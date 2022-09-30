ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
FOX Sports

Quantrill stays unbeaten at home, Guardians down Royals 5-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Quantrill (15-5) was in...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thad Levine
Person
Wes Johnson
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Derek Falvey
numberfire.com

Mark Contreras moving to Minnesota bench Tuesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Mark Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Matt Wallner will move to right field in place of Contreras and hit ninth while Luis Arraez (hamstring) returns to be the Twins' designated hitter and leadoff man.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Twins visit the White Sox in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Josh Winder (4-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -129, Twins +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Minnesota Twins in the season opener.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

The best baseball players born on Oct. 4

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Oct. 4. His player stats don't scream Hall of Famer, but it's as a manager where he made his mark. In 132 games with the A's, Cubs and Braves, La Russa batted .199 with seven RBIs. A year after playing his last professional game with Triple-A New Orleans, La Russa entered the managerial ranks in 1978, starting with Double-A Knoxville, a White Sox affiliate, and also was a coach on the big league staff that same season. He was named the White Sox Triple-A manager to open the '79 season, then was later appointed the ChiSox skipper midway through the season. He managed the club for eight seasons and won an AL West title before he was let go in '86.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Central#The White Sox#Lsu
FOX Sports

Athletics begin season at home against the Angels

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (8-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.17 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics open the season at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Oakland went...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy