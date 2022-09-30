Read full article on original website
Golf.com
One BIG name is missing from Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge field
The field for the 2022 Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge has been released, and while it includes a lengthy list of PGA Tour stars, the biggest name of all is missing: Tiger Woods. Woods announced the field for his annual exhibition event on his website Tuesday morning, and it includes...
GolfWRX
Beefed up Charlie Woods and his ‘PGA Tour quality swing’ sends golf fans wild
Fresh off of the low round of his career (68) at the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship, a Charlie Woods swing video has hit the internet. Looking much bigger and stronger than he did at the PNC Championship last year, the video shows Charlie’s smooth swing. In...
Golf.com
Michelle Wie West won’t be playing on tour anymore, but she’s staying as involved in golf as ever
The major champion is hosting her own LPGA tournament next summer, uniquely involving junior players to play alongside the pros. Wie West explains to Drop Zone hosts Sean Zak and Dylan Dethier why she’s so excited to have women’s golf in the New York spotlight.
Golf Digest
Watch Justin Thomas teach Jimmy Fallon—quite possibly the world’s worst club twirler—how to club twirl on The Tonight Show
As Justin Thomas freely admitted on Monday night’s episode of ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,’ golfers don’t really have swagger. Composure? Sure. Confidence? Definitely. But swagger? Yeah, not so much. If any post-Tiger pro can be said to have it, however, it’s Thomas who showed...
Tiger Woods Once Had to Employ 10 Men to Help Him With a Controversial Shot at the Phoenix Open
Golf legend Tiger Woods' 1999 season was off to a rocky start when he found his ball blocked by a large boulder, no pun intended. The post Tiger Woods Once Had to Employ 10 Men to Help Him With a Controversial Shot at the Phoenix Open appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GolfWRX
‘Petty, cheap, childish shot’ – Greg Norman slams R&A over Open Celebration of Champions snub
Earlier this year, the R&A decided not to permit special exemption to Greg Norman, that would have allowed him to take part at the 150th Open at St. Andrews. Whilst the LIV CEO maintained he was “disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open,” and that he had “been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year–twice,” the committee were insistent they were not altering any exemption rules.
GolfWRX
‘WTF is a FIGJAM?’ – Greg Norman left confused by golf fan’s jibe involving infamous Mickelson nickname
Few golfers polarize their audience in the way Phil Mickelson does, which is why he is almost universally known as either Lefty or FIGJAM. It’s the simplest thing to work out the first of the nicknames — despite being naturally right-handed, Mickelson plays golf in a southpaw fashion — but as for the unusual alternative, that’s best left to the dictionaries.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Man takes hilarious tumble as Alex Noren prepares to hit tee shot
Blink and you might have missed this. But golf fans are pointing out the hilarity of this moment when Sweden's Alex Noren was firmly in the midst of his pre-shot routine during the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. The moment in question...
Golf Digest
Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory
One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
GolfWRX
Immelman: McGinley apologized to me after saying Presidents Cup should be mixed event
With the Americans ballooning to a -900 favorite prior to this year’s competition at Quail Hollow, most analysts believed the current version of the bi-annual event must be tweaked in order to remain relevant. All year, Trevor Immelman has been listening. “Blow this thing up,” he said. “They got...
Golf Digest
New Pro V1 balls, Ping drivers, Cleveland wedges spotted to start new tour season
It’s the start of a new season on the PGA Tour where hope springs eternal for players. And, as it turns out, new golf equipment, too. Today marked the official debut of the next generation of Titleist Pro V1/Pro V1x golf balls, a new G driver from Ping and new wedges from Cleveland. And the excitement apparently even got the best of one player, the LPGA's Maja Stark, who put in play a club too new for competition, resulting in a DQ on the LPGA Tour late last week.
Golf Digest
Undercover Caddie: Looping for LIV Golf has been the best experience of my career
How is it workling at LIV Golf? I get asked this every day now, usually by other caddies and typically by text. I respond the same way: It’s f***ing great. For the first time in my career, caddies are treated like people. Does that sound melodramatic? Not if you’re a caddie on the PGA Tour.
Golf Digest
Remembering Lee Trevino's cinematic journey from a cemetery in Texas to a world stage at St. Andrews
If a movie were ever made of Lee Trevino’s life, I know where it would start. In El Paso at a hardscrabble course called Horizon Hills where a 23-year-old Trevino arrived at 5 every morning to wash the carts and open the golf shop. One day a white Cadillac rolled in, and Lee went out to get the player’s Wilson tour bag from the trunk and park his car. Out stepped Raymond Floyd, the hottest young pro on tour, in town to play a money match against “some Mexican kid.” In the clubhouse, Trevino showed Floyd to his locker, shined his shoes and got him a Coke. “So who am I playing today?” Floyd asked wearily.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money payout is from the $5 million purse, with 63 professional players who complete three rounds at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of the...
Golf Digest
The inside story of Matt Fitzpatrick's dramatic transformation
Some major champions seem destined for greatness; their triumphs are not a stunning development, rather an eventuality. Matt Fitzpatrick isn’t one of those guys—his words, not ours. Winning the U.S. Amateur at 18 and making a Ryder Cup team before 22 might make you think Fitzpatrick would be...
Golf Digest
Cross-handed college golfer set to make PGA Tour debut at Shriners
If Patrick Welch held the golf club normally—right hand low, left hand high—you wouldn't even notice he was in the field this week at the Shriners Children's Open. But Welch does not hold the golf club normally, and the abnormal always sparks interest from the masses in this sport (see: Wolff, Matthew).
Golf Digest
Josh Allen dunking on Bryson DeChambeau’s rope videos was the surprise of the weekend
Just when you thought we had put #GalleryRopeGate behind us, Josh Allen has brought it back. And we’re not mad about it. As you probably know, Bryson DeChambeau was captured freaking out on video when a gallery rope at the LIV event in Chicago caught him in the face. It’s been the talk of golf social media for the past two weeks.
Golf Digest
The clubs Mackenzie Hughes used to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. Mackenzie Hughes displayed a steady resiliency (along with a sporty short game) to win the Sanderson Farms Championship in playoff over Sepp Straka,...
Golf Digest
Boost your heart rate (seriously!) to hole more pressure putts
On the practice green, it’s hard to simulate the pressure you feel standing over a make-or-break putt—hands trembling, heart pounding out of your chest. That’s because no matter what you do in practice to try to manufacture that type of pressure, you can’t make your heart beat as fast as it does in real time—until now. One day, I was with one of my former Korn Ferry Tour players, and he was running sprints around the practice green. I asked him why he was doing this, and he said it was to increase his heart rate so he could better simulate the feeling he had standing over a big putt. It made perfect sense. Over time, I’ve made a few modifications to this exercise, and I’ve found it to be a very effective way to practice under pressure. Here’s how to make it work for you. —With Dave Allen.
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Mackenzie Hughes. The 31-year-old Canadian survived a two-hole playoff with Sepp Straka to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for his second PGA Tour win and first since the 2016 RSM Classic. Hughes shot a 3-under 69 to force the playoff and made a birdie on the second playoff hole to secure the win and earn the top-prize of $1,422,000. Straka, who lost to Will Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, will take home $861,100.
