Golf

Golf.com

One BIG name is missing from Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge field

The field for the 2022 Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge has been released, and while it includes a lengthy list of PGA Tour stars, the biggest name of all is missing: Tiger Woods. Woods announced the field for his annual exhibition event on his website Tuesday morning, and it includes...
GolfWRX

‘Petty, cheap, childish shot’ – Greg Norman slams R&A over Open Celebration of Champions snub

Earlier this year, the R&A decided not to permit special exemption to Greg Norman, that would have allowed him to take part at the 150th Open at St. Andrews. Whilst the LIV CEO maintained he was “disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open,” and that he had “been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year–twice,” the committee were insistent they were not altering any exemption rules.
GolfWRX

‘WTF is a FIGJAM?’ – Greg Norman left confused by golf fan’s jibe involving infamous Mickelson nickname

Few golfers polarize their audience in the way Phil Mickelson does, which is why he is almost universally known as either Lefty or FIGJAM. It’s the simplest thing to work out the first of the nicknames — despite being naturally right-handed, Mickelson plays golf in a southpaw fashion — but as for the unusual alternative, that’s best left to the dictionaries.
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Man takes hilarious tumble as Alex Noren prepares to hit tee shot

Blink and you might have missed this. But golf fans are pointing out the hilarity of this moment when Sweden's Alex Noren was firmly in the midst of his pre-shot routine during the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. The moment in question...
Golf Digest

Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory

One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
THE COLONY, TX
Golf Digest

New Pro V1 balls, Ping drivers, Cleveland wedges spotted to start new tour season

It’s the start of a new season on the PGA Tour where hope springs eternal for players. And, as it turns out, new golf equipment, too. Today marked the official debut of the next generation of Titleist Pro V1/Pro V1x golf balls, a new G driver from Ping and new wedges from Cleveland. And the excitement apparently even got the best of one player, the LPGA's Maja Stark, who put in play a club too new for competition, resulting in a DQ on the LPGA Tour late last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Golf Digest

Remembering Lee Trevino's cinematic journey from a cemetery in Texas to a world stage at St. Andrews

If a movie were ever made of Lee Trevino’s life, I know where it would start. In El Paso at a hardscrabble course called Horizon Hills where a 23-year-old Trevino arrived at 5 every morning to wash the carts and open the golf shop. One day a white Cadillac rolled in, and Lee went out to get the player’s Wilson tour bag from the trunk and park his car. Out stepped Raymond Floyd, the hottest young pro on tour, in town to play a money match against “some Mexican kid.” In the clubhouse, Trevino showed Floyd to his locker, shined his shoes and got him a Coke. “So who am I playing today?” Floyd asked wearily.
Golf Digest

The inside story of Matt Fitzpatrick's dramatic transformation

Some major champions seem destined for greatness; their triumphs are not a stunning development, rather an eventuality. Matt Fitzpatrick isn’t one of those guys—his words, not ours. Winning the U.S. Amateur at 18 and making a Ryder Cup team before 22 might make you think Fitzpatrick would be...
Golf Digest

Cross-handed college golfer set to make PGA Tour debut at Shriners

If Patrick Welch held the golf club normally—right hand low, left hand high—you wouldn't even notice he was in the field this week at the Shriners Children's Open. But Welch does not hold the golf club normally, and the abnormal always sparks interest from the masses in this sport (see: Wolff, Matthew).
NORMAN, OK
Golf Digest

Josh Allen dunking on Bryson DeChambeau’s rope videos was the surprise of the weekend

Just when you thought we had put #GalleryRopeGate behind us, Josh Allen has brought it back. And we’re not mad about it. As you probably know, Bryson DeChambeau was captured freaking out on video when a gallery rope at the LIV event in Chicago caught him in the face. It’s been the talk of golf social media for the past two weeks.
Golf Digest

The clubs Mackenzie Hughes used to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship

*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. Mackenzie Hughes displayed a steady resiliency (along with a sporty short game) to win the Sanderson Farms Championship in playoff over Sepp Straka,...
Golf Digest

Boost your heart rate (seriously!) to hole more pressure putts

On the practice green, it’s hard to simulate the pressure you feel standing over a make-or-break putt—hands trembling, heart pounding out of your chest. That’s because no matter what you do in practice to try to manufacture that type of pressure, you can’t make your heart beat as fast as it does in real time—until now. One day, I was with one of my former Korn Ferry Tour players, and he was running sprints around the practice green. I asked him why he was doing this, and he said it was to increase his heart rate so he could better simulate the feeling he had standing over a big putt. It made perfect sense. Over time, I’ve made a few modifications to this exercise, and I’ve found it to be a very effective way to practice under pressure. Here’s how to make it work for you. —With Dave Allen.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Mackenzie Hughes. The 31-year-old Canadian survived a two-hole playoff with Sepp Straka to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for his second PGA Tour win and first since the 2016 RSM Classic. Hughes shot a 3-under 69 to force the playoff and made a birdie on the second playoff hole to secure the win and earn the top-prize of $1,422,000. Straka, who lost to Will Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, will take home $861,100.
JACKSON, MS

