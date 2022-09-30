WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s, Elia’s & Farmers Market (Week of October 2, 2022)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Italian Bakery & Café Hopes To Open In Tewksbury This Year; Prospective Pot Shop Owners Near Wilmington Line Offers Transparency
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
Wilmington Apple
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Seller: Michael Gostanian, Trustee for M&Heidi Gostanian RET. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, October 3, 2022: Wildwood School Building Committee To Meet; Cribbage At Knights Of Columbus
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Monday, October 3, 2022:. The Wilmington School Committee’s Equity Subcommittee meets at 4:30pm via Zoom. Read the agenda HERE. The Wildwood School Building Committee meets at 6pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda...
Wilmington Apple
WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Looking For More Residents To Get Involved — Opportunities For TV Hosts, Podcast Hosts, Volunteers, & Sponsors
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. How can I get involved with the amazing things cutting-edge things WCTV is doing? How can I make my voice and opinion heard? How can I start my own TV show or podcast? How can I support WCTV and my community? How can I be a part of the bigger picture by volunteering or sponsoring WCTV? Well, we have the answers for you right here! WCTV is a non-profit organization that provides membership and training to those who live in Wilmington, work in Wilmington or are affiliated with a Wilmington organization. Membership is FREE! If you’d like to schedule a tour for yourself or a group or you’d like more information, please reach out to Community Relations Coordinator, Lisa Kapala at: lisa@wctv.org to get started! We’d love to meet you and work with you to help you share your ideas with the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: $2,500 Winner At Mobil On The Run; $2,000 Winner At Sunrise Market
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Thu, Sep 29, 2022 — $1,000 — $4,000,000 Mayhem — SONNY’S MOBIL ON THE RUN. Thu, Sep 29, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — QUICK...
Wilmington Apple
Shawsheen Tech Invites Wilmington Families To ‘Trunk Or Treat’ Event On October 23
BILLERICA, MA — The Shawsheen Tech invites Wilmington families to its 3rd Annual Trunk of Treat event on Saturday, October 23, 2022, from 2pm to 5pm, in the school’s student parking lot (100 Cook Street, Billerica). Admission costs $5 per child. Costumes are encouraged. Like Wilmington Apple on...
Wilmington Apple
LIBRARY LINEUP: History Of Italian Art On Oct. 13; Cat Café For Teens On Oct. 15
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Registration begins 30 days prior to the event. Please register online using our Calendar of Events at www.wilmlibrary.org or by calling (978) 694-2099 (for Adult) or (978) 694-2098 (for Children/Teen). Please note we request registration for programs that are marked *RR. Thank you to the Friends of the Library for funding support for library programs!
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (October 2, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Reset Specialist at Pepsi Co. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, October 1, 2022: Flu Clinic For 65 + Over At Town Hall
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, October 1, 2022:. The Wilmington Health Department is sponsoring a High Dose Flu Clinic for Ages 65 & Over at Town Hall (121 Glen Road) from 8am to 10am. Register HERE. Wilmington residents are invited to...
Worcester County real estate transactions: See all home sales from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Sep 25 to Oct 1. There were 238 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,536-square-foot home on Burma Road in Fitchburg that sold for $400,000.
Wilmington Apple
VIDEO: Town Celebrates 90th Birthday Of Adele Passmore & 80th Birthday Of Ann Berghaus
WILMINGTON, MA — On August 21, 2022, the Town of Wilmington celebrated milestone birthdays for two long-time community volunteers — Adele Passmore (90) and Ann Berghaus (80). A party was held at the Harnden Tavern. State Senator Bruce Tarr, Town Manager Jeff Hull, former Town Museum Curator Terry...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington High Field Hockey Teams To Hold Car Wash On October 2
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Field Hockey teams are holding a car wash fundraiser this Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 9am to 1pm, at the 4th of July Building (142 Middlesex Avenue). Donations will be accepted via cash or Venmo (@FOFHWHS). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Wilmington Food Pantry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelocalne.ws
Records tumbling at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — First, it was the giant pumpkin on Friday night. Then it was a giant stomach on Sunday afternoon. With a strategy of standing rather than sitting, Brandon Wood of Warren beat 15 other hot-dog gobblers in the hot-dog eating contest. He also set a record by downing...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for September 29: Purse Student From WHS Faculty Parking Lot; iPhone Found In Town Hall Drop Box
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, September 29, 2022:. Town Manger’s Office reported an iPhone was found in the drop box this morning. Police responded and brought back to station. Police also found a second iPhone on a park bench at Town Hal and brought back to station. (8:43am)
Wilmington Apple
REMINDER: Wilmington Sons & Daughters Of Italy To Organize Red Cross Blood Drive On October 5
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Sons & Daughters of Italy has organized a Blood Drive on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from noon to 6pm, at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue). You must schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org. Enter zip code 01887 under zip code and...
harvardpress.com
Kennedy & Company to bring retail nursery and landscape design services to town
Over the past several months, passersby may have noticed activity at 295 Ayer Road, on the land in front of the Harvard Solar Garden. First trees by the road disappeared and brush was cleared away, leaving a large open space. A small gray house, clearly abandoned, now became visible. Then balled trees and a few shrubs began arriving. Most recently a stone sitting wall appeared next to Ayer Road. And then a sign, flanked by a shrub and small tree.
Wilmington Apple
Senior Center & Town Hall Building Projects Will Be Voted On In SEPARATE Votes At Nov. 19 Special Town Meeting; Vote Order Will Be Determined By Random Selection
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton, with the help of Wilmington Community Television, has created a PSA for Wilmington voters in advance of the Special Town Meeting on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9am in the Joanne Benton Memorial Auditorium at Wilmington High School. According to Town...
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Joshua Adam Townsend, 30
WILMINGTON, MA — Joshua Adam Townsend, “Josh”, age 30, of Pelham, NH, formerly of Wilmington, MA, passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2022, at the Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH. Josh was born in Winchester, MA, on August 5, 1992; he was the cherished son of...
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
Comments / 0