ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, NC

Comments / 0

Related
chowan.edu

Chowan Christian Service Association Fall Meeting features Baptists on Mission Disaster Relief Coordinator Tom Beam

On Tuesday, September 20, Chowan University hosted the annual Chowan Christian Service Association (CCSA) Fall Dinner. Baptists on Mission (BOM) Disaster Relief Coordinator Tom Beam was the keynote speaker. The evening also highlighted CCSA student leaders and the donors that support them. The meeting was opened with a welcome from...
MURFREESBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, NC
Murfreesboro, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Linus College#University#Hurricane Ian#Mcsweeney Computer Labs#Whitaker Library
obxtoday.com

U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR to host free Kids Harvest Festival

The U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR will host an admission-free Kids Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many activities are set for the event including crafts, games, a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and even a spooky trail!. Parking will be available at the Coast...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Rabid raccoon caught by Suffolk dog

The Suffolk Health Department received notice on Sept. 29 that a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Lake Meade Park area of Suffolk. A dog caught the raccoon, which tested positive. The dog was vaccinated against rabies and will receive a rabies booster and be under a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Education
WAVY News 10

Norfolk school bus involved in crash, no injuries reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Public Schools school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning on Military Highway. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center. One other vehicle...
NORFOLK, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Fire guts interior of Ahoskie Bojangles

AHOSKIE – An investigation is underway as to the cause of a fire that gutted the interior of the Bojangles restaurant here last night (Wednesday). Ahoskie Fire Chief Michael Bradley said a passerby called in the fire shortly after 11:30 p.m. The restaurant had been closed for several hours by that time.
AHOSKIE, NC
cbs17

Former Halifax County teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Halifax County teacher was arrested Wednesday for indecent liberties with a student, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents were discovered when the family of the victim reported the incidents to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at the time of the incidents, Rashad Hakim Mayer, 26, was the victim’s teacher.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
13News Now

44th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival kicks off next weekend

SUFFOLK, Va. — The weather forecast this weekend put a stop to several happenings across Hampton Roads, including the parade for the Suffolk Peanut Festival. After that announcement, Festival Publicity Coordinator Theresa Earles said they heard rumors in the community that the four-day main festival that follows the parade, got canceled.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Don Roberts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WNCT

Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
radioplusinfo.com

10-01-22 man commits suicide in fdl police department lobby

Fond du Lac police are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in the Fond du Lac Police Department After-Hours lobby. Friday evening the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia man who was calling from the lobby indicating that he wanted to commit suicide. While on the phone with the Communications Center the male shot himself. Police officers found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy