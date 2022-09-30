Read full article on original website
Postgame 5: Isles Edge Flyers, 2-1
Playing their penultimate game of the preseason, the Flyers lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, at UBS Arena on Sunday evening. The Flyers, who have only scored a combined five goals in five exhibition games, dropped to 1-4-0. The Islanders improved to 1-2-0. The first period was scoreless. In...
NOTEBOOK: Staal starting to gear up; Polishing the power play
Hear from Marc Staal, Justin Sourdif and head coach Paul Maurice following Tuesday's practice at the Panthers IceDen. "You want to get yourself feeling the best you can for Game 1," Staal, who inked a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers in July, said following Tuesday's practice at the Panthers IceDen. "I've been starting to get my legs back under me here in this last week and hopefully I keep trending in the right direction. I've done it enough times, so I should have it figured out by now."
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks
The Oilers visit the Canucks for a pre-season rematch in Abbotsford on Wednesday night. The Edmonton Oilers head to Abbotsford, BC for a pre-season rematch with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. You can stream the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read...
Preseason Preview: October 3 vs. Columbus
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes conclude their preseason schedule with a pair of two games in two days, opening up the set at home on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. When: Monday, October 3. Puck Drop: 7 p.m. EST. Watch: A link to stream the game live will...
DeBoer wants to see Stars round into form against Avalanche
DALLAS -- The Stars on Monday will take the next step in their preparation for the regular season opener by playing a stout lineup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in preseason Game No. 5. Roope Hintz will return to play to center the top line, and Dallas...
Sharks impressed by passionate fans at NHL Global Series Challenge
BERLIN -- Mercedes Platz was buzzing as it ticked toward game time in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge between the San Jose Sharks and Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. New York Rangers jerseys slipped by Boston Bruins sweaters, a woman in a Vancouver Canucks jersey rested in...
Canucks Reduce 2022 Pre-Season Roster by 13 Players
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by 13 players. Vancouver's current pre-season roster now consists of 29 players. The following players have been placed on waivers and designated for assignment to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL):. The following...
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders
Playing their fifth of six preseason games, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-3-0) are in Elmont, NY, on Sunday evening to take on the New York Islanders (0-2-0). Game time at UBS Arena is 7:00 p.m, EDT. The game will not be televised. The Flyers' radio broadcast is available on 97.5 The...
CBJ trim 2022 training camp roster by 20 players
The Columbus Blue Jackets trimmed their training camp roster by 20 players, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. There are currently 37 players in camp - 22 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goaltenders. The Blue Jackets placed the following players on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the...
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 10.03.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Monday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET and fans can tune in on NHL Network or the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
Sharks 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1
BERLIN -- Steven Lorentz scored the go-ahead goal for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-1 win against Eisbaren Berlin in the NHL Global Series Challenge at Mercedes-Benz Arena on Tuesday. Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made nine saves in 31:25. He was replaced by Kaapo...
Barzal on Isles Extension: 'I Love It Here'
Mathew Barzal credits fanbase, lifestyle and team success as motivating factors behind eight-year contract extension. There were plenty of emotions swirling for Mathew Barzal as his eight-year deal to stay with the New York Islanders was announced Tuesday. "There's so much excitement," Barzal said. "It's one of those days you're...
OTT@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens will look eastwards for their first win of the preseason following Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Senators. The two teams will meet twice more this week to wrap up training camp in Gander, NL and Bouctouche, NB as part of Kraft Hockeyville. Captain Nick Suzuki was...
De Leo, Grimaldi Battling for Spot in Ducks Lineup, SoCal Hockey History
If you were growing up as a Southern California hockey player in the mid-2000s, there was a pretty good chance you were knew who Rocco Grimaldi was. Same goes for Chase De Leo, for those SoCal ice kids in the 2010s. After all, in that generation's formative days there just...
Poulin's Progression Can Be Measured in "Light Years"
"I think he's light-years ahead of where he was a year ago," Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's a player that looking at his progression, it's like, jeez … if he can continue that, he's going to be a scary-good player," Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach J.D. Forrest added. Sullivan...
Trophy Tracker: Makar, Josi top Norris picks as top defenseman in NHL
Hedman, Fox among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Timmins Focused on Continuous Improvement as Regular Season Nears
Coyotes defenseman working hard to get back into playing form, 'itching to play hockey again'. Conor Timmins has never been more ready for an NHL season to start. The 24-year-old defenseman has been limited to just 39 games over his three-year NHL career, and 31 of those were in the 2020-21 season with the Colorado Avalanche. He signed a two-year deal with Arizona after he was acquired from the Avalanche as part of the Darcy Kuemper trade in July 2021.
The Wrap: Coyotes Battle Back, Come up Just Short in Vegas
Hayton notches second three-point game of preseason, Arizona next plays in Vancouver on Friday. Barrett Hayton continues to impress this preseason. The Arizona Coyotes rallied from two separate deficits, and Hayton recorded his second three-point game of the preseason, but a late third-period goal propelled the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.
Zegras, others may make trick shots, creative goals regular part of NHL
Ducks center among young players whose showmanship 'comes naturally to them'. Trevor Zegras lit up the NHL last season with not one, but three trick plays that resulted in dazzling goals that went viral. What he has planned for an encore is anyone's guess, including his. "I just come up...
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Neal released from PTO by Blue Jackets
Brown sidelined for Blues; Zegras day to day for Ducks. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. James Neal was released from his professional tryout contract (PTO) on...
