SEATTLE (AP) — While the Seattle Mariners’ top task all along was just getting into the postseason, playing home games in the wild-card round was a very close second. Accomplishing that will now take some significant help from others following Seattle’s 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. “There’s been a lot of emotion around our team here in the last four or five days and I think you saw a little bit of the wind out of our sails today as we got into that ballgame,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Mariners starter Robbie Ray was tagged for home runs by Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and Nick Allen, and the hangover from the excitement of Seattle clinching its first postseason berth in 21 years two days earlier seemed to finally hit on Sunday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO