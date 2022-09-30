Read full article on original website
vsuspectator.com
New professor brings diverse clubs to VSU
A new professor stands in front of his American Literature class explaining the nuances of the Native American oratory that a white man translated many years ago. The professor paces the front of the classroom and speaks with his hands as he invites his students to dig a little deeper, asking critical question after critical question to explore how the literatures that originated in this land were adapted to fit the white audience.
vsuspectator.com
Guide: Finding ways to study for classes
Studying can be hard. Between absorbing new information and remembering old lessons, it can be difficult and boring to keep up with. As necessary as it is, it can be one of the worst parts about college. It can be bearable, though, and even fun. There are ways to make...
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Heather Gay
Heather Gay is a senior early childhood education major who transferred to VSU this fall. Gay will be graduating at the end of this semester, and her current dream is to be a teacher. She has always had a gift with children and loves looking after them. Before she decided...
WCTV
Georgia Special Olympics to be hosted in Valdosta
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority has opened up their community along with their new sports brand, Compete Valdosta-Lowndes to host over 1,000 Special Olympians and coaches for Fall State Games on October 7th and 8th. Previously, VLPRA has partnered with Special Olympics Georgia for the...
wfxl.com
City of Valdosta enforces curfew for minors
City of Valdosta is enforcing a curfew for minors. The Valdosta Police Department posted to their Facebook page that the curfew will now be enforced in an effort to decrease crime. According to a Facebook post, the Valdosta Police Department wants to remind parents and guardians that according to Official...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Ware County Teen Maze
Being a teenager is a time of tremendous possibilities however stress, anxiousness, and depression can turn those possibilities into mass confusion or worse. Teens struggle daily trying to fit in with their peers, perform athletically, and excel academically. Just being responsible or irresponsible can raise their stress levels and can cause a variety of unwelcome behaviors. It is important that youth receive open communication frequently allowing them time to explore their thoughts and feelings, find their voice, and realize “My life matters. My choices matter.” The goal of the Ware County Teen Maze is to address these and other issues empowering students to make the right choices.
WALB 10
Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot early Tuesday morning in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a 38-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Page Brothers set to take 'another step' at Honey Jam
ADEL — The Page brothers — the actual brothers themselves, singer Dakota and guitarist Travis — are music fanatics. When they’re not playing music, which isn’t often, they’re listening to it. That love for music has turned what might have been just another gig...
WCTV
Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning, according to the agency. On Oct. 1, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Hudson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When...
WCTV
Tallahassee man enters plea in cruelty case involving 150 animals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man facing dozens of felony animal cruelty charges entered a no contest plea Monday to misdemeanor charges instead. Marion Harmon was arrested in June 2021 after deputies found more than 150 animals on his Capitola Road property. Some of them were emaciated and more than a dozen of them were dead, according to LCSO.
41nbc.com
Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
WALB 10
Driver uninjured after colliding with train in Douglas
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A driver is uninjured after being involved in a wreck with a train, according to the Douglas Police Department (DPD). Police say they responded to a train vs. vehicle crash crash on Sunday night around 9 p.m. The crash, that happened on Madison Avenue, caused DPD to close multiple intersections near the area.
vsuspectator.com
OPINION: Keep the faith in Jackson
The VSU football team’s latest performance, a 70-31 defeat at the hands of No. 25 Delta State, have fans clamoring for first-year head coach Tremaine Jackson to be fired. Blazer fans have expressed their disappointment in the Blazers’ 3-2 start to the season via social media. Some have even gone as far as playing the “woke” card, referring to Jackson being the first-ever African American football head coach in Blazer history.
douglasnow.com
Man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly choking female
Glenn Cooper, 45, was recently arrested on an aggravated assault charge after he was accused of choking a female for not doing as he said sooner. According to the officer, the victim had several red marks on her throat. However, Cooper denied the assault, claiming "his hands happened to be up" after she jumped on him.
douglasnow.com
Alleged intoxicated suspect escapes traffic stop, rams police car, and flees on foot
Jimmy Andre Crumbry, a convicted felon who has served several stints in prison, is now facing an aggravated assault charge against a police officer after he allegedly rammed into her patrol car as he was fleeing a traffic stop. The officer also reported having witnessed Crumby "waving a gun around" when he exited the vehicle, causing her to leave the scene and request backup.
