Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop
A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
webbweekly.com
Jennifer L. (Teahan, Johnson) Young, 52
Jennifer L. (Teahan, Johnson) Young, 52, of Williamsport went home to be with her Lord & Savior Sept. 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 20, 1970, in Williamsport a daughter of Frank Tehan and Gayle Tenerovich. After graduating high school, Jennifer worked in the medical field. She...
webbweekly.com
Mary Lou Engel, 73
Mary Lou Engel, 73, of Montoursville, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at home, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband James B. Engel in 2016. Born December 26, 1948, in Altoona, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Andrew and Mary Jane (Walker)...
Veteran bidder purchases 48 properties at Luzerne County delinquent tax auction
Luzerne County’s recent tax auction may have set a record, surpassing $3 million in sales with realty transfer taxes factored in, the ta
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cake competition in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
theshelbyreport.com
Weis Markets Launches Ice Cream Flavor For Cancer Coalition
Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has launched a limited-edition flavor of its Weis Quality Ice Cream, Pink Peppermint Patty, to benefit the PA Breast Cancer Coalition. Weis Markets will donate a portion of the proceeds, totaling $10,000, to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition to support its mission to help find a cure for breast cancer. Pink Peppermint Patty will be available in stores, while supplies last, starting Sept. 26.
Protesters on both sides gather for Life Chain Day
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All around the nation, people are gathering for Life Chain Day, a day where anti-abortion advocates come together to prayerfully stand for life. In Lycoming County, supporters from both sides came out to peacefully protest the decades’ long controversy surrounding abortion. Each year, communities throughout the country come out on […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — So far, attendance has been up from last year almost every day this week. Everyone we spoke with attributes that to one thing, the beautiful weather. There is only one day left of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, and what a week it's been. Thousands of people have walked through the gates each day, some more than once.
Good start for locals on opening day of D4 Golf Championships
Williamsport, Pa. — Local golfers had an excellent day as the first round of the District 4 Golf Championship opened at the Williamsport County Club. Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney, Selinsgrove’s Sam Wetmiller, and Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb all finished at the top of their respective classifications. Mahoney finished with a 78, even overcoming a long overshoot on the eighth hole. He recovered from the long shot to place a good ball...
UPMC offers free diabetic eye exams, 'Pretty in Pink' women's events
Williamsport, Pa. — In October and November, UPMC in North Central Pa. is offering free health screenings and other activities. Free diabetic eye exams will be available on certain days, while the Renew You program invites local women to a free night of health screenings and empowering presentations by UPMC providers, sweet treats, beauty experts, shopping, and more. Free diabetic eye exams The free diabetic eye exams will take place...
State College
Pumpkins Fly at the Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
The community can participate in free family fun, support a local fire department, and watch pumpkins take flight at the annual Howard Fire Company Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival on October 22. Inspired by pumpkin launches he had seen on television, fire company supporting member and former executive committee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tioga County man charged with animal cruelty after fairgrounds auction
CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1. Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County […]
Convicted contractor allegedly bilks more customers
Williamsport, Pa. — A contractor who was previously convicted of home improvement fraud reportedly scammed another two victims before police caught him. In the latest felony criminal cases against Keystone Life and Elevator owner Michael William Bloom, 44, officials say he bilked a Lewistown church and a Clinton County couple of nearly $50,000. Now police say Bloom doesn't have any money to refund his former customers. Charges for the Clinton...
Body found Friday morning in Montgomery identified
Montgomery, Pa. — A body found in Montgomery on Friday morning was identified by the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office. Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner were called to 37 Schoolhouse Rd. to investigate the death of a man identified as 34-year-old Brett Diehl from Montgomery. Diehl was found in the yard at this address. The investigation is continuing into the cause and manner of death, according to the coroner. More details will be released as available, authorities said.
Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
Victim in Williamsport shooting identified
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
Explosives found in Lycoming County home
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found with explosive devices inside a home in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to the 900 block of Cemetery Street, in Loyalsock Township for a warrant to be served to a man […]
Prison advocates highlight water issue at Muncy prison
Women incarcerated at State Correctional Institution Muncy near Williamsport have been reaching out to raise awareness about water supply issues at the prison, according to advocates. Dana Lomax-Ayler used to be incarcerated at SCI Muncy. She is now a prison advocate who runs the Delaware County chapter of the Coalition...
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
Comments / 0