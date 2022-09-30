Read full article on original website
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Never ignore this alert on your phone when browsing
If you are one of the 2.5 billion Android users, Google is warning you to never ignore an important alert when browsing. You may have come across a cautionary message when you try opening certain sites on your phone suggesting that the site you are trying to visit was unsafe. This is called Google Safe Browsing and was designed to protect users like you from your personal and banking information being stolen.
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
The Windows Club
How to change Speed Dial size of Vivaldi browser
In this post, we will show you how to change the Speed Dial size of the Vivaldi browser Start Page on both Windows PC and mobile devices. We explain how to do this. Like most web browsers, Vivaldi browser has a speed dial feature, but the size of the buttons determines the number of contents that will appear on the screen. By default, the size is large; therefore, the number of contents on the screen is smaller than what is truly possible.
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Ars Technica
Chrome’s new ad-blocker-limiting extension platform will launch in 2023
Google's journey toward Chrome's "Manifest V3" has been happening for four years now, and if the company's new timeline holds up, we'll all be forced to switch to it in year 5. "Manifest V3" is the rather unintuitive name for the next version of Chrome's extension platform. The update is controversial because it makes ad blockers less effective under the guise of protecting privacy and security, and Google just so happens to be the world's largest advertising company.
Antivirus Used by Millions Blocked All Google Sites by Mistake, Sowing Chaos
A popular antivirus that’s used by millions of people around the world blocked all Google sites and services on Wednesday due to a mistake. For around an hour on Wednesday morning, some people who had Malwarebytes antivirus installed on their computers could not visit any Google site or use services like Gmail or the Google Play Store, according to people who complained about the issue on Twitter.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Google Chrome learns how to count tabs correctly on Android
If you pride yourself on organization in all things, tab grouping in Google Chrome is probably one of your favorite things ever (though if you turn tab groups off, we won't judge). Then again, it feels like the majority of Android users end up opening heaps of tabs on top of each other without a second thought, and only end up engaging with groups by accident. Wherever your felings on them lie, Google is now showing tab groups a little love, as it finally gets smart about how Chrome tallies them up.
Google Calendar's new keyboard shortcuts might not be for you, but they are very important
Android phones are accessible to people across a wide price range, from budget handsets going for a few hundred dollars to flagships for more than a thousand. Thanks to Google’s efforts, Android is also evolving into a more accessible platform for people with disabilities. The company’s newest effort extends beyond the OS and into its web services. Google Calendar is getting keyboard shortcuts that verbally announce specific details for events.
8 Google Chrome Extensions to Record Any Meeting
This thread was originally published on Twitter by Harsh Makadia. Extension for screen recording that converts any procedure into a tutorial in seconds. super handy for: entrepreneurs, educators, founders, and more. 93% less effort should be spent recording and sharing procedures. 2. Writesonic. AI-powered writing assistant lets you rephrase, expand...
makeuseof.com
How to Enlarge Image Thumbnails in Google Chrome, Edge, and Firefox
A thumbnail is a reduced-size copy of an image. Many websites and search engines include small thumbnails for showing image previews. For example, a Google image search displays thumbnail previews for pictures that are somewhat bigger on their websites. As thumbnails are typically quite small, it would be good if...
Billions of Google and Gmail users warned to check their accounts over hacking threat
GOOGLE is warning users to check their accounts or you risk being hacked. If you've got a Google account – including Gmail or Google Drive – then you could be putting yourself in unnecessary danger. Google has issued five tips to users to help them protect themselves. "We...
The Windows Club
How to uninstall Spotify on Windows 11
If you want to know how to uninstall Spotify on Windows 11/10, then read this post. Many Windows users have recently reported that the Spotify app is getting automatically installed on their devices with the latest Windows Update. This is quite inconvenient, as recent reports on the web indicate that the app is getting installed without their consent or any prior notification. If you’re also surprised to see the Spotify app on your Windows 11/10 PC and want to uninstall it immediately, then keep reading this post.
The Windows Club
Best free Desktop Clock widgets for Windows 11/10
This post covers some best free desktop clock widgets for Windows 11/10. Back in Windows 7, we used to have a Windows Sidebar (or Windows Desktop Gadgets) feature with different interesting widgets. One of those widgets was the clock widget which can be placed and moved freely on the desktop screen. But later, that feature was discontinued because of security vulnerabilities. Now, we have a new Widgets feature in Windows 11/10 that lets you add and customize widgets, but it works in a different way. So, those who want to have a clock widget on their Windows 11/10 desktop screen, can check the tools covered in this post below.
WTNH.com
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
HONG KONG (AP) — Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company’s few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked. The Google Translate app and website now display a generic search...
The Windows Club
How to create a Watercolor Splash in Photoshop
Photoshop is used by professionals and hobbyists all over the world. Photoshop can be used to do so many tasks, it is not a surprise why it is so popular. You can learn how to make a watercolor splash in Photoshop by reading this article. All this is quite easy to understand and follow, even if you are just a beginner.
The Windows Club
Steam Service Error, The Steam Service error requires some maintenance
Several users have reported that they are unable to launch Steam on their Windows computers. When doing the same, they encountered Steam Service Error, The Steam Service error requires some maintenance. Following is the exact error message you may have seen when this error appears. Steam Service Error. The Steam...
Consumer Reports.org
I Said No to Online Cookies. Websites Tracked Me Anyway.
A while back I got a tip from Boltive, a tech company that helps businesses audit their privacy and security practices. You know those pop-ups you see all over the internet, asking permission to track you with cookies? The ones that make you deal with confusing little menus if you want to say “no”? A lot of the time, Boltive said, the controls don’t work.
The Windows Club
What is Roblox Studio and how to set it up on Windows 11/10
We suspect many folks have heard of Roblox, the popular video game for computers and mobile devices. But there is something else called Roblox Studio, and we find it rather interesting. If you’re into creating video games but not very good at coding, then this could be a good choice.
