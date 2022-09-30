How to Get Enough Iron for Your Health

Matthew Kadey of Environmental Nutrition discusses the importance of iron to a healthy body, why many Americans face iron deficiency anemia, how to get enough iron – from supplements as well as animal-based and plant-based foods.

Why is iron so crucial to our bodies? “We need adequate iron to produce hemoglobin and myoglobin, an essential part of red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body,” says Julie Stefanski, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.