Man Allegedly Runs from Murfreesboro Police, but Arrested a Short Time Later in City Hall Parking Garage Friday Morning

Accused thief apologizes to trucker for stealing big rig from crash scene
"I apologize." Those are the words of a man who confessed to stealing a cement truck in Spring Hill and leading police on a wild chase along I-65 earlier this month.
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
Manchester Man Dies in Saturday Evening Motorcycle Crash
Just after 6 pm on Saturday evening, a tractor-trailer and two Harley Davidson motorcycles were traveling west on I-24 near the 116 mile-marker in Coffee County when a crash occurred. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20 year-old Chase Everett of Manchester, TN and 21 year-old David Solar of Georgia,...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Name of Wednesday Night Shooting Victim in Murfreesboro Released
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The victim in Wednesday night's fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of McDonald’s has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Washington of Murfreesboro. Investigators believe Washington and another man got into an altercation outside the S. Rutherford Blvd. fast-food restaurant and exchanged gunfire. Washington was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.
WSMV
Crashed car recovered in Pulaski tied to missing person investigation
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a wanted man who disappeared Thursday. MPD said they are looking for 27-year-old Davis Manning, who was last seen at his mother’s home on Thursday. Police said Manning took his mother’s car, which was later recovered abandoned and crashed in Pulaski.
clayconews.com
Carthage Homeowner Jailed After Shooting in Smith County, Tennessee
SMITH COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Carthage woman on an aggravated assault charge. On September 29th, 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined...
Antioch family mourns 16-year-old as new police precinct is in limbo
The need for a Metro Police precinct in southeast Nashville is growing, but the wait may have just been extended. This comes after a 16-year-old died in a shooting.
WSMV
Injuries reported after bus overturns on I-40 West
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning. The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line. The shoulder of the interstate remained blocked until nearly 9 a.m....
‘Helping without handcuffs’: Former officer now assists Metro police as mental health co-responder
When Malvina Dye became a police officer in Lebanon, she made history in the town as the first Black female patrol officer there, but the role she is most proud of came more than 20 years later.
Man surrenders to police following East Nashville gas station burglary
A man facing charges in connection with an early morning burglary at an East Nashville gas station reportedly decided to turn himself in to the police late Monday night.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Police Talk with MTSU Students at Career Fair
Murfreesboro Police Department Recruitment Sgt. Jason Higgins and Engagement Coordinator Sgt. Amy Denton got an opportunity to talk with many MTSU students at a Career Fair held on campus Thursday. MPD has currently has opening for recruit officers & lateral transfers.
fox17.com
Man accused of shooting Rutherford County man arrested
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday. Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro was charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Howse allegedly shot a 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar on East...
TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-2-5,2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, Sept. 29 – Oct. 5, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8...
fox17.com
Five arrested in Putnam Co. for selling, distributing dangerous drugs including fentanyl
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — U.S. Marshals and Putnam County deputies have arrested five people on various drug-related charges. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office began investigations weeks ago. Deputies took a handful of people into custody for selling and distributing illegal drugs across the county. See their charges below.
Cocaine seized, 2 men arrested after deputy finds box truck parked in middle of Williamson County road
A Williamson County deputy pulls up on a suspicious situation in the middle of Hillsboro Road and Berry's Chapel. It soon turns into a cocaine investigation and two men behind bars.
WSMV
Release date set for ex-Nashville police officer jailed for killing man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man while on duty in 2018 will get out of jail early, officials said Thursday. Andrew Delke, who accepted a plea deal last year agreeing to a three-year jail sentence for voluntary manslaughter...
Nashville couple hit by street racers
“I looked in the mirror after the incident and I just couldn’t believe I was still standing. We know that god interviewed because we felt out of control but he was in control,” Smith said.
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
fox17.com
Man shot on Bridgeway Avenue, suspects sought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the chest Wednesday morning on Bridgeway Avenue, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. Police say the shooting happened in a red car. Officers at the scene tell FOX 17 News they are looking for two suspects. They believe the incident stemmed from a possible drug deal.
wgnsradio.com
Construction Crews Sever Gas Line
(MURFREESBORO) At 10:35AM Saturday morning (10/1/2022) Murfreesboro Fire-Rescue was called to Champy's Restaurant in front of Big Lots at 1290 N. W. Broad Street. They quickly evacuated several businesses after construction workers severed a gas line in the parking lot beside the restaurant. Fire-Rescue personnel medically monitored several restaurant employees...
