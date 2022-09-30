Read full article on original website
White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Expected to Announce Retirement Monday
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to announced his retirement Monday, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. La Russa is under contract through 2023.
FOX Sports
Seiya Suzuki homers as Chicago Cubs top Cincinnati Reds 2-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Suzuki's two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law (2-3) was Chicago's first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day. But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen.
numberfire.com
Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
Dodgers: What Happened to Edwin Rios? Why is He Not on the Roster?
There were high hopes for Edwin Rios at the season’s start. He was expected to play on a near every day basis, and contribute as one of the better power hitters on this talented roster. With the addition of the universal DH, there was much more flexibility to get Rios involved on a more consistent basis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SF Giants recall Luis Ortiz and Sean Hjelle, option Jakob Junis
The SF Giants recalled right-handed pitchers Luis Ortiz and Sean Hjelle from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.
Cronenworth, Padres beat White Sox 5-2, magic number at 1
Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and Mike Clevinger was brilliant for six innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 to reduce their magic number for clinching an NL wild card to one
Robbie Ray gives up 3 HRs as Athletics topple Mariners 10-3
SEATTLE (AP) — While the Seattle Mariners’ top task all along was just getting into the postseason, playing home games in the wild-card round was a very close second. Accomplishing that will now take some significant help from others following Seattle’s 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. “There’s been a lot of emotion around our team here in the last four or five days and I think you saw a little bit of the wind out of our sails today as we got into that ballgame,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Mariners starter Robbie Ray was tagged for home runs by Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and Nick Allen, and the hangover from the excitement of Seattle clinching its first postseason berth in 21 years two days earlier seemed to finally hit on Sunday.
Cubs Outright Michael Hermosillo
Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales relays. Chicago had designated him for assignment earlier in the week. It’s been a tough season for Hermosillo, who re-signed with the Cubs on a major league deal this past offseason. After breaking camp with...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Padres clinch NL wild-card spot during 2-1 loss to White Sox
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Padres were batting when the...
Yardbarker
White Sox Lose 5-2 in Dylan Cease's Final Start
The Chicago White Sox lost 5-2 on Saturday in Dylan Cease's final start of the year. Juan Soto and Manny Machado homered for the Padres, who can claim their first playoff spot in a full season since 2006 on Sunday with a win. They got help when Miami beat Milwaukee...
Angels pour it on early to complete sweep of Rangers
Livan Soto’s two-run double highlighted a six-run first inning, sparking the Los Angeles Angels to their seventh consecutive victory, 8-3
