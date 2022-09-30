Read full article on original website
Newsom: ‘oil company extortion’ behind disproportionately rising gas prices in California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is lashing out at oil companies who he says are “fleecing” Californians with gasoline prices that are rising disproportionately in the Golden State. “The fact is, they’re ripping you off. Their record profits are coming at your expense,” Newsom said in a scathing video posted to Twitter Friday in which the […]
actionnewsnow.com
Local landscaper sees business boom for drought resistant plants
CHICO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom asked Californians to cut water use 15% from 2020, and the numbers show we are doing our part. Cal Water says in August Chico users cut back 11% from August 2020, Oroville users by 17% and Redding water users cut by 16%. The state...
actionnewsnow.com
Cannabis renewal fees and COVID-19 local emergency changes for Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Cannabis and COVID-19 were the two biggest topics before the Chico City Council Tuesday night. Nearly three years after the outbreak, the COVID-19 local emergency is coming to an end. City council's vote to end the local emergency takes effect Dec. 1 and means ending five executive...
As gas prices soar, some Californians could get a refund as early as next week
As gas prices continue to soar, some Californians could get a tax refund from the state as early as next week.
Home prices have dropped this much across California
After pandemic changes brought two years of skyrocketing growth in home prices, California is now seeing a steep drop, according to a new study by home insurance website QuoteWizard.
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for almost 1,500 PG&E customers in Palermo area Sunday
PALERMO, Calif. 5:42 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 1,432 PG&E customers in the Palermo area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at around 2:31 p.m. The estimated power restoration time was 5:45 p.m., but power was back on at around 5:30 p.m.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - More Warm Sunshine For Northern California On Wednesday
We would love to have rain in northern California, but it's tough to complain about sun and warmer than average weather in early October. Wednesday will be as warm as Tuesday was, if not slightly warmer! We clearly need some wetter and cooler weather, but the strong ridge of high pressure over our region won't let that happen right now. Tonight will be mostly clear to clear, quiet and seasonable with lows ranging from the 30s and 40s in the mountains to the 50s and 60s in the valley and foothills. Wednesday will be sunny and above average with highs ranging from the 70s and lower 80s in the mountains and foothills to the upper 80s and lower to mid 90s in the valley... about 5-8 degrees warmer than average.
California Goldminer Fined $150,000 for Polluting South Fork of Clearwater River and Failing to Obtain Proper Dredging Permits
IDAHO - A California man who admitted to suction dredge mining on the South Fork of the Clearwater River between 2014-2018 has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge. The lawsuit, which was filed in August 2018 by the Idaho Conservation League (ICL), alleged that Shannon Poe, of California, polluted the Clearwater River and refused to obtain the proper permits as required under the Clean Water Act when he was section dredge mining from 2014-2018.
actionnewsnow.com
Toys for Tots looking for space in Chico for its 2022 campaign
CHICO, Calif. - Toys for Tots needs a building in Chico or it’s 2022 campaign will be canceled for Butte County. It is looking for a large empty building, about 3,200 square feet, where volunteers can sort and store the toys. Volunteers are also in short supply. The non-profit...
actionnewsnow.com
Californians conserving more as we begin new water year, potential 4th year of drought
On Monday the California Department of Water Resources will be releasing an update on current drought conditions, and how the state is taking actions now for a potential fourth year of drought. The new water year started October 1. At a media briefing on Monday, state climatologists and other water...
Here's Why California's Gas Prices Are Rising Again
Californians are paying nearly $2 more per gallon than anyone else in America.
Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled
Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
Newsom's Recent Closing of Prison Means An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
The Susanville prison scheduled to be closed is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
NBC Bay Area
New Area Code Coming to Parts of Northern California
The dramatic population growth of California can be measured in demographics, development and density but also in digits. Specifically, telephone area codes, which can hit a ceiling after there are no longer any available prefixes for numbers under them due to high demand. Take the 707 area code, which covers...
These California Cities Are The 'Best For Families'
Fortune compiled a list of the best cities for families to live in America.
actionnewsnow.com
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Tuesday, at least 102 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida -- 55...
KGET 17
California governor takes back millions earmarked for raw sewage cleanup along border
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have dramatically improved water quality in two problematic areas along the California-Mexico border. The bill included $50 million to clean up the New River, which runs from Baja California to the Salton...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny to mostly sunny with seasonably toasty temperatures ahead
You'll want to throw on light layers and make sure to grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Tuesday. High pressure centered to our east will continue to be the dominant feature in our weather pattern today, and that is not expected to change through your extended forecast. The ridge to our east is creating what's known as an Omega Block, which keeps any other big weather impacts from entering our region. That will drive sunny to mostly sunny skies, dry weather, light winds, mild overnight low temperatures, and above average daytime high temperatures across northern California through your extended forecast. Skies are clear to start your Tuesday, but some thin clouds will brush over us through the day. We'll end up sunny to mostly sunny across all of northern California Tuesday. Temperatures have dipped into the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills overnight, and into the 30's to 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday morning. Winds are our of the northeast in the 5 to 10mph range this morning, but will shift to become out of the south in the 5 to 10mph range in the afternoon. Humidity is projected to dip into the 23 to 37 percent range this afternoon. High temperatures will be similar to a degree cooler than what we had on Monday. That puts valley areas in the mid 80's to lower 90's, while foothill and mountain areas mostly range from the mid 70's to mid 80's later today. Some portions of the Northern Mountains will likely top out in the mid to upper 80's this afternoon. The light winds are positive news for our fire danger, but given our fuels are still fairly dry fires could spark easily. Fire danger is in the moderate range today, but you're still advised to be cautious. Temperatures will cool down quickly again this evening given the clear skies, so you should be able to open your windows back up by around 9pm.
