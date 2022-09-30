ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'If you think I'm not trying, just say it and I'll leave': Ex-Porto star Hulk threatens to QUIT Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro after 'unacceptable' criticism from fans following their loss to rivals Palmeiras

By Thomas Schlachter For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Hulk has threatened to leave Atletico Mineiro following fans' 'unacceptable' reaction towards the club's bad run of form.

The 36-year-old has been playing for the white and black since 2021 but following this latest interaction with the fans, he may be looking to secure a move away.

Speaking after a 1-0 loss to table toppers Palmeiras, Hulk believes that his side's supporters have been harsh on himself and the team - despite Hulk 'doing [his] best.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wNcY_0iGspSHw00
Hulk (R) has threatened to leave Atletico Mineiro if his fans continue to criticise his efforts

'As long as there's a chance for us to fight, we'll do our best,' explained Hulk when speaking to ESPN.

'I, for example, didn't imagine playing the 90 minutes today, coming [back] from a calf injury is very difficult, but I managed to play'

Hulk was clearly unhappy with the reaction following the loss and took things further by requesting to leave if this behaviour continues.

'I have a lot of respect for the [club] and the fans, but if you think this isn't intensity, if you think I'm not trying, just say it and I'll leave.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJPht_0iGspSHw00
 Palmeiras players celebrate taking the lead over Atletico Mineiro in front of their rival fans

Hulk made the move to Atletico Mineiro after spending four years plying his trade in China for Shanghai Port FC.

The Brazilian enjoyed a fruitful spell in China - both economically and in front of goal- scoring 51 times along with 31 assists in just 100 league games.

The former FC Porto and Zenit Saint Petersburg star then decided to return home to his native Brazil where his goal scoring exploits have not slowed down.

Hulk led Atletico Mineiro to an incredible treble where he was the top scorer in both the league and the cup - becoming only the second person in history to do so.

However, things have turned sour in Belo Horizonte with Mineiro languishing in 7th place - 20 points off the league leaders.

If Hulk is to leave Atletico Mineiro the team will miss out on their talismanic figure up front and will have to look elsewhere to provide a replacement for his goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrU5R_0iGspSHw00
Hulk poses with his player of the year and top scorer awards following a brilliant 2021 season

Comments / 0

