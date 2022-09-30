ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Is Minnesota's Best Smoothie Shop

By Logan DeLoye
101.3 KDWB
101.3 KDWB
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4sko_0iGsllOf00
Photo: Getty Images

Smoothie's are refreshing in the Summertime, but every season is the perfect season to make healthy choices. Smoothies can serve as a meal replacement or a light, refreshing snack depending on their contents. Some prefer to compile their favorite ingredients and make the drink at home, while others pick one up on the way home from a long day in the office or before a long hike. Regardless of your smoothie habits, there is one shop in the entire state that is known for making the best smoothies. Despite your preferences and specifications, chances are, you can find a great option at this one-stop smoothie shop.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best smoothie in all of Minnesota can be found at Liv Tru Nutrition located in Minneapolis. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Bahama Mama. This shop also has an abundance of healthy and delicious teas in addition to a few shakes.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best smoothie in the entire state :

"This self-described "nutrition club" focuses on overall health with lots of protein-packed, low-cal shakes, like the Bahama Mama, as well as a line of invigorating teas."

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
boreal.org

Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night

As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022

The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Smoothies#Food Drink#Best Smoothie Shop#Liv Tru Nutrition
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Oct. 7-9)

(FOX 9) - Fall is in full swing! Check out one of the many local festivals this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The 12th annual Twin Cities Oktoberfest takes place this weekend. Several local beer and cider companies will provide a total of 20 different beverages. Traditional German food from local vendors will also be available at the event.
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota bear harvest down 33% from this time last year

The abundance of berries and acorns in the woods has made it harder for bear hunters in Minnesota this year than in previous seasons, according to officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. As of September 26, hunters had reported 1,857 bears since the beginning of the bear season...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bring Me The News

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota

Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Social media lights up over hand-holding mystery couple

EAGAN, Minn. — This summer in Eagan, mosquitoes weren't the only thing buzzing. “Makes my heart smile every time,” one resident posted on the Eagan Neighbors Facebook page. “They're our favorite,” wrote another. Page administrator Jennifer Peery watched as comment after comment landed on the site, and...
EAGAN, MN
techxplore.com

A look inside Amazon's new Minnesota facility: Prayer rooms, ablution stations and 'Chutes and Ladders'

Amazon knows its workforce. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant recently opened its Woodbury Sort Center with about 300 employees. Many are of Somali descent, so the 520,000-square-foot facility—the first Amazon facility in the east metro—includes signs in Somali. Translation services also are provided. Three prayer rooms and pre-prayer ablution...
WOODBURY, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
101.3 KDWB

101.3 KDWB

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
591
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Twin Cities' #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kdwb.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy