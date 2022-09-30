The history and heritage of Jacksonville’s many Gullah Geechee descendants have been largely overlooked, with little recognition given to the community. According to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor Commission, the Gullah Geechee are descendants of Central and West Africans that were enslaved and brought to the Americas from the late 1600s to 1866, bringing with them traditional foodways, customs, arts, crafts, language and other West African traditions that they incorporated both during and after enslavement. They built and sustained rice, indigo, and Sea Island cotton plantations stretching from the Carolinas to Jacksonville in a region commonly known as the Lowcountry.

