Gray Television & NBCU Local’s Telemundo Stations Expand Texas News Collaboration
Gray Television and NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group, have established a news collaboration to broaden Telemundo Station Group’s Noticias Telemundo Texas to Gray’s seven Telemundo affiliated Texas stations (KTLE, Waco-Temple-Bryan / KWTX / KBTX, Laredo / KXNU / KGNS, Lubbock / KXTQ, Amarillo / KEYU, Tyler – Lufkin / KLTV / KTRE, Wichita Falls-Lawton / KSWO / KKTM), starting Oct. 10 at 5 a.m. CT. As a results of this partnership, Spanish-speaking audiences in 13 Texas DMAs will obtain dwell news and updates, and climate forecasts on weekday mornings.
Texas history: Miss USA, Miss Texas America are Asian American
DALLAS — For the primary time in state historical past, Texas is represented by Asian American girls at two of probably the most prestigious pageants within the nation. Miss USA is from Houston, and Miss Texas is from McKinney. WFAA spoke to Miss USA’s former professor on the University...
John Ramirez set to be executed in Texas on Wednesday
Sign up for The Brief, our every day e-newsletter that retains readers up to velocity on essentially the most important Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi comfort retailer clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, regardless of the objection of the Nueces County district legal professional. And though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three earlier occasions, his legal professional mentioned he has no additional authorized alternatives to cease the state’s newest try to put him to dying.
November election: Black Voters Matter stops in Texas
DALLAS — Time is winding right down to the November common election. That means it is crunch time for group like Black Voters Matter (BVM). “We’ve been on our bus tour here in the State of Texas since Friday,” mentioned Denita Jones, North Texas regional organizer for Black Voters Matter.
Harry Styles Endorses Beto O’Rourke For Texas Governor At Austin Show
Harry Styles endorsed Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor whereas acting on Sunday in Austin, only a month earlier than the election that might decide the destiny of many Texans’ rights. The British pop famous person appeared at his almost sold-out mini-residency on the capital metropolis’s Moody...
Texas names school safety chief four months after Uvalde shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our every day e-newsletter that retains readers up to the mark on probably the most important Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday appointed former U.S. Secret Service agent John P. Scott because the Texas Education Agency’s first chief of school safety and safety, a place the governor created in response to the Uvalde mass school shooting that left 19 college students and two academics lifeless.
Aaron Judge, TCU football and Cooper Rush: Fans debate
ARLINGTON, Texas — If you want sports activities, Tarrant County is the place to be. So what’s the largest sports activities storyline this week?. Guess it relies upon who you ask. “Aaron Judge, no doubt,” Jonathan Trujillo, who attended Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Globe Life Field,...
Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A mother-son journey to a significant league sport for a Florida household in want of diversion after their house was hit by Hurricane Ian changed into way more on Tuesday afternoon. Samantha Sheffield and 14-year-old son Braylon had been on the town from storm-ravaged Fort...
Texas Officials Investigating Death of Woman – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas police are asking for information into the capturing demise of a 21-year-old girl. Asia Womack was discovered shot a number of occasions close to Fair Park on Monday night time. Her household stated it began over a basketball recreation. “We’re taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,”...
Polls: Oklahoma governor race tightens | News
Gov. Kevin Stitt was anticipated to coast to a straightforward victory within the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, however the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and assaults from darkish cash teams. While the political local weather in Oklahoma nonetheless favors Stitt, the newest polling from...
Florida continues with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts
WASHINGTON (CNS) — As authorities in Florida continued rescue efforts, Catholic parishes and dioceses within the U.S. moved quickly to gather assist within the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and U.S. President Joe Biden mentioned it might take years to rebuild what was destroyed. Residents of Florida and the Carolinas...
Viewers head to Weather Channel for Hurricane Ian coverage | Texas
NEW YORK (AP) — The Weather Channel reached its greatest viewers in 5 years final week when Hurricane Ian made its damaging landfall in western Florida. The common viewers of three.4 million folks final Wednesday was greater than another day for the community since Hurricane Harvey deluged Texas with document quantities of rainfall in 2017, the Nielsen firm mentioned.
Uvalde shooting victim families throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke
EDINBURG — Hours forward of the one deliberate gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde college shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news convention that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken significant sufficient motion on gun management measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two academics.
Hurricane Ian’s aftermath in Florida
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned that President Biden might be briefed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when he visits Fort Myers Wednesday to survey harm inflicted by Hurricane Ian. Jean-Pierre mentioned the Republican governor might be joined by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and different state...
Florida residents brave a slow wait for power as Hurricane Ian search and rescue continues
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, greater than half a million Florida residents confronted one other day with out electrical energy Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for these trapped inside properties inundated with lingering floodwaters.
CFB Twitter Drags No. 18 Oklahoma’s Shocking Performance in Blowout Upset Loss To TCU | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners were obliterated 55-24 by the unranked TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed seven of 16 passes for 126 yards before exiting the game in the second quarter after taking an illegal hit from TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, who was ejected from the game.
Florida farmers report significant damage from Hurricane Ian
(NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian’s affect on the farming business has been significant, damaging crops, livestock and leaving farmers hoping to salvage what they will. The proprietor of 1 farm close to Sarasota says greater than 250 cows had been misplaced, with their workers believing the quantity will go up, given all of their 18 buildings had been affected by the storm.
John Scott named TEA’s new chief of school safety and security
TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott introduced Monday the new chief of school safety and security throughout the Texas Education Agency. The title was given to John P. Scott, a former assistant particular agent in cost of the U.S. Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District. Scott began his new...
Erie native, living in Florida, talks about Hurricane Ian damage
At least 105 deaths from Hurricane Ian have been confirmed in Florida and North Carolina. Drone footage of Fort Myers Beach confirmed simply how widespread the devastation is. Search and rescue groups had been out in full pressure almost per week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Thousands had been pulled...
Local Santa Barbara Company Castro’s send supplies to Florida amid Hurricane Ian
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Local Santa Barbara firm chain Castro Cleaning & Restoration and Castro Disaster Recovery Rentals sends help to southwest Florida amid Hurricane Ian. Owned and operated by Juan Castro, the Castro enterprise despatched six giant turbines headed for inns and colleges in Florida forward of the storm.
