Knox, IN

wkvi.com

City of Knox Finalizes Moose Lodge Demolition

The finalization of the Moose Lodge demolition was discussed at the Knox Board of Public Works meeting last week. A certificate of completion was accepted by the board as they moved forward in approving the letter of completion, pay out number one, the final completion letter and pay out number 2.
KNOX, IN
wkvi.com

Hamlet Receives Bid for Hopeful Grant Project

The Hamlet Town Council announced during their last meeting that a bid had arrived for a proposed sidewalk project. The project would move forward if Hamlet is awarded the Community Crossings Matching Grant the town applied for in August. If awarded, the grant funds would go toward the installation of...
HAMLET, IN
wkvi.com

Meet the Starke County Candidates Tonight

Meet the candidates who are on the Starke County General Election ballot in a Meet the Candidates event tonight at the Nancy J. Dembowski Community Center in Knox. All candidates have been invited to attend to speak on their campaign to try and get your vote on November 8. It...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Commissioners Receive Feasibility Study

The Starke County Commissioners received a feasibility study on the county’s buildings during their meeting Monday night. They passed a motion in August to have Core Facilities as the company behind the feasibility study. The estimated cost from Core Facilities to have the study done was $5,250. Core Facilities...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

New Pulaski County Coroner Chosen in Caucus

A new Pulaski County Coroner was chosen in a Republican Party Caucus Saturday morning. Jennifer Johns was the only candidate who filed the proper paperwork with Republican Party Chairman Dan Murphy and County Clerk JoLynn Behny. She was sworn into office shortly after being selected as the new Pulaski County Coroner.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

North Judson Town Council to Meet Tonight

The North Judson Town Council will discuss the 2021-2022 town code update in their meeting this evening. The budget adoption resolution from their previous meeting is also on the agenda. Other department heads will be present to give updates to the council as well. The meeting will be held at...
NORTH JUDSON, IN
wkvi.com

North Judson INDOT Highway 10 Project Update

The North Judson Town Council heard an update on the INDOT Highway 10 project during their meeting Monday night. North Judson Utility Department Superintendent Joe Leszek said the project is moving along and is ahead of schedule. He added Rieth-Riley is working to hopefully open State Road 10 heading east by October 10.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
wkvi.com

State Road 14 in Pulaski County to be Closed for Projects

State Road 14 near Winamac will be closed beginning on or after Monday, October 10 for the replacement of two small structures between U.S. 35 and State Road 39. Indiana Department of Transportation officials say work is expected to wrap up by the end of November. Work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

La Porte County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Fatal Accident

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department investigated a fatal accident early Wednesday morning in the 6300 W. block of U.S. 30 involving a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle. Police say that around 7:50 a.m. CT a white 2019 Mack semi-tractor, driven by David E. Sutton, of Fulton,...
FULTON, IN
wkvi.com

Hamlet Adopts 2023 Budget

The Hamlet Town Council adopted the town’s 2023 budget last week. Within the budget, $321,000 is set aside into the General Fund, $7,500 is proposed in the Local Road and Street Fund, $53,000 is part of the Motor Vehicle Highway Fund, $12,600 is within the Park Fund, $5,000 will go toward the Cumulative Capital IMP Fund, $8,500 will go toward the Cumulative Capital Development Fund, $80,000 will be available for the Economic Development Fund, $99,000 is budgeted in the Special Fire Protection and Territory General Fund, and $20,000 is placed within the Special Fire Protection Territory Equipment Replace Fund.
HAMLET, IN
wkvi.com

Wythogan Park Splash Pad Closed for Season

The City of Knox has officially closed the Wythogan Park Splash Pad for the season. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok updated the council on the maintenance issues from several weeks ago. He said the part to fix the splash pad was $5,000. The council had approved that amount in a previous meeting. He added the issues were resolved and hopes everyone enjoyed themselves this summer.
KNOX, IN

