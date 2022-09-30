Read full article on original website
bioengineer.org
Newly developed air filter showcases excellent performance and endurance in harsh environments
A team of researchers has designed a high-performance composite sponge that works effectively to filter particulate matter in high temperature and high humidity environments. The sponge, with its excellent mechanical properties, is made of environmentally friendly materials. This filter has potential for helping to fight air pollution in automobiles and in industry.
bioengineer.org
Phosphate’s electrical signature helps detect important cellular events
Each day, millions of biological processes occur in our body at a cellular level. Studying these processes can help us learn more about how cells function, a field that has continued to intrigue researchers. Recently, however, there has been a new player in this field. A new analytical method—single-molecule detection—has gained momentum due to its success in observing specific, biologically relevant molecules and the processes associated with them.
bioengineer.org
Ultrasmall VN/Co heterostructure with optimized N active sites anchored in N-doped graphitic nanocarbons for boosting hydrogen evolution
This study is led by Dr. Chen (State Key Laboratory of Inorganic Synthesis and Preparative Chemistry, College of Chemistry, Jilin University). Two big problems of growing to deplete of traditional energy and acute environmental pollution have actuated an ongoing demand relating to the exploitation of sustainable green energy that endorses a global carbon-neutral strategy. Hydrogen fuel, which presents high energy density and non-pollution, has been foreseen as ideal green energy. In current industrial hydrogen production ways, electricity-driven water splitting is one of the most promising sustainable hydrogen production technologies, in which electric power can be converted from solar or wind. The hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) is one important half-rection of water splitting, and its art-of-state electrocatalysts highly depend on Pt and Pt-based noble metal materials with the near-zero onset potential and tiptop HER activity. However, the obvious shortcomings of precious metal electrocatalysts lie in the rare reserves and high prices, which largely restrict commercial applications. Therefore, the top priority is developing noble-metal-free substitutes with cost-effective and comparable catalytic performance for HER.
bioengineer.org
Uncovering the secrets of materials degradation in lithium-ion battery
Amid global efforts towards carbon neutrality, automakers all over the world are actively engaged in research and development to convert internal combustion engine vehicles into electric vehicles. Accordingly, competition to improve battery performance, which is at the heart of electric vehicles, is intensifying. Since their commercialization in 1991, lithium-ion batteries have held a dominant market share in most market segments, from small home appliances to electric vehicles, thanks to continuous improvement in energy density and efficiency. However, some phenomena occurring within such batteries are still not well understood, such as the expansion and deterioration of the anode material.
Nord Stream rupture may mark biggest single methane release ever recorded -UN
Sept 30 (Reuters) - The ruptures on the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline system under the Baltic Sea have led to what is likely the biggest single release of climate-damaging methane ever recorded, the United Nations Environment Programme said on Friday.
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
bioengineer.org
Novel cell-free protein crystallization method to advance structural biology
The new cell-free protein crystallization (CFPC) method developed by Tokyo Tech includes direct protein crystallization and is a major headway in the field of structural biology. This technique will enable the analysis of unstable proteins that could not be studied using conventional methods. Analyzing these will increase our knowledge of cellular processes and functions.
bioengineer.org
Inexpensive, reusable Mn catalysts make for efficient alkylation of ketones with alcohols
When synthesizing new compounds, it is advantageous to have reactants that are widely available and a simple method which produces a high yield of products with little waste (undesirable byproducts). In this regard, the alkylation of alcohols through a method known as “borrowing hydrogen” (BH) can transform alcohols into a diverse range of products, with water as the only byproduct.
bioengineer.org
Exploring Europa possible with silicon-germanium transistor technology
Europa is more than just one of Jupiter’s many moons – it’s also one of most promising places in the solar system to look for extraterrestrial life. Under 10 kilometers of ice is a liquid water ocean that could sustain life. But with surface temperatures at -180 Celsius and with extreme levels of radiation, it’s also one of the most inhospitable places in the solar system. Exploring Europa could be possible in the coming years thanks to new applications for silicon-germanium transistor technology research at Georgia Tech.
bioengineer.org
Drawing data in nanometer scale
Frank Holzenburg, an artist with tens of thousands of followers across his social networking accounts, has attracted attention for his life-like drawings that are smaller than a fingernail. Recently, a method to draw data in an area smaller than 10 nanometers (nm; 1 nm = 1 billionth of a meter) – like drawing a small picture on paper – has been proposed.
