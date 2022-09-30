Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $153,539.59 recently sold at Florida gas stationKristen WaltersFlorida State
Magic Mike Live is coming to Miami and there's plenty of food and drinkBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
keiseruniversity.edu
Inspired by Grandparents, College of Chiropractic Medicine Graduate Embraces Opportunities to Support Geriatric Care
Keiser University College of Chiropractic Medicine alumna Dr. Krista Satra is thankful to launch a career journey that was born from a desire to holistically alleviate pain for geriatric patients. Now practicing both chiropractic medicine and musculoskeletal diagnostic ultrasound at a Suffolk, Virginia facility, Satra recently shared that her main...
Coral Springs Social Studies Teacher Honored for Inventive Work
Annejeanette Washington Collins, a social studies teacher at Ramblewood Middle School, has won a prestigious teaching award for her innovative work in the classroom. Collins was named winner of the Dr. Theron Trimble Florida Social Studies Teacher of the Year for Middle School award, Broward County Public Schools announced Monday.
News4Jax.com
Woman, 27, arrested for inappropriate relationship with girl, 16, at Florida Youth Challenge Academy
CAMP BLANDING, Fla. – A Clay County woman was arrested accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl while working at Florida Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Blanding. Libby Chrome is charged with “an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a minor”.
thejaxsonmag.com
Eastside deserves national historic designation
The history and heritage of Jacksonville’s many Gullah Geechee descendants have been largely overlooked, with little recognition given to the community. According to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor Commission, the Gullah Geechee are descendants of Central and West Africans that were enslaved and brought to the Americas from the late 1600s to 1866, bringing with them traditional foodways, customs, arts, crafts, language and other West African traditions that they incorporated both during and after enslavement. They built and sustained rice, indigo, and Sea Island cotton plantations stretching from the Carolinas to Jacksonville in a region commonly known as the Lowcountry.
Rapper Kodak Black pays rent for 28 West Palm Beach families
Residents struggling to pay their rent in West Palm Beach received a gracious donation this past weekend thanks to a South Florida rapper.
cw34.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
cw34.com
Affordable housing bond for teachers, nurses other essential workers in Palm Beach County
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Affordable housing in Palm Beach County is hard to find. In November, voters will be asked if they want to approve a $200 million housing bond to underwrite a massive housing project county leaders say will significantly help nurses, teachers, first responders and essential workers afford to live.
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz wore a backpack to his Florida school emblazoned with a racial slur
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz roamed the halls of the Florida school wearing an orange backpack emblazoned with a racial slur and a swastika about 16 months before the deadly rampage.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Kindred preparing to build $31 million rehabilitation hospital
Kindred Rehabilitation Services, which is owned and operated by Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, is preparing to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in West Jacksonville. The city is reviewing a permit application for construction of the two-story, 60,582-square-foot hospital on 5.55 acres at 1550 Normandy Village Parkway at an estimated...
A new car dealership was denied by Delray Beach. The developer is hoping the courts will save the project.
A developer spent $10 million on a piece of land in Delray Beach with big plans of opening a brand new car dealership along Federal Highway. Those plans are on life support, though, after the City Commission quashed the proposal in September. Now, the developer is hoping the courts will step in and keep the proposal alive. The developer, ABC JC Auto Imports LLC, has filed a petition for a ...
Delray Beach tornado proving costly for impacted residents
It's been one week since an EF-2 tornado tore through a Delray Beach community, causing significant damage to several homes.
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtub
A second-grader was expelled from Victory Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida because her parents refused to take a picture of her in a bathtub as a homework assignment.
Click10.com
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
Charge against Palm Beach Gardens lawyer alleges he stole $1.6 million in COVID relief loans
A 47-year-old Palm Beach Gardens lawyer has been accused of pocketing more than $1.6 million in government-backed loans that were designed to help small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Derek Acree, who was charged last week with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, is the latest South Florida resident to be caught up in the...
'Get off our lungs!': 60 rally against sugar-cane burning in Glades
WEST PALM BEACH — Glades residents who want to end the sugar-cane burning they say pollutes their communities joined environmental activists Saturday in downtown West Palm Beach to push back against industry claims that their demands would cost jobs. About 60 people rallied that afternoon on the lawn of Nancy Graham Centennial Square Park, across...
54 arrested in months long Nassau County drug sting
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A four-month long multi-agency investigation called Operation: Heavy Weights resulted in 54 arrests and the seizure of hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs. Forty-six of the suspects are from Nassau county, five were from Georgia, two were from Jacksonville, and one was from Lake City.
Click10.com
Principal of Parkland charter school facing criminal charges for allegedly bringing guns on campus
PARKLAND, Fla. – The 39-year-old principal of a charter school in Parkland is facing criminal charges after she allegedly brought two guns to school over the summer, Local 10 News learned Tuesday. The guns were discovered on the campus of Somerset Parkland Academy K-8, located at 8401 University Drive,...
More than a dozen Navy sailors return to families after 6-month deployment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patrol Squadron Five (VP-5), the “Mad Foxes,” is returning home to Naval Air Station Jacksonville after a six-month deployment to the U.S. Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. STORY: Jacksonville officer survives shooting, suspect found dead after jump from Dames Point Bridge. Seventeen sailors returned on...
Jacksonville community raising money to help friends who lost home in Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Jacksonville missed the worst of Hurricane Ian, but many weren’t so lucky. Now, from near and far, the Jacksonville community is coming together to help friends whose lives have been turned upside down. DJ and Abby Adams moved to Englewood from Jacksonville for a new...
News4Jax.com
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
