US cities increasingly integrate justice into climate planning and create policy tools for climate justice

Huge expansion of oil pipelines endangering climate, says report
More than 24,000km of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a distance equivalent to almost twice the Earth’s diameter, a report has revealed. The projects, led by the US, Russia, China and India, are “dramatically at odds with plans to limit global warming to 1.5C or 2C”, the researchers said.
Massive Global Pipeline Expansion Threatens Climate Goals
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Some 15,000 miles of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a...
We miscalculated our climate tipping points: This decade is critical
Despite the knowledge that the planet is rapidly warming, efforts to respond to the crisis have been far too slow. A growing risk factor now emerging is that the timeline for some of the direst impacts of climate change could be overly optimistic. Cascading effects in the natural world — from the savannization of the Amazon to the release of permafrost methane in Siberia — could very well speed up projections much earlier than predicted.
The US ban on hydrofluorocarbons is a climate game-changer
The US will start phasing out hydrofluorocarbon-filled product, like fridges, by 2040. Deposit PhotosHFCs might not eat up the ozone layer, but if left checked, they could become a major source of greenhouse gases.
protocol.com
Hurricane Ian shows once again the grid isn’t ready for climate change
Welcome to Thursday’s edition of Protocol Climate. Hurricane Ian has left a trail of destruction in Florida. Today, we’re highlighting the risk climate change-fueled disasters pose to the grid. Then, we’re chatting with VC Amy Duffuor about the climate tech she would buy, sell, and hold. (Her sell pick surprised us.)
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work
Shell operates the Quest CCS facility near Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, which a report by Global Witness claims has released more greenhouse gases than it has captured and stored. Shell says that is “simply wrong.”. Fossil fuel companies are leading the way when it comes to a climate change...
Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
As extreme weather pummels the nation, Democrats are pushing oil and gas deals
California — my home — is on fire. In September, we’ve faced blistering heatwaves, dangerous tropical storms and plumes of smoke that poison our air and obscure the sky. Once-in-a-lifetime weather events are now par for the course. And things are only going to get worse. Much worse.
creators.com
Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity
California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
Hurricane Ian amplifies urgent need for resilient, renewable and just energy grid
Hurricane Ian will be remembered as one of the most destructive storms in U.S. history, leaving an estimated 2.5 million people in Florida — and all of Cuba — without electricity as the death toll mounts. This comes days after Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, wiping out power to huge swaths of those islands.
California Looks to Ban Diesel Trucks Weeks After Facing Electric Blackouts
The California Air Resources Board said if passed, the proposal could save 5,000 lives between 2024 and 2050.
The Verge
Charging your EV at night is about to become more expensive
One of the perks of electric vehicle ownership is charging your car overnight while parked in your driveway at home. Electricity demand is usually low, so rates are fairly cheap, making it both convenient and affordable for many people. But that’s about to change as more people buy EVs and the demand for overnight charging begins to rise, according to a new study published today.
Biden administration announces plan to develop floating offshore wind turbines for West Coast
Wind turbines in deep water must be installed on floating platforms and tethered to the seafloor. The technology will allow them to be installed farther from the coast.
What the war in Ukraine means for Asia’s climate goals
NEW DELHI, India (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
Phys.org
Environmental bodies concerned by new UK government's climate comments
Initial comments by British Prime Minister Liz Truss's conservative government have raised concerns about her climate policy in a country which is increasingly feeling the effects of global warming but is going through an unprecedented energy crisis. Urged to act in the face of soaring energy prices, the new premier...
Some States May Repeal Trigger Laws After California Announced Its Ban on Gas-Powered Vehicles
Will we see some states repeal their trigger laws because of the new California ban on gas-powered vehicles. The post Some States May Repeal Trigger Laws After California Announced Its Ban on Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nature.com
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
