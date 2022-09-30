ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s, Elia’s & Farmers Market (Week of October 2, 2022)

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Italian Bakery & Café Hopes To Open In Tewksbury This Year; Prospective Pot Shop Owners Near Wilmington Line Offers Transparency

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Seller: Michael Gostanian, Trustee for M&Heidi Gostanian RET. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Looking For More Residents To Get Involved — Opportunities For TV Hosts, Podcast Hosts, Volunteers, & Sponsors

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. How can I get involved with the amazing things cutting-edge things WCTV is doing? How can I make my voice and opinion heard? How can I start my own TV show or podcast? How can I support WCTV and my community? How can I be a part of the bigger picture by volunteering or sponsoring WCTV? Well, we have the answers for you right here! WCTV is a non-profit organization that provides membership and training to those who live in Wilmington, work in Wilmington or are affiliated with a Wilmington organization. Membership is FREE! If you’d like to schedule a tour for yourself or a group or you’d like more information, please reach out to Community Relations Coordinator, Lisa Kapala at: lisa@wctv.org to get started! We’d love to meet you and work with you to help you share your ideas with the community.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington, MA
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Wilmington Apple

LIBRARY LINEUP: History Of Italian Art On Oct. 13; Cat Café For Teens On Oct. 15

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Registration begins 30 days prior to the event. Please register online using our Calendar of Events at www.wilmlibrary.org or by calling (978) 694-2099 (for Adult) or (978) 694-2098 (for Children/Teen). Please note we request registration for programs that are marked *RR. Thank you to the Friends of the Library for funding support for library programs!
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (October 2, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Reset Specialist at Pepsi Co. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Records tumbling at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — First, it was the giant pumpkin on Friday night. Then it was a giant stomach on Sunday afternoon. With a strategy of standing rather than sitting, Brandon Wood of Warren beat 15 other hot-dog gobblers in the hot-dog eating contest. He also set a record by downing...
TOPSFIELD, MA
harvardpress.com

Kennedy & Company to bring retail nursery and landscape design services to town

Over the past several months, passersby may have noticed activity at 295 Ayer Road, on the land in front of the Harvard Solar Garden. First trees by the road disappeared and brush was cleared away, leaving a large open space. A small gray house, clearly abandoned, now became visible. Then balled trees and a few shrubs began arriving. Most recently a stone sitting wall appeared next to Ayer Road. And then a sign, flanked by a shrub and small tree.
HARVARD, MA
Wilmington Apple

Senior Center & Town Hall Building Projects Will Be Voted On In SEPARATE Votes At Nov. 19 Special Town Meeting; Vote Order Will Be Determined By Random Selection

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton, with the help of Wilmington Community Television, has created a PSA for Wilmington voters in advance of the Special Town Meeting on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9am in the Joanne Benton Memorial Auditorium at Wilmington High School. According to Town...
WILMINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Joshua Adam Townsend, 30

WILMINGTON, MA — Joshua Adam Townsend, “Josh”, age 30, of Pelham, NH, formerly of Wilmington, MA, passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2022, at the Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH. Josh was born in Winchester, MA, on August 5, 1992; he was the cherished son of...
WILMINGTON, MA

