Fort Lauderdale, FL

keiseruniversity.edu

Inspired by Grandparents, College of Chiropractic Medicine Graduate Embraces Opportunities to Support Geriatric Care

Keiser University College of Chiropractic Medicine alumna Dr. Krista Satra is thankful to launch a career journey that was born from a desire to holistically alleviate pain for geriatric patients. Now practicing both chiropractic medicine and musculoskeletal diagnostic ultrasound at a Suffolk, Virginia facility, Satra recently shared that her main...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Eastside deserves national historic designation

The history and heritage of Jacksonville’s many Gullah Geechee descendants have been largely overlooked, with little recognition given to the community. According to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor Commission, the Gullah Geechee are descendants of Central and West Africans that were enslaved and brought to the Americas from the late 1600s to 1866, bringing with them traditional foodways, customs, arts, crafts, language and other West African traditions that they incorporated both during and after enslavement. They built and sustained rice, indigo, and Sea Island cotton plantations stretching from the Carolinas to Jacksonville in a region commonly known as the Lowcountry.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Kindred preparing to build $31 million rehabilitation hospital

Kindred Rehabilitation Services, which is owned and operated by Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, is preparing to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in West Jacksonville. The city is reviewing a permit application for construction of the two-story, 60,582-square-foot hospital on 5.55 acres at 1550 Normandy Village Parkway at an estimated...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A new car dealership was denied by Delray Beach. The developer is hoping the courts will save the project.

A developer spent $10 million on a piece of land in Delray Beach with big plans of opening a brand new car dealership along Federal Highway. Those plans are on life support, though, after the City Commission quashed the proposal in September. Now, the developer is hoping the courts will step in and keep the proposal alive. The developer, ABC JC Auto Imports LLC, has filed a petition for a ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

