Kevin and Patrick Francke request a meeting with the Oregon Department of Justice as requested by state victims rights laws. The brothers of homicide victim Michael Francke have formally asked to meet with Oregon Department of Justice officials before they decide whether to appeal last's federal court ruling that previously convicted murderer Frank Gable is in fact innocent. Kevin and Patrick Francke have long believe Gable is innocent and unsuccessfully asked to meet with justice department and Marion County prosecutors to discuss the case as required by Oregon victims rights laws in the past. Their lawyer sent Oregon Attorney General...

MARION COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO