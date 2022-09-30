WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s, Elia’s & Farmers Market (Week of October 2, 2022)

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. How can I get involved with the amazing things cutting-edge things WCTV is doing? How can I make my voice and opinion heard? How can I start my own TV show or podcast? How can I support WCTV and my community? How can I be a part of the bigger picture by volunteering or sponsoring WCTV? Well, we have the answers for you right here! WCTV is a non-profit organization that provides membership and training to those who live in Wilmington, work in Wilmington or are affiliated with a Wilmington organization. Membership is FREE! If you’d like to schedule a tour for yourself or a group or you’d like more information, please reach out to Community Relations Coordinator, Lisa Kapala at: lisa@wctv.org to get started! We’d love to meet you and work with you to help you share your ideas with the community.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO