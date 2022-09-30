The Hamlet Town Council adopted the town’s 2023 budget last week. Within the budget, $321,000 is set aside into the General Fund, $7,500 is proposed in the Local Road and Street Fund, $53,000 is part of the Motor Vehicle Highway Fund, $12,600 is within the Park Fund, $5,000 will go toward the Cumulative Capital IMP Fund, $8,500 will go toward the Cumulative Capital Development Fund, $80,000 will be available for the Economic Development Fund, $99,000 is budgeted in the Special Fire Protection and Territory General Fund, and $20,000 is placed within the Special Fire Protection Territory Equipment Replace Fund.

HAMLET, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO