Chowan University Welcomed Roanoke Rapids Early College Students ￼
On Thursday, September 29, almost sixty 9th and 10th grade students from Roanoke Rapids Early College High School visited Chowan University. According to Mrs. Angela Rowe, School Counselor, this is “the first college visit we have been able to take since covid, and we have thoroughly enjoyed the day.”
Chowan Christian Service Association Fall Meeting features Baptists on Mission Disaster Relief Coordinator Tom Beam
On Tuesday, September 20, Chowan University hosted the annual Chowan Christian Service Association (CCSA) Fall Dinner. Baptists on Mission (BOM) Disaster Relief Coordinator Tom Beam was the keynote speaker. The evening also highlighted CCSA student leaders and the donors that support them. The meeting was opened with a welcome from...
Schools close, cities prepare for potential major tidal flooding Monday
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
ECSU names Vice Chancellor for new Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University has named a new assistant vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion. ECSU says Dr. Tiffany Hinton is the new assistant vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion as well as the new chief diversity officer. In these roles, WITN is told that...
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
Riverside Regional Medical Center welcomes 2,022nd baby born in 2022
Riverside Regional Medical Center has welcomed a lot of babies to the world. This year alone, staff has delivered 2,022 bundles of joy -- at least!. The hospital shared the happy news that they celebrated baby Liliana Crowell, the 2,022nd baby to be born in 2022, at the Newport News facility on Thursday.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair Oct. 12
According to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Twitter, the hiring fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Center Drive.
Suffolk city employees help dig elderly dog out of driveway pipe
SUFFOLK, Va. — Little Sweetpea the dog is safe after getting into a tight spot in Suffolk last week. On Thursday, the city posted about how she got stuck in a driveway pipe and the folks who came to her rescue. The post said a man called on Sept....
U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR to host free Kids Harvest Festival
The U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR will host an admission-free Kids Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many activities are set for the event including crafts, games, a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and even a spooky trail!. Parking will be available at the Coast...
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
Rabid raccoon caught by Suffolk dog
The Suffolk Health Department received notice on Sept. 29 that a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Lake Meade Park area of Suffolk. A dog caught the raccoon, which tested positive. The dog was vaccinated against rabies and will receive a rabies booster and be under a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.
Norfolk school bus involved in crash, no injuries reported
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Public Schools school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning on Military Highway. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center. One other vehicle...
Fire guts interior of Ahoskie Bojangles
AHOSKIE – An investigation is underway as to the cause of a fire that gutted the interior of the Bojangles restaurant here last night (Wednesday). Ahoskie Fire Chief Michael Bradley said a passerby called in the fire shortly after 11:30 p.m. The restaurant had been closed for several hours by that time.
Crew respond to multiple vehicle crashes in Suffolk
Crews responded to multiple vehicle crashes Saturday evening in Suffolk.
Former Halifax County teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Halifax County teacher was arrested Wednesday for indecent liberties with a student, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents were discovered when the family of the victim reported the incidents to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at the time of the incidents, Rashad Hakim Mayer, 26, was the victim’s teacher.
44th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival kicks off next weekend
SUFFOLK, Va. — The weather forecast this weekend put a stop to several happenings across Hampton Roads, including the parade for the Suffolk Peanut Festival. After that announcement, Festival Publicity Coordinator Theresa Earles said they heard rumors in the community that the four-day main festival that follows the parade, got canceled.
IAHR: Don Roberts
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
10-01-22 man commits suicide in fdl police department lobby
Fond du Lac police are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in the Fond du Lac Police Department After-Hours lobby. Friday evening the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia man who was calling from the lobby indicating that he wanted to commit suicide. While on the phone with the Communications Center the male shot himself. Police officers found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
