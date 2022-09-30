Read full article on original website
CBD Food and Drinks are Becoming More Popular, But the FDA isn’t Biting
CBD is a chemical compound naturally found in cannabis and hemp plants, which are both versions of the plant species Cannabis sativa. At the federal level, cannabis is considered a Schedule 1 substance, so it is illegal. But many states allow CBD to be sold on it’s own or in food and beverages.
Biopharma Asks for Emergent Use in US of New COVID Drug
InflaRx NV (IFRX:NASDAQ) requested from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization (EUA) for its lead drug candidate vilobelimab (IFX-1) for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients, reported H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Edward White in a September 29, 2022 research note. Vilobelimab is the biopharma's...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
WASHINGTON (AP) — A much-debated drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease won U.S. approval Thursday, a long-sought victory for patients that is likely to renew questions about the scientific rigor behind government reviews of experimental medicines. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals based on results from one small, mid-stage study in which patients with the debilitating disease appeared to progress more slowly and survive several months longer. Typically, the FDA requires two large studies or one study with “very persuasive” survival results for approval. “This approval provides another important treatment option for ALS, a life-threatening disease that currently has no cure,” FDA’s neurology drug director Dr. Billy Dunn said in a statement. The drug, Relyvrio, is the third U.S.-approved medicine for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, which destroys nerve cells needed for basic functions like walking, talking and swallowing. About 20,000 people in the U.S. are living with the disease.
Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?
SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab. High In Two Minutes?. According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this...
Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
Beware of... school uniforms! Study discovers they are abundant in toxic 'forever' chemicals which are linked to cancer and infertility
School uniforms may pose a health risk to children, research suggests. Tests showed items like blazers, shirts and ties contained notably high levels of 'forever chemicals'. PFAS, as they are scientifically known, are feared to stunt youngsters' growth and have been linked to cancer and infertility. The chemicals, designed to...
The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative
Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
Investors in Trump’s Truth Social deal feel “remorse” — and pulling out of $1 billion deal: report
This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with a photo of former US president Donald Trump on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2021. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from Politico, the...
ALS drug's approval draws cheers from patients, questions from skeptics
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a controversial new drug for the fatal condition known as ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease. The decision is being hailed by patients and their advocates, but questioned by some scientists. Relyvrio, made by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals of Cambridge, Mass., was approved based on a...
Border officials in Arizona seize 72K fentanyl pills, 44 pounds of meth hidden in gas tank
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents seized more than 72,000 fentanyl pills and more than 44 pounds of methamphetamine being smuggled into the U.S. on Thursday. The officers at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, also found 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder and 2.9 pounds of cocaine hidden in a vehicle's gas tank.
First Look: J&J names consumer health unit Kenvue
Johnson & Johnson announced Wednesday that its new consumer health unit will be called Kenvue. Kenvue is a combination of two concepts: “ken” meaning knowledge in Scotland and “vue” meaning sight in French. The consumer health unit pulled in $14.6 billion in revenue in 2021 — making up nearly 16% of the company’s overall revenue.
Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, a self-described “car guy,'' often promises to lead by example on climate change by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the fleet have lagged. Biden last year directed the...
Young people are being targeted with brightly colored ‘rainbow fentanyl,’ government drug agency warns
Drug cartels are using brightly colored “rainbow fentanyl” pills to target young people, the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration warned Monday, signaling a new threat in the opioid crisis. In an interview Monday, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said the drug is being sold in pills and powders...
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Announces the Approval and Launch of First Generic Versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) for the first generic versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity. Cosette has already commenced commercial shipments, triggering the 180 days exclusivity.
COVID-19 tests will no longer get emergency treatment at the FDA
Since the start of the pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration has signed off on 430 COVID-19 tests through its emergency use authorization powers — rules that let the agency push tests and drugs out the door more quickly during an emergency. Now, over two years later, the agency is backing off that system and will treat most COVID-19 tests just like other medical tests. In a statement Tuesday, the FDA said that most new COVID-19 tests will have to go through the normal, non-emergency test review process.
New Infectious Threats Are Coming. The U.S. Probably Won't Contain Them.
If it wasn’t clear enough during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become obvious during the monkeypox outbreak: The United States, among the richest, most advanced nations in the world, remains wholly unprepared to combat new pathogens. The coronavirus was a sly, unexpected adversary. Monkeypox was a familiar foe, and...
Fentanyl: Too dangerous to trust Moscow with, but you can score some in middle school
The Commerce Department announced last week that from now on, the chemicals needed to make fentanyl can only be exported to Russia with a license. The Commerce Department considers them “potentially useful for Russia’s chemical and biological weapons production capabilities .”. Meanwhile, also last week, a 13-year-old in...
Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears
WASHINGTON — U.S. officials celebrated in early September when top allies agreed to back an audacious, never-before-tried plan to clamp down on Vladimir Putin’s access to cash as he wages war on Ukraine. The idea sounded simple enough: The countries would pay only cut-rate prices for Russian oil....
UK's Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Sunday that she could have done a better job “laying the ground” for her package of unfunded tax cuts, but insisted she would push on with an economic plan that has caused turmoil on financial markets and weakened the country’s public finances.
Danes: Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — The Danish Energy Agency says one of two ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking natural gas. The agency said on Twitter on Saturday that it had been informed by the company operating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that pressure appears to have stabilized in the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany.
