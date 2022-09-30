Read full article on original website
Related
desertexposure.com
Arts Scene
For information about the various art celebrations including Weekend at the Galleries, Southwest Print Fiesta and the Fiber Arts Sale, happening Oct. 7-9 see pages 6-7 of this issue as well as About the Cover on Page 3.. Made In Silver City, 206 W. Broadway St. adjacent to the Murray...
White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10. Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Cruces metro area
The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.
desertexposure.com
Mystery in Sculpture
Sculptor Carlene Roters waits for the wood to speak to her as she works. “It tells me what I should do with it and my work evolves,” she said. “I don’t have a plan. I work with it – I don’t just impose myself on it. It comes from a feeling or something I think. If I’m painting, I’m just sitting in front of the painting and waiting for it to talk to me.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
americancowboy.com
Buckhorn Saloon & Opera House | The Oldest Saloon in the Southwest
Located seven miles north of Silver City and like most Western mining settlements, Pinos Altos came to be following the discovery of gold in its free-running waters. A post office was erected in 1860, and not many years later, as the Civil War came to an end, the Buckhorn Saloon was established to quench the thirsts of the many-hundred miners who had arrived in the years since.
desertexposure.com
Climbing to Cooler Climes
It’s supposed to be fall. But if you’re in the flatter lands of southern New Mexico – Las Cruces, Alamogordo, Deming, for example – you know we still have some hot days into October. Fortunately, one of the many glories of being in this part of...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Fine Arts Flea Market is in its third year downtown
You may not find the terms “fine arts” and “flea market” in the same sentence except when it comes to the event that takes place the first Friday of each month on Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 S. Main St., and two additional blocks of downtown Main Street.
KFOX 14
City of Las Cruces plans to continue growing the downtown area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The downtown area of Las Cruces has been a popular area for both residents and tourists, and the city plans to invest in the already flourishing area. On Monday, Las Cruces City Council plans to approve the purchase of a property that is currently...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
El Paso Folks Look Like a Bunch of Jeffrey Dahmers to This Texan
Tons of families in El Paso sure do love to enjoy the weekend grubbing out on some tasty Mexican food. Some of the most popular Mexican foods you will find at your abuelita's house or at a family gathering during big parties. Giving you those major hints should help you...
Legal cannabis sales impacts traffic for El Paso CBD stores
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It has now been six months since New Mexico has legalized recreational marijuana sales. From April to August, the state has seen over $40 million in sales. The top three cities with the most sales include Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, reaching between $3 million and $14 million. Duke […]
Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony
EL PASO, Texas - Little Flower Catholic Church is putting on its yearly Bazaar- a market with vendors, entertainment, and more. Things will be a little bit different this year as it will be a three-day event- Friday through Sunday- and will even include a rodeo on Friday. Admission is free for the weekend but The post Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony appeared first on KVIA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
krwg.org
Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought
Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Silver mourns planning chief Priscilla Shoup
Silver City Community Development Director Priscilla Shoup passed away suddenly over the weekend, leaving family and colleagues bereft. “We are shocked and saddened by her death, and we grieve with her loved ones,” Town Manager Alex Brown said in a statement Monday. “Priscilla was a hardworking, conscientious employee. We offer support to each of our staff members through this very difficult period, and offer deepest condolences to her family and all those who loved her.”
KVIA
Reports of shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso
UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - During Tuesday's city council meeting, City Representative and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein requested the City Council’s approval to direct city staff from El Paso to develop a solution in coordination with the City of Sunland Park to mitigate traffic congestion on Frontera Road before Sun River Estates Subdivision Preliminary The post El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion appeared first on KVIA.
daystech.org
Monkey Rock entertainment center to open at Sunland Park Mall
A brand new household pleasant leisure middle, Monkey Rock, is scheduled to open Oct. 14 at Sunland Park Mall. The website for the center says it is going to have 10 lanes of bowling, digital actuality video games together with golf, a mountain climbing wall, minigolf and an arcade. Families...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Amid good news, Mayor sees dark side
There’s something a politician could do that would not only surprise me, it would instill respect in me for that politician. It’s a simple thing, one you’d think would be commonplace. However, I’m not sure I’ve seen a politician do it, particularly on a big stage....
Comments / 0