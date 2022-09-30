Man Allegedly Runs from Murfreesboro Police, but Arrested a Short Time Later in City Hall Parking Garage Friday Morning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The victim in Wednesday night's fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of McDonald’s has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Washington of Murfreesboro. Investigators believe Washington and another man got into an altercation outside the S. Rutherford Blvd. fast-food restaurant and exchanged gunfire. Washington was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO