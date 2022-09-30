ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FOX Sports

Seiya Suzuki homers as Chicago Cubs top Cincinnati Reds 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Suzuki's two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law (2-3) was Chicago's first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day. But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen.
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
The Associated Press

Robbie Ray gives up 3 HRs as Athletics topple Mariners 10-3

SEATTLE (AP) — While the Seattle Mariners’ top task all along was just getting into the postseason, playing home games in the wild-card round was a very close second. Accomplishing that will now take some significant help from others following Seattle’s 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. “There’s been a lot of emotion around our team here in the last four or five days and I think you saw a little bit of the wind out of our sails today as we got into that ballgame,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Mariners starter Robbie Ray was tagged for home runs by Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and Nick Allen, and the hangover from the excitement of Seattle clinching its first postseason berth in 21 years two days earlier seemed to finally hit on Sunday.
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Outright Michael Hermosillo

Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales relays. Chicago had designated him for assignment earlier in the week. It’s been a tough season for Hermosillo, who re-signed with the Cubs on a major league deal this past offseason. After breaking camp with...
Reynaldo López
NBC Sports

Padres clinch NL wild-card spot during 2-1 loss to White Sox

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Padres were batting when the...
Yardbarker

White Sox Lose 5-2 in Dylan Cease's Final Start

The Chicago White Sox lost 5-2 on Saturday in Dylan Cease's final start of the year. Juan Soto and Manny Machado homered for the Padres, who can claim their first playoff spot in a full season since 2006 on Sunday with a win. They got help when Miami beat Milwaukee...