bioengineer.org
Scientists sequenced the world’s largest pangenome to help unlock genetic mysteries behind finer silk
BGI Genomics, in collaboration with Southwest University, the State Key Laboratory of Silkworm Genome Biology, and other partners, has constructed a high-resolution pangenome dataset representing almost the entire genomic content in a silkworm. BGI Genomics, in collaboration with Southwest University, the State Key Laboratory of Silkworm Genome Biology, and other...
bioengineer.org
Researchers develop non-invasive blood glucose monitoring process
As a child, Maria Valero witnessed her diabetic father prick his finger several times a day to draw blood and check his glucose levels using an electronic monitor. She was concerned about the invasive and painful process but was also curious about the technology behind the device. As a child,...
bioengineer.org
From chaos to complex order
Lasers are widely used in everyday life. It can be said that laser technology boosted information processing and medicine development. However, despite their broad application, light propagation in lasers still needs detailed studies to improve fiber cavity design and understand laser physics. Recently, Scientists from the Institute of Physical Chemistry, Polish Academy of Sciences, reported for the first time the recording of the double Hopf bifurcation behavior of the light during the laser operation. Moreover, based on the experimental results and different mathematical models, they reconstructed the observations making it possible to predict such effects in lasers.
bioengineer.org
Computational shortcut for neural networks
Neural networks are learning algorithms that approximate the solution to a task by training with available data. However, it is usually unclear how exactly they accomplish this. Two young Basel physicists have now derived mathematical expressions that allow one to calculate the optimal solution without training a network. Their results not only give insight into how those learning algorithms work, but could also help to detect unknown phase transitions in physical systems in the future.
bioengineer.org
Researchers develop a new surgical training model for fluorescence-guided cancer surgery using the Japanese food konjac jelly
A research group from Nagoya University has successfully developed a surgical training model using konjac, a processed jelly made from the bulb of the konjac plant. Konjac is commonly used as an ingredient in Japanese cuisine such as shirataki noodles and oden. The group’s training model is a type of tissue-mimicking phantom, which physicians can use to practice fluorescence-guided surgery, an important technique in cancer treatment.
Phys.org
Using bifunctional ionomers as electrolytes to synthesize ethylene from carbon dioxide
Over the past century or so, human activities have led to the rapid deterioration of the environment on Earth, with detrimental effects such as climate change and a rise in atmospheric CO2. Many scientists worldwide have thus been trying to devise new technologies and solutions that could help to tackle these existing environmental issues.
Phys.org
SWIFT J0503.7-2819 is an intermediate polar, research suggests
Using data from various space telescopes, astronomers have investigated a variable X-ray source known as SWIFT J0503.7-2819. Results of the study suggest that this source is an intermediate polar. The finding was detailed in a paper published September 22 on the arXiv pre-print server. Cataclysmic variables (CVs) are binary star...
Princeton scientists overcome key setback in achieving nuclear fusion
Physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have taken a critical step forward toward achieving nuclear fusion by pinpointing the source of the collapse of heat that precedes disruptions that can damage tokamak fusion facilities, according to a press release by the institution published this Tuesday. This development could overcome one of the most critical challenges that future fusion facilities face now and in the future.
3DPrint.com
Velo3D and Plasmos to Discuss Space 3D Printing Industry in October Webinar
On October 13, 2022, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, 3DPrint.com is hosting a webinar on the emergence of the private space industry. The presentation, titled “How Advanced Metal AM Can Provide the Space Industry with a Galaxy of Innovation,” will explore how space companies are taking advantage of the latest breakthroughs in additive manufacturing (AM). Attendees will hear from industry experts Ali Baghchehsara, Founder and President of space propulsion startup Plasmos, Velo3D’s Brent Hansen, an experienced metal additive manufacturing engineer, and 3DPrint.com Executive Editor and webinar moderator Joris Peels.
Near-Earth asteroid Ryugu was born in the outer solar system 4 billion years ago
In 2019, the Hayabusa2 spacecraft collected samples from the asteroid Ryugu. Now, an analysis of these fragments has revealed Ryugu's history.
