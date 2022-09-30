ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

A Couple Did Their Engagement Shoot at Olive Garden, and the Pictures Landed Them an Italian Honeymoon

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tnHZ_0iGsfMsi00

  • Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills are getting married on October 15, 2022.
  • They went viral for doing their engagement shoot at Olive Garden.
  • The restaurant gave the couple a free trip to Italy as a result of the photos.

Newly engaged couple Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills have been together since 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNbNJ_0iGsfMsi00

Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills. Hunter LaShea Photography

Bibb, 24, is a licensed aesthetician, and Mills, 22, is a fourth-grade teacher, as Bibb told Insider.

Bibb and Mills have known of each other since they were children, as they both grew up in Cookeville, Tennessee, and played basketball in the area.

But in 2019, Bibb caught Mills' eye in town. He messaged her on Instagram after seeing her, and they've been together ever since.

Mills popped the question on July 2, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOnJw_0iGsfMsi00

The couple is engaged. Hunter LaShea Photography

As they started planning their wedding, they booked an engagement shoot with Shea Cravens of Hunter LaShea Photography , who is Bibb's longtime friend.

Bibb didn't want her and Mills' photos to look like every other engagement shoot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WktrJ_0iGsfMsi00

They wanted a unique engagement shoot. Hunter LaShea Photography

"I knew that I wanted to do something different," she told Insider. "I feel like everyone here takes pictures in fields or at waterfalls and things like that."

"I knew Shea had a good eye for things like that, so I asked her if there was somewhere she had been wanting to shoot and hadn't gotten the chance to yet," Bibb said.

As it turned out, Cravens did have somewhere in mind: Olive Garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Pwso_0iGsfMsi00

Shea Craven suggested Olive Garden as a location for the shoot. Hunter LaShea Photography

Cravens told Buzzfeed News she thought of the idea to use Olive Garden as a backdrop after having lunch with her mother at the restaurant, as it had an Italian feel.

Mills and Bibb were game to use the chain for their photos.

"I thought it was a strange idea, but I know Shea has a great creative eye and everything she's ever done has been great," Bibb said of her reaction to the suggestion. "So I knew that this would be too."

The photo shoot took place at sunrise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016I1v_0iGsfMsi00

Because people frequently come in and out of Olive Gardens, as they do any restaurant, the photo shoot had to take place early in the morning.

"I got up at 4 o'clock that morning, and we got to Olive Garden at 6," Bibb told Insider.

The early hour ensured diners weren't disturbed and that no one was in the couple's shots.

Bibb said it felt silly in a good way to take photos at Olive Garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqsEu_0iGsfMsi00

The location relaxed them. Hunter LaShea Photography

Bibb said she, Mills, and Cravens found themselves laughing in disbelief throughout the shoot.

But the location and Cravens' attitude put Bibb and Mills at ease, as the bride-to-be told Insider.

"It was fun," she said. "Neither one of us is really comfortable in front of a camera, but Shea made us pretty comfortable."

Bibb said she was "blown away" by the photos.

"I knew they were going to be good, but I never imagined they would be that good," she said.

"We're not photogenic. That's the funny thing about it," she added. "It's an ongoing joke with our families that Caden can't keep his eyes open during pictures."

Much to Bibb and Mills' surprise, their shoot went viral on TikTok.

Cravens posted a behind-the-scenes TikTok of the shoot that has almost 270,000 views to date.

"We were shocked," Bibb said of how she and Mills' reacted to the attention.

But the shoot going viral wasn't the only surprise Bibb and Mills got.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012Wx2_0iGsfMsi00

During an appearance on "Good Morning America," Mills and Bibb found out the outlet and Olive Garden were giving them a free honeymoon to Italy . The duo also gave Cravens a trip to Italy.

"It was awesome," Bibb said of the surprise. "I've always wanted to go."

Bibb and Mills will say 'I do' on October 15, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town

A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Joel Eisenberg

Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening

Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Greyson F

Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.

A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
PHOENIX, AZ
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022

A new temporary closure has been announced by the company, and another location will not be returning. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olive Garden#Honeymoon#Wedding#Photography#Italian#Bibb Caught Mills
Mashed

How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Mashed

The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse

We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022

McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in Town

Grilled cheese is just one of the items on the new restaurant menu.Scott Eckersley/Unsplash. Tucson is already well known for its culinary scene. It’s about to get an added dose of reality as a new restaurant is in the works, which will be owned and operated by a Food Network chef. And, unlike other “celebrity” chefs offering food in the area, the new restaurant will be a break from the continued onslaught of new Mexican restaurants.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

Olive Garden's Returning Dessert Has The Internet Drooling

If you've been through the bakery aisles of grocery stores or seen restaurant menus recently, you've likely seen the return of pumpkin treats. Although pumpkin pie is a classic dessert in the fall, brands and restaurants are getting a lot more creative about bringing pumpkin into other sweets and baked goods. For example, Trader Joe's fans are running to grab sticky toffee pumpkin cakes, and IHOP's fall menu makes pumpkin spice pancakes one of its stars.
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy