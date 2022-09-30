Read full article on original website
Consultant involved in Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check fired by NFLPA
MIAMI — The consultant involved in evaluating Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a concussion check last Sunday has been fired by the NFL Players Association after the union found “multiple mistakes” in the process, the Miami Herald reported. A source said the NFL Players Association exercised...
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to return to Bills game
The NFLPA has taken action against the doctor who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The NFLPA exercised its right to fire the independent doctor who was involved in the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game. Tagovailoa returned despite looking unstable after taking a big hit.
DK Metcalf Carted Off Field For Completely Unexpected Reason
The Seattle Seahawks receiver summed up the emergency in one hellacious tweet.
Former Chiefs Player Blasts NFLPA After Tagovailoa Injury
The retired All-Pro offensive tackle was not happy with how the union addressed the injury on Twitter.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Medical Process News
There's a new disturbing development in the Tua Tagovailoa concussion protocol situation. Tagovailoa was evaluated by an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant following the Dolphins' win over the Bills in Week 3. That consultant reportedly made "several mistakes" during the evaluation. The individual has been fired, as a result. "I’m told the...
Two Hawks Players Ruled Out First Two Preseason Games
Jalen Johnson and Trent Forrest have officially been ruled out of the Atlanta Hawks' first two preseason games.
NFL defends Tua Tagovailoa evaluation process
The Miami Dolphins and NFL are under a great deal of scrutiny after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a frightening head injury on Thursday night, but a league official says the quarterback was checked for concussion symptoms every day leading up to the game. NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills spoke with...
Terry Bradshaw Reveals Bladder Cancer and Skin Cancer Diagnoses on Air
After his appearance on air raised concerns among football fans, Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw disclosed his recent health battles he said during Fox’s pre-game NFL show on Sunday, October 2, saying he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and then skin cancer. “Last week on this show, I ran...
NFL Concussion Protocols Emphasized After Tua Tagovailoa Debacle
The NFL has come under fire for its handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries between Weeks 3 and 4, and it appears as though there has been an emphasis put on correctly diagnosing head/neck injuries moving forward. The NFL world’s focus has been placed on the league’s...
Pujols hits 702nd HR, ties Ruth in RBIs, Cardinals lose 7-5
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career home run and tied Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI on Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Pirates took the game from the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5. Yadier Molina and Pujols, who will retire at the end of the season, were honored in a 46-minute ceremony prior to their last regular-season home game. Pujols called it “pretty awesome” and “a great day.”
Jay Glazer talks NFL and NFLPA changes to the concussion protocol following Tua Tagovailoa's injuries| FOX NFL Sunday
Jay Glazer discussed the NFL and NFLPA's decision to investigate Tua Tagovailoa's concussion protocol evaluation. The independent neurologist was fired after the concussion evaluation last Sunday vs. Bills. He predicted there will be changes coming to the protocols.
NFLPA takes action after Tua Tagovailoa concussion: Football fans are furious
With the confirmation that the neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa for play in Week 3 has been fired, NFL fans and journalists respond. Two days after NFL fans saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa experiencing harrowing symptoms of severe neurotrama, the news broke that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who initially cleared Tagovailoa to play in Week 3 has been fired.
