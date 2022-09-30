ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Local landscaper sees business boom for drought resistant plants

CHICO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom asked Californians to cut water use 15% from 2020, and the numbers show we are doing our part. Cal Water says in August Chico users cut back 11% from August 2020, Oroville users by 17% and Redding water users cut by 16%. The state...
CHICO, CA
Cannabis renewal fees and COVID-19 local emergency changes for Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Cannabis and COVID-19 were the two biggest topics before the Chico City Council Tuesday night. Nearly three years after the outbreak, the COVID-19 local emergency is coming to an end. City council's vote to end the local emergency takes effect Dec. 1 and means ending five executive...
CHICO, CA
Power back on for almost 1,500 PG&E customers in Palermo area Sunday

PALERMO, Calif. 5:42 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 1,432 PG&E customers in the Palermo area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at around 2:31 p.m. The estimated power restoration time was 5:45 p.m., but power was back on at around 5:30 p.m.
PALERMO, CA
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke

CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Storm Tracker Forecast - More Warm Sunshine For Northern California On Wednesday

We would love to have rain in northern California, but it's tough to complain about sun and warmer than average weather in early October. Wednesday will be as warm as Tuesday was, if not slightly warmer! We clearly need some wetter and cooler weather, but the strong ridge of high pressure over our region won't let that happen right now. Tonight will be mostly clear to clear, quiet and seasonable with lows ranging from the 30s and 40s in the mountains to the 50s and 60s in the valley and foothills. Wednesday will be sunny and above average with highs ranging from the 70s and lower 80s in the mountains and foothills to the upper 80s and lower to mid 90s in the valley... about 5-8 degrees warmer than average.
ENVIRONMENT
California Goldminer Fined $150,000 for Polluting South Fork of Clearwater River and Failing to Obtain Proper Dredging Permits

IDAHO - A California man who admitted to suction dredge mining on the South Fork of the Clearwater River between 2014-2018 has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge. The lawsuit, which was filed in August 2018 by the Idaho Conservation League (ICL), alleged that Shannon Poe, of California, polluted the Clearwater River and refused to obtain the proper permits as required under the Clean Water Act when he was section dredge mining from 2014-2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Toys for Tots looking for space in Chico for its 2022 campaign

CHICO, Calif. - Toys for Tots needs a building in Chico or it’s 2022 campaign will be canceled for Butte County. It is looking for a large empty building, about 3,200 square feet, where volunteers can sort and store the toys. Volunteers are also in short supply. The non-profit...
CHICO, CA
Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled

Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
New Area Code Coming to Parts of Northern California

The dramatic population growth of California can be measured in demographics, development and density but also in digits. Specifically, telephone area codes, which can hit a ceiling after there are no longer any available prefixes for numbers under them due to high demand. Take the 707 area code, which covers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny to mostly sunny with seasonably toasty temperatures ahead

You'll want to throw on light layers and make sure to grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Tuesday. High pressure centered to our east will continue to be the dominant feature in our weather pattern today, and that is not expected to change through your extended forecast. The ridge to our east is creating what's known as an Omega Block, which keeps any other big weather impacts from entering our region. That will drive sunny to mostly sunny skies, dry weather, light winds, mild overnight low temperatures, and above average daytime high temperatures across northern California through your extended forecast. Skies are clear to start your Tuesday, but some thin clouds will brush over us through the day. We'll end up sunny to mostly sunny across all of northern California Tuesday. Temperatures have dipped into the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills overnight, and into the 30's to 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday morning. Winds are our of the northeast in the 5 to 10mph range this morning, but will shift to become out of the south in the 5 to 10mph range in the afternoon. Humidity is projected to dip into the 23 to 37 percent range this afternoon. High temperatures will be similar to a degree cooler than what we had on Monday. That puts valley areas in the mid 80's to lower 90's, while foothill and mountain areas mostly range from the mid 70's to mid 80's later today. Some portions of the Northern Mountains will likely top out in the mid to upper 80's this afternoon. The light winds are positive news for our fire danger, but given our fuels are still fairly dry fires could spark easily. Fire danger is in the moderate range today, but you're still advised to be cautious. Temperatures will cool down quickly again this evening given the clear skies, so you should be able to open your windows back up by around 9pm.
ENVIRONMENT

