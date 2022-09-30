On the practice green, it’s hard to simulate the pressure you feel standing over a make-or-break putt—hands trembling, heart pounding out of your chest. That’s because no matter what you do in practice to try to manufacture that type of pressure, you can’t make your heart beat as fast as it does in real time—until now. One day, I was with one of my former Korn Ferry Tour players, and he was running sprints around the practice green. I asked him why he was doing this, and he said it was to increase his heart rate so he could better simulate the feeling he had standing over a big putt. It made perfect sense. Over time, I’ve made a few modifications to this exercise, and I’ve found it to be a very effective way to practice under pressure. Here’s how to make it work for you. —With Dave Allen.

