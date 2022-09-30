ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Yardbarker

NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to return to Bills game

The NFLPA has taken action against the doctor who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The NFLPA exercised its right to fire the independent doctor who was involved in the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game. Tagovailoa returned despite looking unstable after taking a big hit.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Medical Process News

There's a new disturbing development in the Tua Tagovailoa concussion protocol situation. Tagovailoa was evaluated by an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant following the Dolphins' win over the Bills in Week 3. That consultant reportedly made "several mistakes" during the evaluation. The individual has been fired, as a result. "I’m told the...
Larry Brown Sports

NFL defends Tua Tagovailoa evaluation process

The Miami Dolphins and NFL are under a great deal of scrutiny after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a frightening head injury on Thursday night, but a league official says the quarterback was checked for concussion symptoms every day leading up to the game. NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills spoke with...
NESN

NFL Concussion Protocols Emphasized After Tua Tagovailoa Debacle

The NFL has come under fire for its handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries between Weeks 3 and 4, and it appears as though there has been an emphasis put on correctly diagnosing head/neck injuries moving forward. The NFL world’s focus has been placed on the league’s...
FanSided

NFLPA takes action after Tua Tagovailoa concussion: Football fans are furious

With the confirmation that the neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa for play in Week 3 has been fired, NFL fans and journalists respond. Two days after NFL fans saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa experiencing harrowing symptoms of severe neurotrama, the news broke that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who initially cleared Tagovailoa to play in Week 3 has been fired.
