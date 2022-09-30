OHA Is Being Sued By Three Significant Oregon Hospital Systems For Allegedly Providing Inadequate Mental Health Support

Read full article on original website
OHA failed to take care of mentally ill patients, lawsuit says
Three local hospitals are suing Oregon Health Authority for failing to take care of civilly committed mentally ill patients, saying the state is warehousing psychiatric patients in regular hospitals instead.
KTVZ
‘The wheels have come off’: Oregon hospitals worry about access as record financial losses mount
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly two-thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money in the second quarter of 2022, with margins plunging to depths below the lockdown phase of 2020, when all but basic operations ceased, according to a new analysis released by Apprise Health Insights and made public Friday by the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
Oregon cities plan to sue state government over new environmental rules, parking reform
At least nine Oregon cities say they plan to sue the state over a major climate-focused overhaul of local transportation and land use policies. The cities are resisting policies that override the cities’ parking mandates for businesses and require them to create neighborhoods that mix business, industrial and residential development.
Readers respond: Oregon voters aren’t drug policy experts
Oregon citizens, meaning well, voted for Ballot Measure 110, an experimental approach which decriminalizes possession of small amounts of illicit drugs. It is the only state to do so. (“Oregon’s drug decriminalization effort sends fewer than 1% of people to treatment,” Sept. 25) The quandary is that...
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions
Fifty years ago, in the spirit of Earth Day, the Legislature passed container deposit legislation, more commonly known as the Bottle Bill, as a means of keeping Oregon cleaner and litter-free. But now, the time has come to repeal this law for the following reasons:. The opioid epidemic: Heroin and...
KGW
Oregon candidate for governor Christine Drazan on how she plans to address homeless crisis
One of the biggest issues in the upcoming election for Oregon governor is homelessness. Here's what Republican candidate Christine Drazan had to say.
Readers respond: Measure 114 can save lives
As law enforcement professionals, we know too well the consequences of gun violence. That’s why we’re speaking out in favor of Measure 114, on behalf of 13 current and former prosecutors in Oregon. We have seen the carnage again and again throughout our careers – senseless murders, tragic...
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES OREGON TO RECEIVE FIRST-IN-NATION FUNDING
On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown joined the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to announce that Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address health-related social needs of Oregonians through the federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program. A...
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
Francke brothers move to fight appeal of Gable ruling
Kevin and Patrick Francke request a meeting with the Oregon Department of Justice as requested by state victims rights laws. The brothers of homicide victim Michael Francke have formally asked to meet with Oregon Department of Justice officials before they decide whether to appeal last's federal court ruling that previously convicted murderer Frank Gable is in fact innocent. Kevin and Patrick Francke have long believe Gable is innocent and unsuccessfully asked to meet with justice department and Marion County prosecutors to discuss the case as required by Oregon victims rights laws in the past. Their lawyer sent Oregon Attorney General...
opb.org
Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates say Measure 110 isn’t working
Many Oregonians like to view themselves as progressive trailblazers. But Measure 110 has some gubernatorial candidates suggesting the state has beaten a path to the edge of a bottomless pit. The pioneering drug decriminalization measure passed comfortably in 2020 with the following goal: That by focusing less on penalizing drug...
Oregon issues $2.7M fine to electric charging company
Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon Real ID deadline now 7 months away: What you need to know
Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Monday marks seven...
focushillsboro.com
Blood Supply Is Alarmingly Low In Oregon And Western Washington
At Bloodworks Northwest, which supplies 95% of the donated blood in Western Oregon and Washington as well as all of the blood donated in Clark County, blood donations are down by close to 50%. Bloodworks Northwest’s community engagement liaison, Lauren Reagan, said the organization is requesting 1,000 donations per day...
focushillsboro.com
“Betsy Is The Real Deal” In The Oregon Governor’s Campaign
We have heard the candidates’ perspectives on almost all current problems as Oregon’s election day approaches. The list of issues includes homelessness, violence, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural split, and more. The capacity to manage a huge organization and managerial abilities are two topics that have received little attention in the race to become the next governor of Oregon.
focushillsboro.com
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse
One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
focushillsboro.com
Air And Ground Rescue Efforts Are Launched When An Oregon Climber Becomes Disoriented
On Friday, a seasoned climber from Oregon had to dial 911 for assistance after she lost her bearings while descending the South Sister mountain. This was not the first time the woman had descended in this manner. The 61-year-old climber, who was once from Bend, Oregon, said that he had...
KTVL
State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
Tina Kotek: Democratic candidate for Oregon governor has long sided with labor unions, Oregonians in need
In any other year, Tina Kotek could expect the wind at her back running for governor in Oregon, a state that has chosen only Democrats for its highest office for more than three decades. But she appears instead to be in a much tighter race than the state’s current governor,...
