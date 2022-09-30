Read full article on original website
Jennifer L. (Teahan, Johnson) Young, 52
Jennifer L. (Teahan, Johnson) Young, 52, of Williamsport went home to be with her Lord & Savior Sept. 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 20, 1970, in Williamsport a daughter of Frank Tehan and Gayle Tenerovich. After graduating high school, Jennifer worked in the medical field. She...
Dashing gentlemen ‘Paint Pittston Pink’ in high heels
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not the footwear you’d expect to wear in a foot race, but high heels were all the fashion for a popular breast cancer fundraiser. Paint Pittston Pink held its annual “Gentlemen’s Dash” on Saturday in Center City Pittston. The fundraiser carries on a tradition that began in 2014. University […]
Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop
A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
‘This was not going to be the end of my life’
PLAINS TWP. — Monica Horvath did all the right things. “I was very healthy. Very active. Always ate and followed a heal
Coming this October to the Pajama Factory...
Williamsport, Pa. — This October, the Pajama Factory will be hosting a variety of events for all interests and ages from comedy shows to open mic nights and gallery displays. Celebrate this wonderful season with the tenants of the Pajama Factory and their special guests! Kicking off the month, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Pajama Factory will feature The Plus Ones Comedy Show hosted by Emily Flake, featuring Rasheed Wesley, Billy Kelly, Calvin Cato, Gaston Almonte, and Josh Gondelman. The show will be held in...
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
Good start for locals on opening day of D4 Golf Championships
Williamsport, Pa. — Local golfers had an excellent day as the first round of the District 4 Golf Championship opened at the Williamsport County Club. Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney, Selinsgrove’s Sam Wetmiller, and Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb all finished at the top of their respective classifications. Mahoney finished with a 78, even overcoming a long overshoot on the eighth hole. He recovered from the long shot to place a good ball...
Bucknell alumni helps build bridge in Selinsgrove
A new construction project that was finished this summer in Selinsgrove was worked on by a Bucknell alum, Tyler Keiser ‘21. PennDOT held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project in June, commemorating the termination of the Northern Section construction and the recent beginning of construction on the Southern Section. The new construction began in May of 2022, and is expected to be finished in 2027.
Mistrial declared in homicide trial
Williamsport, Pa. — A mistrial was declared in the trial of a man arrested in the shooting death of a 31-year-old Lycoming County mother of four. Jurors were deadlocked on eight of the nine charges, including the most serious homicide and aggravated assault charges, court officials said. Antwan McClain was accused of shooting Jimia Alston as she stood on her front porch near the 500 block of Louisa Street on...
Weis Markets Launches Ice Cream Flavor For Cancer Coalition
Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has launched a limited-edition flavor of its Weis Quality Ice Cream, Pink Peppermint Patty, to benefit the PA Breast Cancer Coalition. Weis Markets will donate a portion of the proceeds, totaling $10,000, to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition to support its mission to help find a cure for breast cancer. Pink Peppermint Patty will be available in stores, while supplies last, starting Sept. 26.
Cake competition in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
Convicted contractor allegedly bilks more customers
Williamsport, Pa. — A contractor who was previously convicted of home improvement fraud reportedly scammed another two victims before police caught him. In the latest felony criminal cases against Keystone Life and Elevator owner Michael William Bloom, 44, officials say he bilked a Lewistown church and a Clinton County couple of nearly $50,000. Now police say Bloom doesn't have any money to refund his former customers. Charges for the Clinton...
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Protesters on both sides gather for Life Chain Day
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All around the nation, people are gathering for Life Chain Day, a day where anti-abortion advocates come together to prayerfully stand for life. In Lycoming County, supporters from both sides came out to peacefully protest the decades’ long controversy surrounding abortion. Each year, communities throughout the country come out on […]
QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO
Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
Housing the Herd: When will Bucknell make the residential student experience a priority?
Bucknell University boasts its tight-knit relationships between administration, faculty and students. For the most part, this is true. There are plenty of opportunities for student engagement and involvement in critical decisions regarding campus life at Bucknell. However, there is one aspect of the student experience that the administration cannot seem to approach in an effective manner: housing.
Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
Effects of deadly I-81 pileup in Schuylkill County endure 6 months later
Six months after his service van plowed into a multi-vehicle pileup amid whiteout conditions on Interstate 81, Michael Day has yet to fully recover from severe head injuries. “My dad’s in a rehabilitation facility in Chester County,” Stephen Day said Tuesday. “It’s likely to be another year and a half before he can come home to Bloomsburg.”
Third Arrest Made Following Sunbury Shooting This Week
SUNBURY – A third person has been arrested following last Sunday morning’s fatal shooting outside a bar in Sunbury. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says arrested was 23-year-old Manuel Santos of Sunbury. Officers say he faces charges for not giving information to police following the shooting. He summoned to appear in district court on that charge at a later date. Hare says Santos is also in violation of parole.
Devyn Ford No Longer With Penn State's Program
Coach James Franklin said the running back has left the team.
