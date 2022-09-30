Read full article on original website
Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness
One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
bioengineer.org
Newly developed air filter showcases excellent performance and endurance in harsh environments
A team of researchers has designed a high-performance composite sponge that works effectively to filter particulate matter in high temperature and high humidity environments. The sponge, with its excellent mechanical properties, is made of environmentally friendly materials. This filter has potential for helping to fight air pollution in automobiles and in industry.
bioengineer.org
Unraveling the effect of cation types on electrochromic properties of titanium dioxide nanocrystals
They published their work on Aug. 3rd in Energy Material Advances. “It is of great significance to search for alternative cheap, stable, and rapid insertion ions in EC devices to achieve cost-effective and rapid EC application.” said corresponding author Sheng Cao, associate professor with the School of Physical Science and Engineering Technology, Guangxi University. “Currently, there are many EC materials with Li+ and H+ as electrolytes, but they still have some problems, which hinder the further development.”
scitechdaily.com
Super-Recognizers – Scientists Reveal the Mechanism Behind Their Fascinating Superpower
According to a new study, super-recognizers spread their gaze more evenly than average observers. A face is never forgotten by super-recognizers. They can see their childhood acquaintance in the rearview mirror and immediately recognize them. They help police departments and security organizations in identifying suspects. They are also effective as both private and unofficial investigators.
bioengineer.org
Human Brain Project researchers identify new marker of ALS outcome
A study by Human Brain Project (HBP) researchers has identified a new marker for predicting the clinical outcome of patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) through magnetoencephalography. This marker can be measured in the brain during its resting state and highlights the importance of brain flexibility for ALS patients. The study has been led by the Institut de Neurosciences des Systèmes in Marseille, in collaboration with Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, Parthenope University of Naples and Institute of Diagnosis and Care Hermitage Capodimonte in Naples, and the Monash University in Melbourne. It was published online on Sept 30th, 2022, in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
bioengineer.org
Ultrasmall VN/Co heterostructure with optimized N active sites anchored in N-doped graphitic nanocarbons for boosting hydrogen evolution
This study is led by Dr. Chen (State Key Laboratory of Inorganic Synthesis and Preparative Chemistry, College of Chemistry, Jilin University). Two big problems of growing to deplete of traditional energy and acute environmental pollution have actuated an ongoing demand relating to the exploitation of sustainable green energy that endorses a global carbon-neutral strategy. Hydrogen fuel, which presents high energy density and non-pollution, has been foreseen as ideal green energy. In current industrial hydrogen production ways, electricity-driven water splitting is one of the most promising sustainable hydrogen production technologies, in which electric power can be converted from solar or wind. The hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) is one important half-rection of water splitting, and its art-of-state electrocatalysts highly depend on Pt and Pt-based noble metal materials with the near-zero onset potential and tiptop HER activity. However, the obvious shortcomings of precious metal electrocatalysts lie in the rare reserves and high prices, which largely restrict commercial applications. Therefore, the top priority is developing noble-metal-free substitutes with cost-effective and comparable catalytic performance for HER.
bioengineer.org
Exploring Europa possible with silicon-germanium transistor technology
Europa is more than just one of Jupiter’s many moons – it’s also one of most promising places in the solar system to look for extraterrestrial life. Under 10 kilometers of ice is a liquid water ocean that could sustain life. But with surface temperatures at -180 Celsius and with extreme levels of radiation, it’s also one of the most inhospitable places in the solar system. Exploring Europa could be possible in the coming years thanks to new applications for silicon-germanium transistor technology research at Georgia Tech.
bioengineer.org
Achieving stable K-storage performance of carbon sphere-confined Sb via electrolyte regulation
Potassium-ion batteries (PIBs) have been considered one of the most promising alternatives to lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) because of their competitive energy density with significantly low production costs. Moreover, alloy-type materials are expected to be the high-performance anode of PIBs owing to their intrinsic chemical stability and high theoretical specific capacity. Unfortunately, severe incompatibility between the active alloy-type materials and electrolytes, especially for the formation of unstable solid-electrolyte interfacial (SEI) films, often leads to insufficient cycle life.
bioengineer.org
From chaos to complex order
Lasers are widely used in everyday life. It can be said that laser technology boosted information processing and medicine development. However, despite their broad application, light propagation in lasers still needs detailed studies to improve fiber cavity design and understand laser physics. Recently, Scientists from the Institute of Physical Chemistry, Polish Academy of Sciences, reported for the first time the recording of the double Hopf bifurcation behavior of the light during the laser operation. Moreover, based on the experimental results and different mathematical models, they reconstructed the observations making it possible to predict such effects in lasers.
Nature.com
Geneticist who unmasked lives of ancient humans wins medicine Nobel
Svante Pääbo has made stunning discoveries about our forebear species by analysing ancient DNA. You have full access to this article via your institution. This year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded for pioneering studies of human evolution that harnessed precious snippets of DNA found in fossils that are tens of thousands of years old.
Science News
Genetics of human evolution wins 2022 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine
Establishing a new field of science to answer the question of what makes humans unique from our extinct relatives has earned Svante Pääbo the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine. “Humanity has always been intrigued by its origins. Where did we come from and how are we related...
Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution
STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award's panel said. Paabo has spearheaded...
Viking Poop Helps Scientists Reconstruct Genome of Ancient Human Parasite
A deep dive into the toilets of the past has given us new insight into the relationship between humans and the worms that love us. By extracting DNA from a range of sources, including "archaeologically-defined latrines" used by the Vikings up to 2,500 years ago, researchers have reconstructed the genome of one of the oldest known human parasites.
Nobel Prize Medicine 2022 announced. Here’s why Svante Pääbo’s work is remarkable
The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute announced the 2022 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine today and has recognized the pioneering work of Svante Pääbo, who, not only cracked the genetic code of our close relatives, the Neanderthals, but also found a whole new relative species in the Denisovans.
technologynetworks.com
Long Standing Physical Chemistry Mystery Solved
Prof. Ehud Pines (pictured above) is an iconoclast. What else can you call a scientist who spent 17 years doggedly pursuing the solution to an over 200-year-old chemistry problem that he felt never received a satisfying answer using methods no other scientist thought could lead to the truth? Now, he is vindicated as the prestigious Angewandte Chemie journal published a cover article detailing how his experiment was replicated by another research group while being x-rayed to reveal the solution Prof. Pines has argued for all along.
IFLScience
Genome Of Ancient Humans Is The Winning Field Of 2022's Nobel Prize in Medicine
Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo is the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine and he will receive a prize worth 10 million Swedish kronor (896,256.51 US dollars). The prestigious award was given for “discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution,” a field that is now known as paleogenomics.
Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo wins Nobel Prize for medicine for discovery that humans procreated with Neanderthals
A Swedish scientist has been awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine for his groundbreaking research that proved modern humans once procreated with ancient Neanderthals.
