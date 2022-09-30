Hurricane Ian has departed the scene … now, time for the cleanup. Rainfall totals for Bladen County will no doubt vary widely … Power companies reported over 358,000 outages yesterday, many have been restored … For others, hopefully soon. Highest wind gust I saw was about 1:30 local time … 49 mph. Must confess my weather source ended shortly after that time.

