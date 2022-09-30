Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woonsocket Call
Everybody’s talking: WHS grad Kevin Lavallee opens Everybody’s Pizzeria
SMITHFIELD – Kevin Lavallee knew he wanted to run his own restaurant long before he recently got the chance to do just that with Everybody’s Pizzeria & Bar at 970 Douglas Pike. Lavallee, a 2013 graduate of Woonsocket High School who went on to earn a business management...
ABC6.com
Barrington student raises $7K for Alzheimer’s
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Barrington High School student raised $7,000 for Alzheimer’s research this weekend. Leo Caldarella, a senior at Barrington High School, raised the money in honor of his grandmother, who was recently diagnosed. Caldarella organized a team of 42 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s...
Uprise RI
Classical High School students walk out over transphobic teacher
“If you’re a Classical student you probably know why we are here today,” said a student organizer to the growing crowd of Classical High School students in Providence who left their classrooms to join a protest outside their school at noon on Friday. The students were protesting the continued employment of Ramona Bessinger, a Providence Public School Department (PPSD) teacher who has made a second career of sorts out of opposing transgender rights and what she calls “critical race theory” or CRT in schools.
mybackyardnews.com
BISHOP FEEHAN COMMUNITY REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT
OUR CITY – OUR HOME. Feehan Establishes “Our City, Our Home” Initiative, Renewing Commitment to Attleboro Families and School’s Home City. Admissions and financial aid support specifically for Attleboro residents highlight high-profile push from local Catholic school. ATTLEBORO, MA – Bishop Feehan High School President Tim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Flames of Hope’ kicks off at Convention Center
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation’s annual “Flames of Hope” weekend. All afternoon, people filed into the Rhode Island Convention Center to share stories, explore the several breast cancer resources available, try out various therapies, and even hear from Dr. Jen Arnold – star […]
GoLocalProv
Classical High Students Walking Out Over Teachers Who They Say Are “Not Safe for Students”
A walkout — and “sit in” at the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) has been planned for Friday at noon, over teachers that event organizers claim "aren't safe for students." “The PPSD is protecting Ramona Bessinger, as well as other teachers...these teachers are not safe for students,...
rimonthly.com
32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October
WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
ABC6.com
Temporary bike path opens at Hope Street in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new temporary one-mile trail opened off of Hope Street Saturday. The path can be used for walking, jogging, and biking on the East Side of Providence. Jill Eschelman of the Providence Streets Coalition told ABC 6 News that there are a lot of bikers...
RELATED PEOPLE
northforker.com
Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.
Providence is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. 8 A.M. Start your morning at Amy’s Place, a spot that’s been ranked for having the best breakfast sandwiches in the state. The main attraction of their sandwiches is the bolo levedo — a slightly sweet and crispy Portuguese muffin. Take one to go and explore the independent shops and art galleries along Wickenden Street.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Pinup calendar shoot, hunting season & a haunted trail
Northern, RI – Autumn is now in full swing with new seasonal openings, festivals and fairs nearly every weekend until the colder weather takes hold later this year. Welcome to The Weekend, northern Rhode Island, our weekly roundup of all the fun you can find in our small towns, from live music and car shows, to fundraisers and special celebrations.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police recognize officer after family reveals commitment to elderly resident who passed away
A Fall River police officer gave some special time to a city resident with no fanfare and the FRPD and family of the woman wanted to recognize him. The Fall River Police Department let it be known that one of their own had gone out of their way to spend time with an elderly city resident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rimonthly.com
6 Places to Pick Up Hocus Pocus-Themed Treats in Rhode Island
Something is brewing in our local bakeries. In light of Hocus Pocus 2 being filmed in our little state, bakers have been busy making us mere mortals some tasty treats – see if you can find your favorite Sanderson sister milling about, or maybe just in cookie form. Stop by one of these local bakeries to gather all the goodies you need to enjoy opening night.
ABC6.com
From Salem, the Sanderson Sisters put a spell on Warwick screening of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — “Hocus Pocus 2” will screen Thursday night at the Showcase Cinema in Warwick. Steven Fienberg and the Rhode Island Film & Television Office will attend the event, as well as Gov. Dan McKee and Disney representatives. “Hocus Pocus 2” was primarily filmed in...
rimonthly.com
West Greenwich Resident Reigns Supreme at King Richard’s Faire
During the day, Elizabeth Clouse is a historical costume designer, wife and mother of two. On weekends, you’ll find her in Carver, Massachusetts, where she holds court as Queen Anne III at King Richard’s Faire, playfully mingling with other lords and ladies, royal entertainers and residents of the medieval realm of Carvershire.
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nrinow.news
Gallery: Haunted Gallows opens to visitors
BURRILLVILLE – The latest attraction offering scares to brave visitors from across New England opened in Burrillville this week, providing a new choice for fun this Halloween season. Haunted Gallows held its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 30, with guests flocking to a 600-acre property on East Ironstone Road...
East Providence native shows Hurricane Ian’s impact
Southern New Englanders have been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as many have property or family down in Florida.
ABC6.com
Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
Comments / 0