How Close is Oklahoma to Playing Physical Football? 'Not Very,' Brent Venables Says
TCU took the fight to the Sooners on Saturday, and the OU coach admits he can't be any less or more disappointed than he is.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables TCU Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following the Sooners' 55-24 loss to TCU.
College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Brother News
Oklahoma fans now have reason to be mad at pretty much Lincoln Riley's entire family. Sooner supporters already dislike Lincoln for bolting for USC. Now, their favorite team is getting smoked by TCU, thanks in large part to Garrett Riley, Lincoln's brother. Garrett Riley, 33, is in his first season...
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby TCU Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
Former Oklahoma DT Marquise Overton Calls Out Critical OU Fans
The Oklahoma Sooners fell to 0-2 in Big 12 play after losing to TCU on Saturday in embarrassing fashion 55-24. OU is 3-2 overall and has lost its first two Big 12 games for the first time in a non-COVID season since 1998 when John Blake’s team went 5-6. The fifth game of the Brent Venables era also becomes the program’s most lopsided loss since a 63-28 defeat against LSU in the 2019 College Football Playoff, and it is the largest loss to a Big 12 foe since a 48-14 loss to Baylor in 2014.
Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely
The OSU Cowboys are heading up the ladder of the AP Top 10 after their win against the Baylor Bears 36-25. However, the Sooners are in a completely different state after their loss against the TCU Horned Frogs 55-24 Saturday. Last Week: Sooners Drop Below Top 10 Of AP Top...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Venables getting torched as Oklahoma exposed as biggest fraud in college football
Oklahoma entered last Saturday’s game against Kansas State ranked No. 6 in the country and clearly in the College Football Playoff conversation. The Sooners, however, lost 41-34 to the Wildcats. Their attempt to bounce back from the upset loss today is going even worse, as Oklahoma finds itself trailing...
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof TCU Postgame Interview
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women
Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
Four-star QB Michael Hawkins says he’ll visit Red River Showdown, talks top two contenders
Blue-chip signal-caller, No. 151 in 247Sports Composite for class of 2024, talks Oklahoma and Arkansas fresh off a campus visit to Norman.
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
Oklahoma Legislature approves $125 million investment for 2 new psychiatric hospitals
The Oklahoma Legislature has approved a $125 million investment in American Rescue Plan Act funding for two new psychiatric hospitals.
Higher energy costs adjusts Edmond Electric FCA rate
Starting in October, a change in the Fuel Adjustment Cost rate will appear on Edmond Electric customer's monthly bill.
Adding Insult to Longtime Choctaw Injury with Wrong Dates on Dancing Rabbit Treaty Markers
As the earth’s sun crosses the equator for the autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, the end of the summer season transforms into the anticipation of cooler weather, fall festivals and the holiday season. For Mississippi Choctaws, in fact, festivities begin every year in early August. We celebrate the...
Oklahomans react to bill's controversial stipulation for OU Health to get federal relief money
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health will receive more than $39 million worth of COVID-19 relief money for mental health care, but the funding comes with a controversial stipulation. Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday voted to require the hospital group to stop requiring some services for transgender people. Senate Bill 3...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck
Officials say a motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a semi-truck on a busy Oklahoma interstate.
