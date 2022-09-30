ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

WATCH: Northborough Teen Wows 'The Voice' Judges With Soulful Take On Rock Hit

A 19-year-old Northborough man continued the Worcester County dominance on "The Voice" this week with his powerful rendition of a Kings of Leon hit. Zach Newbould appeared on Monday's episode, Oct. 3, of the popular NBC singing competition and had two of the judges fighting for him to join their team. Newbould elected to sing "Use Somebody" to show off his raspy, soulful pipes, which got Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello to spin in their chairs less than a minute into his slowed-down version.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Book Your Stay in the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, via Airbnb

Hocus Pocus is having a serious moment right now, with the sequel just being released to Disney Plus! My newsfeed is full of friends hosting Hocus Pocus viewing parties, and it's becoming more evident than ever that when it comes to Halloween movies, Hocus Pocus is THE fan favorite (despite what my co-host Logan thinks, over there sipping his hater-ade).
SALEM, MA
Worcester, MA
Massachusetts Entertainment
Worcester, MA
Rhode Island State
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

A Nightmare at the Museum (A 21+Event)

Join The Boston Children’s Museum on October 28th at 7pm for a hauntingly good time at Boston Grown-Ups Museum: A Nightmare at the Museum!. Be creative, scary, or totally kooky and you might win our costume contest and bring home an amazing prize. Costumes must allow for verification of...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Six-Alarm Fire Damages Mark Wahlberg's Childhood Home, Others In Dorchester

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — High winds on Sunday made for a difficult situation between Cushing Avenue and Peverell Street in Dorchester, as they carried flames from a fire at one residence to multiple surrounding buildings, including one where a Hollywood figure was raised. Officials say 15 residents across four separate addresses were displaced because of this fire.
BOSTON, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Chinese Food In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants In Worcester

Worcester, MA, is known for its diverse culinary scene, and it’s no surprise that it has a wealth of Chinese restaurant options. But don’t just settle for the first place you see. Chinese food in Worcester MA is abundant in the dozens of delicious, unique Chinese spots with unique characteristics that make each one better than the last.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Bald Eagle spotted in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

Franklin Park Zoo’s beloved 17-year-old tiger is sick

BOSTON (WHDH) - Anala the tiger is experiencing serious age-related heath issues, the staff at Franklin Park Zoo announced. The staff noticed that recently, Anala has been lethargic and uninterested in being outdoors. Bloodwork and a biopsy on Sept. 21 revealed that, since her last exam in May this year, her kidney values “have substantially worsened” and that she is in kidney failure. Kidney issues are not uncommon in cats her age, the zoo said.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?

Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes

WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Two longtime employees at Manor take over as Fotiadis family steps back from operations

WEST BOYLSTON - After 25 years as owners of The Manor, and later The Draught House Bar & Grill, the Fotiadis family is passing the operation of the business to two chefs who have worked for the family for several years. Savvas Fotiadis, who owned and operated the banquet facility and restaurant with his sister Katerina Fotiadis-Rajotte and...
WORCESTER, MA
hot969boston.com

8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me

Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
BOSTON, MA

