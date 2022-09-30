Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Transient accused of breaking into Iowa City residence, eating resident’s food and drinking their wine
A transient faces charges that he broke into an Iowa City residence, then ate the victim’s food and drank her wine. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Ellis Avenue at 7:45pm last Tuesday for a subject who had broken into the residence. The occupant reported arriving home to find 36-year-old Chase Stoudt eating her food and drinking her wine. He allegedly fled out the back door, but was captured by police on Park Road.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with striking grandchild in public
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody after allegedly striking her grandchild. According to police, two independent witnesses called 911 Thursday morning to report that they observed 55-year-old Dorothy Golden of the Town and Campus Apartments hitting a three-year-old in a stroller near the intersection of South Gilbert Street and Kirkwood Boulevard.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man charged with brandishing gun during Iowa City robbery
Two Cedar Rapids men were arrested Friday night after an alleged armed robbery in Iowa City. Police responded to the 500 block of South Van Buren Street at 9:10pm on reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim and a witness stated that a person approached their car brandishing a firearm and pointed it directly at his face. He allegedly threatened to “blow his head off” if he didn’t hand over cash and property.
KCRG.com
One person was seriously injured after a Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person was seriously injured following a house fire on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids Saturday night. Officials were called to the 1700 block of 11th Street northwest around 11:30 last night for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews found a two story home with heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews initiated an aggressive fire attack and were able to knock down a significant amount of the fire.
Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at Iowa residence
A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 […]
KCRG.com
Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:17 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, Center Point Ambulance Service, and Delaware County Ambulance were called to the scene of a two vehicle head-on accident on Highway 13 near the Linn Delaware Road intersection. At the...
Wrongfully convicted Iowa school counselor awarded $12 million
A wrongfully convicted former Iowa City school counselor is owed $12 million for emotional suffering by the State of Iowa due to an ineffective public defender, a jury ruled on Thursday.
Sioux City Journal
Breasia Terrell's disappearance and the prosecution of Henry Dinkins: A timeline
Breasia Terrell disappeared July 10, 2020, and her remains were found March 22, 2021, in rural DeWitt. Here's a timeline of the the search for her and the prosecution of Henry Earl Dinkins. July 10, 2020: Breasia was last seen late Thursday, July 9, or in the early hours of...
ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
KWQC
Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
icgov.org
Video Update: ParkMobile Payment App, Yard Sign Rules, and Iowa Dance Festival
Iowa City Update is a weekly video featuring City of Iowa City projects, programs, and events. Topics this week include an easy, convenient way to pay for parking in Iowa City, some guidelines for placing yard signs, and a festival that celebrates expression through dance. Select the image below to watch Iowa City Update.
KCJJ
2 Washington County residents arrested on multiple drug charges after 1 is caught urinating outside IC bar
A pair of Washington County residents was arrested early Saturday morning after Iowa City Police say one of them was caught urinating outside an Iowa City bar. Arrest records indicate officers were on foot patrol outside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:30 Saturday morning when they observed 26-year-old Jamouri Hollingsworth of Washington urinating in an alley. He was allegedly trying to shield a baggie of marijuana under his arm. Hollingsworth was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
cbs2iowa.com
Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon
Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused of threatening another motorist with a gun during Coralville road rage incident
A North Liberty man faces charges that he threatened another motorist and a passenger with a gun during a road rage incident in Coralville. The alleged victims told police they honked their horn at a 2011 Ford Fusion being driven by 26-year-old Deshawn Hudson II of Sugar Creek Lane just before 3pm Saturday near Commerce Drive and Coral Ridge Avenue. The two vehicles had been involved in a near-collision.
KCJJ
Washington County woman faces arson charge after allegedly throwing gasoline, lighter into occupied apartment
A Washington County woman faces an arson charge after she allegedly threw gasoline and a lighter into an occupied apartment. The Washington Police Department reports receiving a report on Friday, September 23rd that 37-year-old Jamie Hunt of Washington had broken a window and thrown gasoline and a lighter into an apartment at 2215 250th Street. Police say Hunt knew the apartment was occupied by workers in the process of cleaning the unit. Hunt lists an apartment in the building as her residence.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
KCRG.com
Man convicted of murder appeals use of DNA to Iowa Supreme Court
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted in the 1979 murder of Michelle Martinko in Cedar Rapids took his appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Jerry Burns’ attorneys say investigators violated the constitution when they took a straw he’d used at a restaurant in Manchester. DNA from...
KCJJ
Iowa City man gets 20 years after meth sale leads to death of man
An Iowa City man was sentenced this week to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing meth that resulted in a man’s death. KWWL TV reports that first responders arrived at 50-year-old Eric Jonathan Hojka’s apartment over a report of an unconscious man. Paramedics failed to revive the man, pronouncing him dead at the scene.
KBUR
US Marshals announce arrest of man in Anamosa wanted on a dozen warrants
Anamosa, IA- US Marshalls and local authorities form the Anamosa area have arrested a man who was wanted on several gun and drug-related charges. Radio Iowa reports that, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators learned 29-year-old Gabriel DeTrace Taylor was living with relatives at a home in Anamosa.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with hate crime after allegedly shooting at a man in Hiawatha
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was arrested and charged with a hate crime after Hiawatha police said he fired gunshots at someone on Friday morning. In a press release, Hiawatha police said they responded to a report of gunshots in the 1300 block of Hawkeye Drive in Hiawatha just after 5 a.m.
