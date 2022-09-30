Read full article on original website
webbweekly.com
Jennifer L. (Teahan, Johnson) Young, 52
Jennifer L. (Teahan, Johnson) Young, 52, of Williamsport went home to be with her Lord & Savior Sept. 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 20, 1970, in Williamsport a daughter of Frank Tehan and Gayle Tenerovich. After graduating high school, Jennifer worked in the medical field. She...
webbweekly.com
Mary Lou Engel, 73
Mary Lou Engel, 73, of Montoursville, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at home, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband James B. Engel in 2016. Born December 26, 1948, in Altoona, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Andrew and Mary Jane (Walker)...
Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop
A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
Convicted contractor allegedly bilks more customers
Williamsport, Pa. — A contractor who was previously convicted of home improvement fraud reportedly scammed another two victims before police caught him. In the latest felony criminal cases against Keystone Life and Elevator owner Michael William Bloom, 44, officials say he bilked a Lewistown church and a Clinton County couple of nearly $50,000. Now police say Bloom doesn't have any money to refund his former customers. Charges for the Clinton...
intermatwrestle.com
Lock Haven's Ronnie Perry Continues Rise from Walk-On to Scott Moore's Right-Hand Man
Little more than a decade ago, Ronnie Perry was a rising senior at Solanco High School with a 66-26 career record, zero appearances (let alone medals) at Pennsylvania's high school state tournament, and perhaps little reason to expect an onslaught of calls from college wrestling coaches. But what he did have was a renewed sense of focus, uncommon urgency to get better, and a belief that his best wrestling was still ahead of him.
Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
bucknellian.net
Bucknell alumni helps build bridge in Selinsgrove
A new construction project that was finished this summer in Selinsgrove was worked on by a Bucknell alum, Tyler Keiser ‘21. PennDOT held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project in June, commemorating the termination of the Northern Section construction and the recent beginning of construction on the Southern Section. The new construction began in May of 2022, and is expected to be finished in 2027.
Tioga County man charged with animal cruelty after fairgrounds auction
CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1. Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County […]
Mistrial declared in homicide trial
Williamsport, Pa. — A mistrial was declared in the trial of a man arrested in the shooting death of a 31-year-old Lycoming County mother of four. Jurors were deadlocked on eight of the nine charges, including the most serious homicide and aggravated assault charges, court officials said. Antwan McClain was accused of shooting Jimia Alston as she stood on her front porch near the 500 block of Louisa Street on...
PhillyBite
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Bloomsburg Fair donates more than $14,000
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is known for food, fun, and farm animals. But the fair is also giving back to children and their families. The fair presented a check for over $14,000 Friday morning to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. The charity helps families stay close...
UPMC offers free diabetic eye exams, 'Pretty in Pink' women's events
Williamsport, Pa. — In October and November, UPMC in North Central Pa. is offering free health screenings and other activities. Free diabetic eye exams will be available on certain days, while the Renew You program invites local women to a free night of health screenings and empowering presentations by UPMC providers, sweet treats, beauty experts, shopping, and more. Free diabetic eye exams The free diabetic eye exams will take place...
theshelbyreport.com
Weis Markets Launches Ice Cream Flavor For Cancer Coalition
Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has launched a limited-edition flavor of its Weis Quality Ice Cream, Pink Peppermint Patty, to benefit the PA Breast Cancer Coalition. Weis Markets will donate a portion of the proceeds, totaling $10,000, to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition to support its mission to help find a cure for breast cancer. Pink Peppermint Patty will be available in stores, while supplies last, starting Sept. 26.
Body found Friday morning in Montgomery identified
Montgomery, Pa. — A body found in Montgomery on Friday morning was identified by the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office. Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner were called to 37 Schoolhouse Rd. to investigate the death of a man identified as 34-year-old Brett Diehl from Montgomery. Diehl was found in the yard at this address. The investigation is continuing into the cause and manner of death, according to the coroner. More details will be released as available, authorities said.
State College
Pumpkins Fly at the Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
The community can participate in free family fun, support a local fire department, and watch pumpkins take flight at the annual Howard Fire Company Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival on October 22. Inspired by pumpkin launches he had seen on television, fire company supporting member and former executive committee...
Coming this October to the Pajama Factory...
Williamsport, Pa. — This October, the Pajama Factory will be hosting a variety of events for all interests and ages from comedy shows to open mic nights and gallery displays. Celebrate this wonderful season with the tenants of the Pajama Factory and their special guests! Kicking off the month, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Pajama Factory will feature The Plus Ones Comedy Show hosted by Emily Flake, featuring Rasheed Wesley, Billy Kelly, Calvin Cato, Gaston Almonte, and Josh Gondelman. The show will be held in...
Explosives found in Lycoming County home
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found with explosive devices inside a home in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to the 900 block of Cemetery Street, in Loyalsock Township for a warrant to be served to a man […]
PSP: Elderly Westfield woman falls victim to Bitcoin scam
WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – An elderly woman in Tioga County, Pa. fell victim to an identity theft bitcoin scam earlier this week, according to police. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield investigated a report of identity theft on Woodcock Road in Westfield just before 5:00 p.m. on September 30. According to the police report, the […]
Victim in Williamsport shooting identified
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
Man allegedly flashes prop gun at crowd
Jersey Shore, Pa. — A man who showed up to a pizza shop to fight two people fled when he saw a larger group, but not before flashing a gun at the crowd, police say. Andrew Daniel MacGill, 23, reportedly threatened to kill several people before the fight was to take place on Sept. 25, saying he would start with one woman's four-year-old daughter, according to charges. MacGill told one...
