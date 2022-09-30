Read full article on original website
Astros Sign Two International Free Agents to Minor League Contracts
The Houston Astros have signed Julio Marte and Yefri Martinez to minor league contracts for their Dominican Summer League system.
The Crawfish Boxes
Home Sweet Home…or Is It?
With the regular season down to its last couple of series, the Houston Astros appear to be in great shape going into the post-season. They have locked up their 5th division title in 6 years and clinched home field throughout the AL playoffs. They boast arguably the best overall pitching staff in the majors and their offense is in the top half of the majors in most statistical areas. With the new playoff system for MLB, the Astros have a bye into the ALDS, putting themselves that much closer to their 6th consecutive ALCS, 2nd consecutive World Series appearance, and perhaps, their 2nd World Series title in 6 years.
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Bats Go Silent. Three Phils Homers Enough to Doom Astros 3-0
Three solo homers were all the Phillies would need to beat an Astros team overpowered by Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia bullpen. Kyle Shwarber took Astros starter Lance McCullers yard on the first pitch of the game to give the Phillies a lead they would never relinquish. McCullers would not...
The Crawfish Boxes
Game 160 Thread. October 3, 2022, 7:10 CT. Phillies @ Astros
The Astros have clinched everything worth clinching in the AL, but Philadelphia is fighting for a Wild Card slot in the NL, so this should be interesting. The Astros are playing to position themselves for the playoffs next week, and the Phillies fighting for their baseball lives. Here are the...
The Crawfish Boxes
Watch Out MLB: The Astros Are “Playoff Ready.” Crush Phillies 10-0
In a game that was little more than a playoff warm-up, the Astros dominated potential World Series contender the Phillies in every aspect of the game. Let’s start with starting pitching. Justin Verlander virtually wrapped up the Cy Young award with his 18th win of the season against four...
The Crawfish Boxes
The uncertainty surrounding James Click is a needless distraction, but it’s of the Astros’ own making
Multiple things can be true about the reported rift between James Click and Jim Crane. First, that it’s an ill-timed distraction ahead of what’s expected to be another deep playoff run, and second, that it’s of the club’s own doing. Despite a World Series berth in...
