Epic Integrates with Milliman MedInsight for its Value-Based Performance Management Module
– Epic forms strategic partnership with Milliman MedInsight to offer advanced analytics to Epic customers. – As part of the strategic partnership, Milliman MedInsight will integrate with Epic’s new Value-Based Performance Management module. – Epic customers will be able to leverage the unparalleled expertise of two leading healthcare technology...
Enzee Health Nabs $1.5M for Cloud-Based Compliance Management Platform
– Enzee Health, formerly ZapIT! Medical is announcing it has secured $1.5M in seed financing, led by Rev1 Ventures with participation from Tamarind Hill, Harbor Street Ventures, M7 NEO, Redgrave Investments, Service Provider Capital and others. – Enzee empowers hospital personnel to easily perform and track required quality testing within...
Redesign Health Raises $65M to Build Next-Gen Health Startups
– Redesign Health, a healthcare company that researches, builds and launches other healthcare companies raises $65M in Series C funding led by General Catalyst with participation from CVS Health Ventures, UPMC Enterprises (the innovation and venture capital arm of leading health system UPMC), Eden Global Partners, Euclidean Capital, Samsung Next, TriplePoint Capital, and founding investor Declaration Partners.
BrightInsight & bioMérieux Partner to Develop Clinical Digital Solution for Diagnostics
– BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions and bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, announced today a partnership to develop and bring to market a Clinical Digital Solution for diagnostics enabling clinical decision support for disease areas across their diagnostic tests.
PurpleLab Secures $40M for No-Code Healthcare Analytics Platform
– PurpleLab, Inc. raises $40M in Series B funding led by Primus Capital, which joins existing investor Edison Partners. – Founded in 2017, PurpleLab has a strong pedigree in proprietary methodologies for data organization, cleansing, management, and governance to solve key challenges across the healthcare industry. No code needed to...
Intelerad Acquires Life Image to Expand Global Open Image Exchange Network
– Today, Intelerad, a global provider of enterprise medical imaging solutions, announced its acquisition of Life Image, one of the largest image exchange networks of curated clinical and imaging data. – The acquisition, which closely follows Intelerad’s recent deal with PenRad Technologies, Inc. and acquisition of cloud imaging leader Ambra...
Edifecs Launches Solution to Automate Prior Authorization at the Point of Care
– The full automation of prior authorization at the point of care leads to improved member experiences, enhanced outcomes, ongoing compliance, and reduced administrative burden. Edifecs’ automated prior authorization solution integrates with electronic health records (EHR) and leverages artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and industry standards such as FHIR to instantly deliver authorization.
HCA Makes Strategic Investment in Cardiac Monitoring Wearable VitalConnect
– VitalConnect®, Inc., a leader in remote and in-hospital wearable biosensor technology, has just announced the completion of an investment funded by Health Insight Capital, the investment arm of HCA Healthcare Inc., (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers. – The investment will go toward further...
Reimagining The Operating Room of The Future with Robotics
Make way for the age of software-defined healthcare. Amid a growing shortage of doctors and nurses, hospitals around the world are increasingly turning to AI to improve the quality of care in the face of an aging population. One major undertaking across the healthcare industry is to deliver AI-driven solutions that can improve surgical care – a tall order.
VC Firm General Catalyst Partners Lands First NHS Trust Partnership in UK
– Venture capital firm General Catalyst announced a partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT), the largest hospital system in the UK with a diverse patient population and a longstanding commitment to innovation. – As part of the partnership, General Catalyst and GSTT will work...
Imaging Strategy and Digital Mastery in Healthcare IT
How you handle imaging says a lot about your organization’s digital maturity. The ongoing digitalization of industry continues to disrupt business and service models in every sector. Even though U.S. healthcare has traditionally lagged behind other fields in technological adaptation, there has still been a broad and tremendous shift in how healthcare functions, which is driven by IT infrastructure.
Optellum Raises $14M for AI-Enabled Lung Cancer Diagnosis
– Optellum, an Oxford-based digital health company that provides a breakthrough AI platform to diagnose and treat early-stage lung cancer raises $14M in Series A funding led by Mercia, with additional investors Intuitive Ventures and Black Opal Ventures. Existing investors, including St John’s College in the University of Oxford, IQ Capital, and the family office of Sir Martin & Lady Audrey Wood, also participated in this round.
7 Health IT Industry Outlook Report Trends to Watch in 2022
– As COVID-19 accelerated demand for more advanced digital health and patient engagement technologies, hospital and health system IT departments shouldered these expectations – rolling out new capabilities in record time, while still balancing daily operational support responsibilities. Now, IT staff burnout has escalated into major career jumps, with many hospital IT departments struggling to fill talent gaps from high turnover.
Caris Life Sciences Integrates with Flatiron Health for Molecular Testing
– Caris Life Sciences, the leading molecular science and technology company, announced their partnership with Flatiron Health to fully integrate Caris’ molecular testing portfolio with Flatiron’s OncoEMR®, a cloud-based electronic medical record (EMR) tool. – This partnership streamlines clinical workflows for physicians, delivering critical results directly at...
Scratch Financial Raises $35M for Patient Financing Solution
– Today Scratch Financial, an LA-based financial technology company connecting patients and. medical practices in the care now, pay later economy announced it has raised $35M in Series C funding led by Norwest Venture Partners. – Scratch, a business-to-business buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) fintech company helps patients focus on what’s most important...
Cost Transparency Ecosystem in Healthcare
Cost transparency is a driving force in the American market. Whether consumers are looking to purchase a latte, a plane ticket, or surgery, they increasingly expect to pay an “out-the-door” price– something that includes all labor and materials as well as the finished product or service. When polled, 66% of Americans indicated that they would shop for care if prices were publicly disclosed. And in pursuit of competitively and transparently priced services, some patients attempt to shop locally; more and more, however, consumers flock to medical tourism– a practice that is quickly rebounding to its pre-pandemic popularity.
XpertDox Secures $1.5M to Automate Medical Coding Process
– Today, XpertDox, LLC., a Birmingham, AL-based revenue cycle company specializing in autonomous medical coding powered by artificial intelligence raises $1.5M from TN3, LLC, an Arizona based Private Equity Capital firm. – XpertDox’s XpertCoding solution harnesses the power of artificial intelligence in order to autonomously code medical claims faster, more...
OurCrowd Launches $200M Global Health Equity Fund
– Global venture firm OurCrowd launches the $200M Global Health Equity Fund (GHEF) in collaboration with the WHO Foundation. – The fund team will be led by OurCrowd CEO, Jon Medved, and OurCrowd Managing Partner, Dr. Morris Laster, with the support of the WHO Foundation’s Chief Impact Investment Officer, Geetha Tharmaratnam. It will be managed by an OurCrowd team of clinical experts with decades of experience in medical technologies and startup growth.
Report: 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20
– KLAS asked 16 prominent members of the healthcare community with broad HIT expertise to read 42 KLAS reports on emerging technology and rate their perception of the solutions based on their potential to impact the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare: to improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care, improve the patient experience, and improve the clinician experience.
