Nebraska State

This Is Nebraska's Best Smoothie Shop

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Smoothie's are refreshing in the Summertime, but every season is the perfect season to make healthy choices. Smoothies can serve as a meal replacement or a light, refreshing snack depending on their contents. Some prefer to compile their favorite ingredients and make the drink at home, while others pick one up on the way home from a long day in the office or before a long hike. Regardless of your smoothie habits, there is one shop in the entire state that is known for making the best smoothies. Despite your preferences and specifications, chances are, you can find a great option at this one-stop smoothie shop.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best smoothie in all of Nebraska can be found at Ignite Nutrition located in Seward. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Strawberries and Cream Smoothie. In addition to a plethora of healthy smoothies, the staff at Ignite nutrition also received rave reviews.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best smoothie in the entire state :

"Locals rave about the friendly staff at Ignite, as well as the healthy shakes like the Strawberries and Cream, with one writing, "I come here every day!'"

