Former Syneos chief Tim Pantello assumes CEO role at Relevate
Relevate Health has tapped highly regarded pharma vet Tim Pantello as CEO. He replaces company co-founder Jeff Spanbauer, who becomes chairman of the Relevate board of directors. Pantello, who most recently served as global president of Syneos Health Communications, has held leadership posts at PwC, Digitas Health, Tribal DDB and...
Harpoon Therapeutics chooses Luke Walker as CMO
Harpoon Therapeutics appointed Luke Walker, MD, as chief medical officer Tuesday morning. The clinical-stage immunotherapy company said Walker will lead clinical development strategy for the company and report to CEO Julie Eastland. Walker began his tenure Monday. “Harpoon has multiple ongoing clinical programs with product candidates which have demonstrated meaningful...
How AI can transform pharmaceutical marketing
Artificial intelligence can elicit a host of different responses from medical marketers. Some may view the technology as a powerful tool to empower patients and healthcare brands alike while others may see it as an intimidating unknown. Regardless, like so many other technological innovations, AI is making its presence felt...
Populus Media rebrands SaaS platform to Custom Care, unveils offerings
Populus Media recently announced that it has rebranded its SaaS platform and launched new modular offerings for its clients. Custom Connect, its patient acquisition platform, will now be known as Custom Care, the company announced at its Populuspalooza event last week. The rebranding effort seeks to more accurately reflect the offerings available through Custom Care, one of Populus’ flagship services, according to Tracey Yaw, marketing manager at Populus.
Urica Therapeutics taps Pfizer’s Jay D. Kranzler for CEO post
Urica Therapeutics, the newest subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, has appointed Jay D. Kranzler as chairman and CEO, the company said Monday. An M.D./Ph.D. with experience across all aspects of drug development, Kranzler has been an advisor to Fortress for several years. He also brings over 30 years of experience working in operational and consulting capacities for large pharma and biotech companies.
Beyond buzzwords: Making a practice of diversity, equity, and inclusion
Dr. Preeti Parikh, executive medical director at GoodRx, remembers important lessons from her mother while reminiscing about her journey in healthcare that started at a very young age. “My family is from India, and I came to the U.S. when I was two months old. My mother, for whom English was a second language, worked her way through the medical training system and became a doctor. She not only dealt with the challenges of being an immigrant, but also being a woman in medicine during a time when that was rare.”
Bayer’s Teach Me How to Gummy TikTok targets older audience
While brands typically seek out opportunities on TikTok to reach younger crowds, a recent campaign from Bayer and influencer agency Linqia wants to hone in on the increasingly growing older audience on the platform. The Teach Me How to Gummy campaign launched in the summer of 2021 and targeted the...
Netflix prepares its ad-supported tier. Healthcare marketers have questions.
Netflix will officially launch its ad-supported tier in November, marking an earlier switch for the platform than the expected launch date in 2023. Following years of holding out from embracing ad-supported tiers and lauding itself as ‘commercial-free,’ the company will now follow in the footsteps of other large streaming services like Hulu and HBO Max.
