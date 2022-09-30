With the regular season down to its last couple of series, the Houston Astros appear to be in great shape going into the post-season. They have locked up their 5th division title in 6 years and clinched home field throughout the AL playoffs. They boast arguably the best overall pitching staff in the majors and their offense is in the top half of the majors in most statistical areas. With the new playoff system for MLB, the Astros have a bye into the ALDS, putting themselves that much closer to their 6th consecutive ALCS, 2nd consecutive World Series appearance, and perhaps, their 2nd World Series title in 6 years.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO