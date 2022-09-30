ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Wisner, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Eight hopefuls going for five elected seats in Abita Springs

Eight candidates will jockey for five at-large seats on the Abita Springs Town Council in the Nov. 8 election. The lineup includes three incumbents. Two other current council members – Ryan Murphy and Evette Randolph - chose not to seek re-election. Abita Springs is not divided by districts, meaning...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
NOLA.com

Developers seek rezoning to build concrete crushing plant in Nine Mile Point

Developers are asking Jefferson Parish government to rezone a stretch of property in Nine Mile Point so they can operate a concrete crushing plant. The parish’s Planning Advisory Board will hold a public hearing on the request Thursday, and opposition is mounting among west bank residents who are concerned about the possible health effects of the operation.
NINE MILE POINT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
Person
Mitch Landrieu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans City Council#City Hall#Politics Local#Justice#Bard#The Wisner Trust#The Salvation Army
uptownmessenger.com

Developers plan to turn Our Lady of Lourdes into a reception hall

Plans are in the works to turn the long-dormant Our Lady of Lourdes church on Napoleon Avenue into a reception hall and event venue. The project is in the early stages of development — so early that the developer named in a letter informing neighbors about the plans, Arts Design Hospitality + Development, is not registered with the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Housing Authority in Louisiana Resolved by US Justice Department

Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Housing Authority in Louisiana Resolved by US Justice Department. Louisiana / Washington D.C. – On October 3, 2022, the Department of Justice announced that the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) and seven private developers had agreed to pay $250,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to design and construct eight multifamily residential properties and associated places of public accommodation that are accessible to people with disabilities. The defendants also agreed to carry out substantial retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the properties as part of the settlement.
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Independent Police Monitor Report Details Police Corruption in Batiste/Banks Confrontation

“Shaun Ferguson needs to be fired,” said community activist Belden Batiste after he read a newly released public report by the Office of Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment which was highly critical of the NOPD’s actions during and after the heated exchange between former Councilmember Jay Banks and Batiste in February 2021. Cziment became involved in this case after Batiste, a Flag Boy with the Yellow Pocahontas tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, made a complaint of officer misconduct. Batiste is also chairing a petition drive to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy