CoinTelegraph

Crypto Biz: The Voyager Digital auction is over — What now?

Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after its exposure to the toxic Three Arrows Capital led to its ultimate downfall. This week, rumblings of a Voyager Digital auction surfaced, with Cointelegraph breaking the story on the afternoon of Sept. 26 after a reputable source confirmed the parties involved. A few hours later, a winner was announced: crypto exchange FTX US. But, not everyone is convinced that Voyager’s depositors will be taken care of.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Sam Bankman-Fried sheds light on how FTX would approach a Celsius bid

FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has shared details on how his firm would approach a buy-up of Celsius’ assets. The comments come in light of FTX US snapping up bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets for $1.3 billion via auction last week and a recent report that FTX was considering a bid for Celsius’ assets as well.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Celsius founder reportedly withdrew $10M before bankruptcy filing: FT

Celsius Network founder and former CEO Alex Mashinsky allegedly withdrew $10 million from the crypto lending platform just weeks before the company froze customer funds and declared bankruptcy. The withdrawal was cited by sources from the Financial Times who said Mashinsky withdrew the funds in “mid to late May” prior...
MARKETS
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
CoinTelegraph

What remains in the NFT market now that the dust has settled?

Over the last two years, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have emerged as one of the most active and noticeable aspects of Web3. The data stored on blockchains by NFTs may be connected with files that include various forms of media, such as photographs, videos and audio. In certain instances, it can even be related to physical items. The owner of an NFT will often have ownership rights over the data, material or item connected with the token, and these tokens are typically purchased and traded on specialized markets. The rise of NFTs was meteoric in 2021, but it hasn’t been very steady since then, and it seems to have fallen sharply in 2022.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

MicroStrategy takes its BTC maximalism to the next level with new engineer hire

MicroStrategy, the business intelligence and tech company that holds the world’s largest Bitcoin (BTC) reserve, is hiring a Bitcoin Lightning software engineer to create a Lightning Network-based software-as-a-service platform. The new engineer will be responsible for building a Lightning Network-based platform to address enterprise cybersecurity challenges and enable new...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Grayscale Takes Over Key Role for Bitcoin Trust, Other Products From Genesis

Crypto asset management firm Grayscale Investments, which offers the world’s biggest bitcoin (BTC) trust, is bringing a key administrative role for all of its products in-house through a newly created broker-dealer unit. The company will now act as the authorized participant for the products through its Grayscale Securities subsidiary,...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

What is the economic impact of cryptocurrencies?

What is the impact of cryptocurrencies on the economy?. Cryptocurrency is far more than just a financial innovation — it’s a social, cultural and technological form of progress. Through its accessible character, cryptocurrencies have the potential to spur the economy immensely. Cryptocurrencies are digital assets managed with cryptographic...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Fires 40% Of Staff: Report

Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX reportedly laid off 40% of its workforce, citing a global economic slowdown. According to a report, 50 to 70 employees of the 150 workers at the exchange were asked to leave the company. The employees were told they no longer needed to report for work on...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: IOTA’s Shimmer Joins the Race to Become the Next Big Blockchain; Bitcoin Seesaws Before Holding Near $19.5K

Prices: Cryptos seesaw before returning to their perches from the previous day. Insights: IOTA's Shimmer joins the race to become the next big blockchain. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Waves launches first free crypto school in the world

Waves, one of the leading global crypto ecosystems, announced the launch of Waves School, which will offer free crypto and blockchain training in dozens of languages, Coin Journal learned from a press release. In line with its mission to make crypto understanding more accessible and widespread, the school was created...
EDUCATION
CoinTelegraph

BTC price still not at ‘max pain’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week in a precarious place as global macro instability dictates the mood. After sealing a weekly close just inches above $19,000, the largest cryptocurrency still lacks direction as nerves heighten over the resilience of the global financial system. Last week proved a testing time for...
CURRENCIES
TechCrunch

Web3 banking platform Juno raises $18 million, launches tokenized loyalty program

The one-and-a-half-year old startup has amassed over 75,000 customers in the U.S. who take their salaries (some in entirety, rest in portions) in crypto and invest consistently in digital assets each month. Customers are able to spend their crypto or cash using the startup’s Mastercard-powered debit card, make bill payments...
MARKETS
wealthinsidermag.com

Report: Uniswap Seeks to Raise $200 Million in Fresh Capital at $1 Billion Valuation

The largest decentralized exchange (dex) platform by global trade volume, Uniswap, is looking to raise between $100 and $200 million, according to a report citing people familiar with the company. The funding round is currently in a nascent stage as the report claims Uniswap has been “engaging with a number of investors.”
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum Merge spikes block creation with a faster average block time

The Merge upgrade for Ethereum, which primarily sought to transition the blockchain into a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, has been revealed to have had a positive impact on the creation of new Ethereum blocks. The Merge was considered one of the most significant upgrades for Ethereum. As a result of...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

What is wrapped Ethereum (wETH) and how does it work?

Traders who use the Ethereum network are familiar with the ERC-20 technical standard and have most likely traded and invested in tokens that utilize it. After all, its practicality, transparency and flexibility have made it the industry norm for Ethereum-based projects. As such, many decentralized applications (DApps), crypto wallets and...
MARKETS

