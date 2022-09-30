ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

CBD Food and Drinks are Becoming More Popular, But the FDA isn’t Biting

CBD is a chemical compound naturally found in cannabis and hemp plants, which are both versions of the plant species Cannabis sativa. At the federal level, cannabis is considered a Schedule 1 substance, so it is illegal. But many states allow CBD to be sold on it’s own or in food and beverages.
HEALTH
streetwisereports.com

Biopharma Asks for Emergent Use in US of New COVID Drug

InflaRx NV (IFRX:NASDAQ) requested from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization (EUA) for its lead drug candidate vilobelimab (IFX-1) for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients, reported H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Edward White in a September 29, 2022 research note. Vilobelimab is the biopharma's...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data

WASHINGTON (AP) — A much-debated drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease won U.S. approval Thursday, a long-sought victory for patients that is likely to renew questions about the scientific rigor behind government reviews of experimental medicines. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals based on results from one small, mid-stage study in which patients with the debilitating disease appeared to progress more slowly and survive several months longer. Typically, the FDA requires two large studies or one study with “very persuasive” survival results for approval. “This approval provides another important treatment option for ALS, a life-threatening disease that currently has no cure,” FDA’s neurology drug director Dr. Billy Dunn said in a statement. The drug, Relyvrio, is the third U.S.-approved medicine for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, which destroys nerve cells needed for basic functions like walking, talking and swallowing. About 20,000 people in the U.S. are living with the disease.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
GOBankingRates

Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Beware of... school uniforms! Study discovers they are abundant in toxic 'forever' chemicals which are linked to cancer and infertility

School uniforms may pose a health risk to children, research suggests. Tests showed items like blazers, shirts and ties contained notably high levels of 'forever chemicals'. PFAS, as they are scientifically known, are feared to stunt youngsters' growth and have been linked to cancer and infertility. The chemicals, designed to...
HEALTH
American Council on Science and Health

The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative

Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
mmm-online.com

First Look: J&J names consumer health unit Kenvue

Johnson & Johnson announced Wednesday that its new consumer health unit will be called Kenvue. Kenvue is a combination of two concepts: “ken” meaning knowledge in Scotland and “vue” meaning sight in French. The consumer health unit pulled in $14.6 billion in revenue in 2021 — making up nearly 16% of the company’s overall revenue.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Importation#Formulas#Baby Formula#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Associated Press

Cosette Pharmaceuticals Announces the Approval and Launch of First Generic Versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) for the first generic versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity. Cosette has already commenced commercial shipments, triggering the 180 days exclusivity.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Verge

COVID-19 tests will no longer get emergency treatment at the FDA

Since the start of the pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration has signed off on 430 COVID-19 tests through its emergency use authorization powers — rules that let the agency push tests and drugs out the door more quickly during an emergency. Now, over two years later, the agency is backing off that system and will treat most COVID-19 tests just like other medical tests. In a statement Tuesday, the FDA said that most new COVID-19 tests will have to go through the normal, non-emergency test review process.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
WRAL News

Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials celebrated in early September when top allies agreed to back an audacious, never-before-tried plan to clamp down on Vladimir Putin’s access to cash as he wages war on Ukraine. The idea sounded simple enough: The countries would pay only cut-rate prices for Russian oil....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

UK's Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries

LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Sunday that she could have done a better job “laying the ground” for her package of unfunded tax cuts, but insisted she would push on with an economic plan that has caused turmoil on financial markets and weakened the country’s public finances.
U.K.
WRAL News

Danes: Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — The Danish Energy Agency says one of two ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking natural gas. The agency said on Twitter on Saturday that it had been informed by the company operating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that pressure appears to have stabilized in the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy