. Core Facilities...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkvi.com
New Pulaski County Coroner Chosen in Caucus
A new Pulaski County Coroner was chosen in a Republican Party Caucus Saturday morning. Jennifer Johns was the only candidate who filed the proper paperwork with Republican Party Chairman Dan Murphy and County Clerk JoLynn Behny. She was sworn into office shortly after being selected as the new Pulaski County Coroner.
wkvi.com
North Judson Town Council to Meet Tonight
The North Judson Town Council will discuss the 2021-2022 town code update in their meeting this evening. The budget adoption resolution from their previous meeting is also on the agenda. Other department heads will be present to give updates to the council as well. The meeting will be held at...
wkvi.com
North Judson INDOT Highway 10 Project Update
The North Judson Town Council heard an update on the INDOT Highway 10 project during their meeting Monday night. North Judson Utility Department Superintendent Joe Leszek said the project is moving along and is ahead of schedule. He added Rieth-Riley is working to hopefully open State Road 10 heading east by October 10.
wkvi.com
State Road 14 in Pulaski County to be Closed for Projects
State Road 14 near Winamac will be closed beginning on or after Monday, October 10 for the replacement of two small structures between U.S. 35 and State Road 39. Indiana Department of Transportation officials say work is expected to wrap up by the end of November. Work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
RELATED PEOPLE
wkvi.com
La Porte County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Fatal Accident
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department investigated a fatal accident early Wednesday morning in the 6300 W. block of U.S. 30 involving a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle. Police say that around 7:50 a.m. CT a white 2019 Mack semi-tractor, driven by David E. Sutton, of Fulton,...
wkvi.com
Hamlet Adopts 2023 Budget
The Hamlet Town Council adopted the town’s 2023 budget last week. Within the budget, $321,000 is set aside into the General Fund, $7,500 is proposed in the Local Road and Street Fund, $53,000 is part of the Motor Vehicle Highway Fund, $12,600 is within the Park Fund, $5,000 will go toward the Cumulative Capital IMP Fund, $8,500 will go toward the Cumulative Capital Development Fund, $80,000 will be available for the Economic Development Fund, $99,000 is budgeted in the Special Fire Protection and Territory General Fund, and $20,000 is placed within the Special Fire Protection Territory Equipment Replace Fund.
wkvi.com
Wythogan Park Splash Pad Closed for Season
The City of Knox has officially closed the Wythogan Park Splash Pad for the season. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok updated the council on the maintenance issues from several weeks ago. He said the part to fix the splash pad was $5,000. The council had approved that amount in a previous meeting. He added the issues were resolved and hopes everyone enjoyed themselves this summer.
Comments / 0