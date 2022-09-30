ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington OBITUARIES (September 25, 2022-October 1, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of September 25, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Italian Bakery & Café Hopes To Open In Tewksbury This Year; Prospective Pot Shop Owners Near Wilmington Line Offers Transparency

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Seller: Michael Gostanian, Trustee for M&Heidi Gostanian RET. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington Apple

What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of October 2, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, October 2, 2022. Sunday, October 2, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, October 3, 2022. The Wilmington School Committee’s Equity Subcommittee meets at 4:30pm via...
WILMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilmington Apple

LIBRARY LINEUP: History Of Italian Art On Oct. 13; Cat Café For Teens On Oct. 15

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Registration begins 30 days prior to the event. Please register online using our Calendar of Events at www.wilmlibrary.org or by calling (978) 694-2099 (for Adult) or (978) 694-2098 (for Children/Teen). Please note we request registration for programs that are marked *RR. Thank you to the Friends of the Library for funding support for library programs!
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Mary (Scrima) Greco, 90

WILMINGTON, MA — Mary (Scrima) Greco, of Wilmington, loving mother and wife passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on May 20, 2022 in Williston, SC at the age of 90 surrounded by her immediate family. Mary is the beloved wife of the late Joseph Greco and is...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Public Schools Wants To Identify Wilmington Students At Private Schools Who May Qualify For Special Education Services, Free Screening Provided

Below is a notice submitted by Wilmington Public Schools:. It is the responsibility of the Wilmington Public Schools to identify any child who may have a disability who is either a resident of Wilmington or who attends a private school within the geographic boundaries of Wilmington even if the student is not a resident of Wilmington. This also includes students who are homeschooled.
WILMINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Wilmington Apple

Senior Center & Town Hall Building Projects Will Be Voted On In SEPARATE Votes At Nov. 19 Special Town Meeting; Vote Order Will Be Determined By Random Selection

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton, with the help of Wilmington Community Television, has created a PSA for Wilmington voters in advance of the Special Town Meeting on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9am in the Joanne Benton Memorial Auditorium at Wilmington High School. According to Town...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest + Serve 2 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 22, 2022 to September 28, 2022. Alex Condell (28, Wilmington) was served a summons for OUI Liquor; Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Leaving Scene Of Property Damage; Number Plate Violation; Uninsured Motor Vehicle; Unregistered Motor Vehicle; Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License; and Possessing Open Container Of Alcohol In Motor Vehicle. Condell was involved in a 1-vehicle crash near Homans Associates on Main Street. Vehicle was towed. Condell was transported to the hospital. (6:35pm)
WILMINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Henry S. Dembowski, 83

Below is an obituary from Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home:. LYNN, MA — Henry S. Dembowski passed away peacefully on September 25, 2022 following a brief illness. Henry was born in Lynn on July 29,1939 to Helen (Osuchoski) and Walter Dembowski. He attended Lynn Classical High School and earned his Bachelor and Masters degrees from Salem State University. He is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Claire (Caram) Dembowski, his son Stephen and wife Kristin and their two children, Anna and Kate; his son David and wife Vanessa and their three children, Max, Samantha and Alexa. Henry was brother to Walter (deceased) and his wife Jane and to Richard and his wife Lois. He was brother-in-law to Elaine Dalton (deceased) and to Louis Caram (deceased) and his wife Jean. Henry is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
LYNN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy