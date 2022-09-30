ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Qualiying UK start time, TV channel, live stream for HUGE Marina Bay Street Circuit race

By Nyle Smith
 2 days ago
BRACE yourselves Formula One fans as the Singapore Grand Prix is making its long-awaited return - and the title race could be all but over.

Covid restrictions forced F1 chiefs to make a logistical decision in cancelling both the 2020 and 2021 races at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Max Verstappen clinched victory at the Italian GP Credit: Reuters
Lewis Hamilton has struggled all season and is yet to win a race in 2022 Credit: Alamy

But there's no stopping the racers this time, especially Max Verstappen who is closing in on a second consecutive championship triumph.

Charles Leclerc still has an outside chance of snatching the title despite trailing Verstappen by 116 points.

However, Mercedes are having a nightmare of a season as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are still chasing their first win of 2022.

When is the Singapore Grand Prix?

  • The Singapore Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 2.
  • It is expected to get underway from 1pm UK time - 8pm local time.
  • Marina Bay Street Circuit in Marina Bay, Singapore will be the allocated track for this race and it can host a whopping 90,000 supporters.
  • Sebastian Vettel clinched first place on the podium when this race last happened in 2019.

Is the Singapore Grand Prix on TV and can I live stream it?

  • The Singapore Grand Prix will be broadcasted LIVE on Sky Sports F1.
  • Subscription members of Sky Sports can stream the entire action on the Sky Go app or Sky Sports website.
  • Or the race will be available to NOW TV users via all mobile devices and tablets.

What is the Singapore Grand Prix FULL schedule?

Friday September 30

  • Practice One - 11am BST
  • Practice Two - 2pm BST

Saturday October 1

  • Practice Three - 11am BST
  • Qualifying - 2pm BST

Sunday October 2

The Independent

Lewis Hamilton apologises for error as Singapore podium hopes are dashed

Lewis Hamilton apologised to Mercedes and said, “I f***** it up big time”, after he crashed into a wall and fell off the road before finishing ninth at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.Sergio Perez took the chequered flag of a turbulent wet-dry race under the lights of the Marina Bay Circuit, while Max Verstappen’s wait for a second world championship goes on for following an error-strew display.Verstappen started eighth and finished just one place higher after he dropped to last when a wild move on Lando Norris backfired.However, the Dutchman – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings –...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1: Singapore Grand Prix returns after two-year break

Formula One has returned to Singapore after a two-year break during the coronavirus pandemic.Max Verstappen could claim his second world title as the championship is back at the Marina Bay street circuit for the Singapore Grand Prix.Four-time winner Lewis Hamilton remains hopeful that Mercedes can bag a first win of the season in Singapore, with the eight-time constructors champions yet to gain a victory this year.Sebastian Vettel won in 2019 for Ferrari, the last time the soon-to-be retired driver triumphed in F1.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Gary Neville would be ‘disappointed’ if government scraps football regulator plans'I'm gonna teach this young man a lesson': Chris Eubank Jr warns Conor BennChris Eubank Jr says he will retire if he loses against Conor Benn in October fight
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Singapore Grand Prix delayed by heavy rain

The start of the Singapore Grand Prix has been delayed by heavy rain, following a thunderstorm just over an hour before the race. While Sunday had been dry for the majority of the day, dark clouds gathered with two hours to go before lights out and started to rain with under 90 minutes remaining. A large storm cell moved over the circuit that meant the FIA opted to announce the whole start procedure would be delayed with an hour to go, pushing the race back by at least 20 minutes.
MOTORSPORTS
