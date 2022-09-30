Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
New Orleans Mayor Cantrell says she will pay city back $30k in flight upgrades
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After weeks of criticism and legal reviews, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she will pay the city back nearly $30,000 in first-class flight upgrades. After a city attorney was brought in to determine that Mayor Cantrell is in fact a city employee, Gilbert Montano last...
Cantrell: 'I'm moving forward' to repay city for flight upgrades
A few days after her top aide said he would enforce city policy requiring New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell repay the cost of her travel upgrades, the mayor today said she is “moving forward to do that.”
Mayor Cantrell relents, says she'll pay back first class travel costs
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell now says that she will repay the city of New Orleans for her upgraded travel expenses that are in the neighborhood of $30,000. “I’m moving forward to do that,” Cantrell said at a ground-breaking event Tuesday morning."Based on the policy review...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police intimidated LaToya Cantrell foe in Jay Banks feud, monitor alleges
An official investigation has concluded that New Orleans police mishandled a complaint filed by Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, a critic of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and inappropriately intimidated him in his dispute with one of the mayor's political allies. The Office of Independent Police Monitor upheld allegations that Batiste filed against...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Letters: Why can't LaToya Cantrell make ends meet on six-figure public salary?
It has now been determined that Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been utilizing, at no cost, an apartment at the historic Pontalba on Jackson Square. She apparently will contend that there's no law against it and that prior mayors have enjoyed this perk. Perhaps she should consider that in 1993, the...
NOLA.com
Eight hopefuls going for five elected seats in Abita Springs
Eight candidates will jockey for five at-large seats on the Abita Springs Town Council in the Nov. 8 election. The lineup includes three incumbents. Two other current council members – Ryan Murphy and Evette Randolph - chose not to seek re-election. Abita Springs is not divided by districts, meaning...
NOLA.com
Unity, optimism, support sought in New Orleans Night Out Against Crime
Anthony Jeanmarie and his friends were hanging out in their New Orleans East neighborhood when they noticed something off. "We didn't see any kids playing," Jeanmarie said, "and we wondered why." He suspected it was a recent surge in violence and crime. So the Xavier University student and several of...
NOLA.com
Developers seek rezoning to build concrete crushing plant in Nine Mile Point
Developers are asking Jefferson Parish government to rezone a stretch of property in Nine Mile Point so they can operate a concrete crushing plant. The parish’s Planning Advisory Board will hold a public hearing on the request Thursday, and opposition is mounting among west bank residents who are concerned about the possible health effects of the operation.
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans building on Howard Avenue under contract; hotel concept planned
Out-of-state investors have signed a purchase agreement for the 12-story Archdiocese of New Orleans building at 1000 Howard Avenue, with plans to turn the mid-rise office building into a new hospitality concept. Commercial broker Parkerson McEnery, whose firm listed the building for nearly $9 million, said he couldn't divulge the...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish wants to reimagine how these 6 playgrounds are used. Residents aren't so sure.
In an effort to modernize its recreational offerings, Jefferson Parish is doing away with seasonal sports leagues at six of its community-based playgrounds, and “reimagining” the gyms and fields for other uses. The plan has drawn the ire of some residents, who say they were left in the...
Washington Examiner
'Call a crackhead': Sen. John Kennedy has apt advice for police defunders
This ad from Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) speaks for itself. He's not in a close race or anything. But the former Democrat and state treasurer of Louisiana has a great point for those ideologically opposed to policing. Louisiana has long been Exhibit A when it comes to murder and violent...
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: New Orleans councilman angry about Parc Fontaine conditions
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former employee of the Parc Fontaine apartment complex in Algiers says she’s seen firsthand horrible living conditions for tenants. When expectant mom Fruge Robinson walks into her bathroom, she sees a gaping hole and dripping water. “You’re seeing a whole bunch of mold. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
uptownmessenger.com
Developers plan to turn Our Lady of Lourdes into a reception hall
Plans are in the works to turn the long-dormant Our Lady of Lourdes church on Napoleon Avenue into a reception hall and event venue. The project is in the early stages of development — so early that the developer named in a letter informing neighbors about the plans, Arts Design Hospitality + Development, is not registered with the state.
Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Housing Authority in Louisiana Resolved by US Justice Department
Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Housing Authority in Louisiana Resolved by US Justice Department. Louisiana / Washington D.C. – On October 3, 2022, the Department of Justice announced that the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) and seven private developers had agreed to pay $250,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to design and construct eight multifamily residential properties and associated places of public accommodation that are accessible to people with disabilities. The defendants also agreed to carry out substantial retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the properties as part of the settlement.
bigeasymagazine.com
Independent Police Monitor Report Details Police Corruption in Batiste/Banks Confrontation
“Shaun Ferguson needs to be fired,” said community activist Belden Batiste after he read a newly released public report by the Office of Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment which was highly critical of the NOPD’s actions during and after the heated exchange between former Councilmember Jay Banks and Batiste in February 2021. Cziment became involved in this case after Batiste, a Flag Boy with the Yellow Pocahontas tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, made a complaint of officer misconduct. Batiste is also chairing a petition drive to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
New Orleans offering renters help with water, electric bills
The New Orleans Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development today announced it will host an even to provide financial help to eligible renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
NOLA.com
John Young, former Jefferson Parish president, is considering race for attorney general
Add John Young’s name to the list of candidates eyeing the attorney general’s race next year. “I’m seriously looking at it,” said Young, who served as Jefferson Parish’s president from 2010-16 and as a council member for six years before that. Young spent seven years...
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail population jumps to highest level since start of pandemic
The population of the New Orleans jail in September reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic, raising concerns among inmate advocates and other jail watchers as Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson faces a staffing crisis in her department. The Orleans Justice Center’s population hit a post-pandemic high...
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
Comments / 1