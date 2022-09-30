Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington OBITUARIES (September 25, 2022-October 1, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of September 25, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Italian Bakery & Café Hopes To Open In Tewksbury This Year; Prospective Pot Shop Owners Near Wilmington Line Offers Transparency
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
Wilmington Apple
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Seller: Michael Gostanian, Trustee for M&Heidi Gostanian RET. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
Shawsheen Tech Invites Wilmington Families To ‘Trunk Or Treat’ Event On October 23
BILLERICA, MA — The Shawsheen Tech invites Wilmington families to its 3rd Annual Trunk of Treat event on Saturday, October 23, 2022, from 2pm to 5pm, in the school’s student parking lot (100 Cook Street, Billerica). Admission costs $5 per child. Costumes are encouraged. Like Wilmington Apple on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, October 3, 2022: Wildwood School Building Committee To Meet; Cribbage At Knights Of Columbus
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Monday, October 3, 2022:. The Wilmington School Committee’s Equity Subcommittee meets at 4:30pm via Zoom. Read the agenda HERE. The Wildwood School Building Committee meets at 6pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda...
Wilmington Apple
NEW TO TOWN? ‘Welcome To Wilmington’ Reception Set For October 17 At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Whether you’re new to town, or have lived in Wilmington for years, you’re invited to this year’s Welcome to Wilmington Reception. Please drop in on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm, at the Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue). Registration is encouraged. Register HERE.
Wilmington Apple
VIDEO: Town Celebrates 90th Birthday Of Adele Passmore & 80th Birthday Of Ann Berghaus
WILMINGTON, MA — On August 21, 2022, the Town of Wilmington celebrated milestone birthdays for two long-time community volunteers — Adele Passmore (90) and Ann Berghaus (80). A party was held at the Harnden Tavern. State Senator Bruce Tarr, Town Manager Jeff Hull, former Town Museum Curator Terry...
Wilmington Apple
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of October 2, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, October 2, 2022. Sunday, October 2, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, October 3, 2022. The Wilmington School Committee’s Equity Subcommittee meets at 4:30pm via...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: $2,500 Winner At Mobil On The Run; $2,000 Winner At Sunrise Market
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Thu, Sep 29, 2022 — $1,000 — $4,000,000 Mayhem — SONNY’S MOBIL ON THE RUN. Thu, Sep 29, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — QUICK...
Wilmington Apple
LIBRARY LINEUP: History Of Italian Art On Oct. 13; Cat Café For Teens On Oct. 15
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Registration begins 30 days prior to the event. Please register online using our Calendar of Events at www.wilmlibrary.org or by calling (978) 694-2099 (for Adult) or (978) 694-2098 (for Children/Teen). Please note we request registration for programs that are marked *RR. Thank you to the Friends of the Library for funding support for library programs!
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Mary (Scrima) Greco, 90
WILMINGTON, MA — Mary (Scrima) Greco, of Wilmington, loving mother and wife passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on May 20, 2022 in Williston, SC at the age of 90 surrounded by her immediate family. Mary is the beloved wife of the late Joseph Greco and is...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Public Schools Wants To Identify Wilmington Students At Private Schools Who May Qualify For Special Education Services, Free Screening Provided
Below is a notice submitted by Wilmington Public Schools:. It is the responsibility of the Wilmington Public Schools to identify any child who may have a disability who is either a resident of Wilmington or who attends a private school within the geographic boundaries of Wilmington even if the student is not a resident of Wilmington. This also includes students who are homeschooled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wilmington Apple
Senior Center & Town Hall Building Projects Will Be Voted On In SEPARATE Votes At Nov. 19 Special Town Meeting; Vote Order Will Be Determined By Random Selection
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton, with the help of Wilmington Community Television, has created a PSA for Wilmington voters in advance of the Special Town Meeting on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9am in the Joanne Benton Memorial Auditorium at Wilmington High School. According to Town...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest + Serve 2 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 22, 2022 to September 28, 2022. Alex Condell (28, Wilmington) was served a summons for OUI Liquor; Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Leaving Scene Of Property Damage; Number Plate Violation; Uninsured Motor Vehicle; Unregistered Motor Vehicle; Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License; and Possessing Open Container Of Alcohol In Motor Vehicle. Condell was involved in a 1-vehicle crash near Homans Associates on Main Street. Vehicle was towed. Condell was transported to the hospital. (6:35pm)
homenewshere.com
Longtime Town Crier sportswriter, our friend Mike Ippolito, has passed away
On Monday morning, longtime Town Crier sportswriter Mike Ippolito unexpectedly passed away at the age of 54. All of us here at the Town Crier and our Wilmington and Tewksbury communities are completely devastated with his passing. For the past two decades Mike has been a contributing writer for the...
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Henry S. Dembowski, 83
Below is an obituary from Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home:. LYNN, MA — Henry S. Dembowski passed away peacefully on September 25, 2022 following a brief illness. Henry was born in Lynn on July 29,1939 to Helen (Osuchoski) and Walter Dembowski. He attended Lynn Classical High School and earned his Bachelor and Masters degrees from Salem State University. He is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Claire (Caram) Dembowski, his son Stephen and wife Kristin and their two children, Anna and Kate; his son David and wife Vanessa and their three children, Max, Samantha and Alexa. Henry was brother to Walter (deceased) and his wife Jane and to Richard and his wife Lois. He was brother-in-law to Elaine Dalton (deceased) and to Louis Caram (deceased) and his wife Jean. Henry is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Wilmington Apple
REMINDER: Wilmington Sons & Daughters Of Italy To Organize Red Cross Blood Drive On October 5
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Sons & Daughters of Italy has organized a Blood Drive on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from noon to 6pm, at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue). You must schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org. Enter zip code 01887 under zip code and...
Comments / 0