(NMB) For years College Students have been managing their class schedules, student accounts and meetings with faculty the old fashioned way. But a new app launched this fall by Montana State University Campuses gives students a platform where they can locate campus resources. In Conjunction with MSU system Campuses, MSU Northern Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Maura Gatch says MSU Northern in on Board. “Here at Northern we’ve launched what’s called North Nav which is a retention app designed to give the students all the resources they need right in the palm of their hand. So, our goal is to remove obstacles, give them the first point of contact who they need to make sure they are getting the answers they need from advisers, to financial aid, to the career center to make sure they get the jobs. We’re making sure it’s easier for the students to succeed.”

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO