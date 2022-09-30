Read full article on original website
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
WATCH: Northborough Teen Wows 'The Voice' Judges With Soulful Take On Rock Hit
A 19-year-old Northborough man continued the Worcester County dominance on "The Voice" this week with his powerful rendition of a Kings of Leon hit. Zach Newbould appeared on Monday's episode, Oct. 3, of the popular NBC singing competition and had two of the judges fighting for him to join their team. Newbould elected to sing "Use Somebody" to show off his raspy, soulful pipes, which got Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello to spin in their chairs less than a minute into his slowed-down version.
Book Your Stay in the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, via Airbnb
Hocus Pocus is having a serious moment right now, with the sequel just being released to Disney Plus! My newsfeed is full of friends hosting Hocus Pocus viewing parties, and it's becoming more evident than ever that when it comes to Halloween movies, Hocus Pocus is THE fan favorite (despite what my co-host Logan thinks, over there sipping his hater-ade).
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer is out, with chase scene filmed in Worcester
WORCESTER — While comic book geeks are going gaga over the new “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” trailer due to the appearances of Ironheart and Namor (aka the Sub-Mariner), it’s the complex chase scene filmed on Worcester’s Main Street last year that is going to make locals' collective jaws drop.
The Big E lost and found filled with hundreds of items after fair ends
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Big E had a big year, setting an all-time record high for one day attendance on Saturday, September 24 with over 177,000 people. Now that it's over, one place that is still drawing a crowd is the lost and found department. "We've actually found all...
A Nightmare at the Museum (A 21+Event)
Join The Boston Children’s Museum on October 28th at 7pm for a hauntingly good time at Boston Grown-Ups Museum: A Nightmare at the Museum!. Be creative, scary, or totally kooky and you might win our costume contest and bring home an amazing prize. Costumes must allow for verification of...
Six-Alarm Fire Damages Mark Wahlberg's Childhood Home, Others In Dorchester
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — High winds on Sunday made for a difficult situation between Cushing Avenue and Peverell Street in Dorchester, as they carried flames from a fire at one residence to multiple surrounding buildings, including one where a Hollywood figure was raised. Officials say 15 residents across four separate addresses were displaced because of this fire.
Best Chinese Food In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants In Worcester
Worcester, MA, is known for its diverse culinary scene, and it’s no surprise that it has a wealth of Chinese restaurant options. But don’t just settle for the first place you see. Chinese food in Worcester MA is abundant in the dozens of delicious, unique Chinese spots with unique characteristics that make each one better than the last.
Bald Eagle spotted in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
Worcester Food Hub opening marketplace in Glass Tower building on Main Street
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Regional Food Hub is opening a marketplace on the first floor of the Glass Tower building at 446 Main Street. The new marketplace will offer dining options from a rotating group of the Food Hub's entrepreneurs. Director Shon Rainford said it will be like a...
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival is ‘going to be bigger and better’
SPRINGFIELD - Food, crafts and live entertainment is what the public can expect at the sixth annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival on Saturday. Residents will be able to broaden their palates and sample a variety of signature dishes from food establishments in the Greater Springfield area. Sweetera & Co.,...
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Franklin Park Zoo’s beloved 17-year-old tiger is sick
BOSTON (WHDH) - Anala the tiger is experiencing serious age-related heath issues, the staff at Franklin Park Zoo announced. The staff noticed that recently, Anala has been lethargic and uninterested in being outdoors. Bloodwork and a biopsy on Sept. 21 revealed that, since her last exam in May this year, her kidney values “have substantially worsened” and that she is in kidney failure. Kidney issues are not uncommon in cats her age, the zoo said.
The house from 'Hocus Pocus' is now on Airbnb
Airbnb will host two guests at a recreated cottage in Salem, Massachusetts to celebrate Halloween and the Disney+ premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2."
The Big E 2023: Here’s when the fair returns to Massachusetts
More than 1.6 million people attended The Big E between Sept. 17 - Oct. 2. However, some might be already looking forward to next year. The Big E returns to West Springfield Sept. 15, 2023. It’ll last for 17 days, ending on Oct. 1, 2023. The Big E saw...
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes
WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
Two longtime employees at Manor take over as Fotiadis family steps back from operations
WEST BOYLSTON - After 25 years as owners of The Manor, and later The Draught House Bar & Grill, the Fotiadis family is passing the operation of the business to two chefs who have worked for the family for several years. Savvas Fotiadis, who owned and operated the banquet facility and restaurant with his sister Katerina Fotiadis-Rajotte and...
Doughnuts of Worcester: Here are the most unique flavors we found at the city’s bakeries
With all of the gourmet doughnut shops in Worcester, it can be a little overwhelming trying to find the best flavors. Most bakeries have the standard options: glazed, chocolate frosted, jelly-filled and of course, Boston creme. But what about the more interesting offerings that any doughnut aficionado would expect to find at a gourmet shop?
Essential needs for the homeless in Springfield
22News learned how you can assure the success of this humanitarian effort.
8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me
Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
