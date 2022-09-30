Read full article on original website
Mary Lou Engel, 73
Mary Lou Engel, 73, of Montoursville, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at home, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband James B. Engel in 2016. Born December 26, 1948, in Altoona, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Andrew and Mary Jane (Walker)...
Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop
A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 29th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , father, brother, pop-pop, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 84 years of age. Born Wednesday, August 17, 1938 in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania the son of the late Wilmer, and Jane (Davis) George. Karl was also predeceased by his beloved wife,...
Convicted contractor allegedly bilks more customers
Williamsport, Pa. — A contractor who was previously convicted of home improvement fraud reportedly scammed another two victims before police caught him. In the latest felony criminal cases against Keystone Life and Elevator owner Michael William Bloom, 44, officials say he bilked a Lewistown church and a Clinton County couple of nearly $50,000. Now police say Bloom doesn't have any money to refund his former customers. Charges for the Clinton...
Weis Markets Launches Ice Cream Flavor For Cancer Coalition
Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has launched a limited-edition flavor of its Weis Quality Ice Cream, Pink Peppermint Patty, to benefit the PA Breast Cancer Coalition. Weis Markets will donate a portion of the proceeds, totaling $10,000, to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition to support its mission to help find a cure for breast cancer. Pink Peppermint Patty will be available in stores, while supplies last, starting Sept. 26.
Cake competition in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
Mistrial declared in homicide trial
Williamsport, Pa. — A mistrial was declared in the trial of a man arrested in the shooting death of a 31-year-old Lycoming County mother of four. Jurors were deadlocked on eight of the nine charges, including the most serious homicide and aggravated assault charges, court officials said. Antwan McClain was accused of shooting Jimia Alston as she stood on her front porch near the 500 block of Louisa Street on...
Busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — So far, attendance has been up from last year almost every day this week. Everyone we spoke with attributes that to one thing, the beautiful weather. There is only one day left of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, and what a week it's been. Thousands of people have walked through the gates each day, some more than once.
Lycoming College opens center for awareness and prevention of violence
Lycoming College recently opened the Alliance House, a safe house on Ross Street in Williamsport, as a resource for college community members affected by relationship violence. The center serves community members who may have been impacted by sexual violence, dating violence, domestic violence, and/or stalking. Alliance House provides resources and a safe space for students to come to heal, find peace, and feel comfortable and welcome. Wise Option counselors will...
Protesters on both sides gather for Life Chain Day
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All around the nation, people are gathering for Life Chain Day, a day where anti-abortion advocates come together to prayerfully stand for life. In Lycoming County, supporters from both sides came out to peacefully protest the decades’ long controversy surrounding abortion. Each year, communities throughout the country come out on […]
Good start for locals on opening day of D4 Golf Championships
Williamsport, Pa. — Local golfers had an excellent day as the first round of the District 4 Golf Championship opened at the Williamsport County Club. Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney, Selinsgrove’s Sam Wetmiller, and Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb all finished at the top of their respective classifications. Mahoney finished with a 78, even overcoming a long overshoot on the eighth hole. He recovered from the long shot to place a good ball...
Third Arrest Made Following Sunbury Shooting This Week
SUNBURY – A third person has been arrested following last Sunday morning’s fatal shooting outside a bar in Sunbury. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says arrested was 23-year-old Manuel Santos of Sunbury. Officers say he faces charges for not giving information to police following the shooting. He summoned to appear in district court on that charge at a later date. Hare says Santos is also in violation of parole.
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Explosives found in Lycoming County home
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found with explosive devices inside a home in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to the 900 block of Cemetery Street, in Loyalsock Township for a warrant to be served to a man […]
Prisoner reportedly attacks guard during intake
Lock Haven, Pa. — A prisoner attacked a guard, punching him several times in the head before grabbing his throat, police say. Nathaniel Lee Baney, 23, was brought into the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, on Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. While in the intake area of the prison, a guard tried to help Baney put on a suicide smock, but Barney allegedly became combative. Baney pushed...
Man allegedly flashes prop gun at crowd
Jersey Shore, Pa. — A man who showed up to a pizza shop to fight two people fled when he saw a larger group, but not before flashing a gun at the crowd, police say. Andrew Daniel MacGill, 23, reportedly threatened to kill several people before the fight was to take place on Sept. 25, saying he would start with one woman's four-year-old daughter, according to charges. MacGill told one...
Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
James Franklin shows up to local Pennsylvania high school in style
James Franklin took a visit to local Pennsylvania high school. It’s not every day a helicopter lands on the football field. That’s exactly what happened when the Penn State HC showed up at Malvern Prep School on Friday. Coach Franklin was on campus, and met with students and staff briefly.
One of 4 charged in starvation deaths of two young Pa. girls freed on nominal bail
WILLIAMSPORT - The father of one of the two women accused of intentionally starving to death two young Lycoming County sisters has been released from jail on nominal bail. Ronald R. Butler, 54, was released Wednesday on intensive supervised bail because he has not been brought to trial as an incarcerated individual within the required 180 days.
Prison advocates highlight water issue at Muncy prison
Women incarcerated at State Correctional Institution Muncy near Williamsport have been reaching out to raise awareness about water supply issues at the prison, according to advocates. Dana Lomax-Ayler used to be incarcerated at SCI Muncy. She is now a prison advocate who runs the Delaware County chapter of the Coalition...
